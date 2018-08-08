Sberbank: Waiting For A Reversal

Improvement of the situation related to sanctions against Rusal, together with the risk of imposing direct sanctions on Russian state-owned banks.

Risks of US sanctions do not allow Sberbank to recover after a strong fall.

After the introduction of April sanctions against Russia, Russian companies fell by 5-20% in a short period of time. For the past three and a half months, almost all Russian companies including exporters have recovered in stock prices. The exception is the main and the largest Russian bank - Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY). The reasons and fears of investors that led to such a fall should ease in the near future. Moreover, Sberbank is one of the most undervalued European banks and has a huge potential for dividend growth.

Fundamentally undervalued

The fall in Sberbank's quotations is associated only with US sanctions against Russia. About what has affected this and what can be expected in the future we will talk in the second part of this article, but for now, let's look at the fundamental factors of the company.

Sberbank remains a very fast-growing bank. Just the other day, Sberbank presented its results for 7 months of 2018 according to Russian Accounting Standards. Net fee and commission income increased by 25.7% Y/Y, net profit increased by 25.8% Y/Y.

In the near future, this growth will only continue due to the Sberbank's huge share in the financial services market in Russia and also due to investments in new projects, including joint projects with Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the field of payment service and E-commerce platform. According to the bank's own forecasts, revenues from non-financial activities in 2020 will reach 70 billion rubles.

Performance indicators of the company continue to beat records: ROE in the first quarter was 24.2%, ROA - 3.1%.

Despite the outstanding results, Sberbank remains strongly undervalued with the TTM P/E multiplier of 5. Although, for example, the P/E multipliers of the other two large European banks - Lloyds (LYG) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) are 10.6x and 9.5x, respectively.

Sberbank is one of the best European banks in terms of growth rates and other financial indicators. And the discount to other European banks may decrease with the normalization of relations between the US and Russia.

Waiting for a reversal

The fall was triggered by the imposition of sanctions on the aluminum company Rusal (OTC:RUALF), whose main creditor is Sberbank. Loans to Rusal account for 1% of Sberbank's balance sheet, but at the same time, the loan to Rusal is collateralized by Rusal shares.

Not so long ago, a meeting between Trump and Putin took place, which was held without any harsh statements that could be considered positive for US-Russian relations. In addition, The U.S. Treasury Department gave investors more time to sell their shares and debt in Rusal. The deadline for investors was extended to Oct. 23 from Aug. 5.

This is mildly positive move as it indicates that the U.S. Treasury is ready to talk to Deripaska in general, so there are chances to agree on the terms later" said Kirill Chuyko, head of research at BCS Global Markets in Moscow.

It is also likely that the sanctions will be lifted in case of Oleg Deripaska's refusal from the controlling stake in Rusal. Deripaska said he was ready to do it and there were already news about the possible sale of Rusal to Chinese investors.

Sberbank is an indicative asset for the entire Russian market because of the large share of Sberbank in indexes and funds focused on Russia, so negative and positive news on the Russian market is primarily reflected in the shares of Sberbank.

Investors for the week to August 1 withdrew from the funds focused on Russian assets (the share of the Russian Federation from all regions of the world in the investment of funds), 11 million dollars against the outflow of 66.6 million dollars a week earlier, according to a review of the company "Sberbank СIB."

Reducing the outflow may indicate a decrease in fear from foreign investors.

At the same time, a few days ago there appeared news about possible introduction of new sanctions against energy sector and state-owned banks of Russia. Sberbank shares reacted neutrally to this news because this measure is too serious and unlikely.

Huge potential for dividend growth

Another reason why Sberbank deserves attention is the huge potential for growth in dividend payments. Following the results of 2017, the company paid 12 rubles per share as dividends (The current price of one share on the Moscow Stock Exchange is 202 rubles).

In 2019 and 2020, Sberbank should reach a payout ratio of 50%, in accordance with the requirements of the Russian Government. Forecasting the growth of net profit by 25% in 2018, dividend payments may amount to 21 rubles per share, which will bring more than 10% of dividend yield.

The recent sale of a subsidiary bank - Denizbank for $3.2 billion and cost optimization associated with the abandonment of inefficient banking branches should help Sberbank achieve a payout ratio of 50% already in 2019.

Conclusion

The potential for growth in dividend payments together with a fundamental undervaluation makes Sberbank an excellent investment option. Fears about the impact of sanctions against Rusal on Sberbank are greatly exaggerated and may decrease with the appearance of any agreements between the parties involved in the conflict. But, it is impossible to predict with accuracy how further relations between Russia and the United States will develop, and what risks may arise in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.