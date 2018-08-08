Here's Why Einhorn Is Wrong On Brighthouse Financial

As the stock heads to zero, there is still time to arrest the decline if the company changes course.

Introduction

It was a dark and stormy night in January. You could hear the bears howling as the market hurtled upwards. Investment bargains were hard to find, smothered by a long bull market. There was a whisper about hedge fund manager David Einhorn touting Brighthouse Financial (BHF), an insurance spin-off trading at 0.5x book value and 7x EPS. Although he was having a rough patch, he did have a little experience being right on financial stocks, notably Lehman Brothers before it imploded. I did a quick review of the financials, which were messy, but I ascribed this to the split from MetLife (MET) and believed the forward estimates showing $8-9 of annual EPS were reliable. I established a small position, the stock proceeded to go down and I bought some more. The main concern I saw was that the company was not returning capital to shareholders because it was focusing on increasing its capital base, which seemed reasonable.

I awaited what I believed should have been a clean earnings release for the first quarter, which was anything but. Instead of the $2 or so in EPS, it turned out to be a loss. There were huge hedging losses (more than $300 million) due to equity puts the company bought (and this was during a quarter in which the market was down and implied volatility had doubled from beginning to end). I realized that the forward estimates do not take into account these losses, which are likely to be constant, at least for the next few years. I did a call with the company’s IR representative, who was kind enough to speak to me, and laid out the company’s position that the hedging losses would decrease as the company built up capital and was in a better position to withstand market shocks. However, on reflection, I was convinced that neither senior management nor analysts nor investors really understand the pickle the company is in. It goes like this:

1. The company cannot pay shareholders because it has to build up capital.

2. To protect its capital, it is buying equity puts (and some interest rate derivatives I will ignore).

3. The puts cause losses any time the market is stable or rising. So the company doesn't generate any net income.

4. The company's capital base doesn't increase (and in fact book value is decreasing).

5. Go back to 1.

Another way of looking at it is the company sells annuities promising a 6% return (just illustrative, like the other following figures). It hopes to turn a profit investing the premiums in the equity market and generating 8%. But if markets tank they are in trouble from a regulatory capital standpoint. So they buy at and out of the money puts across various lengths of time, which are expensive. Hypothetically, if the market stays stable or goes down, they lose 10%. If it goes up 10%, they break even. (To repeat, these are illustrative, not actual figures. To determine the actual numbers, one would need to know the precise securities in their portfolio, which is understandably not available). I suppose if the market went up 30% they would do quite well. Give it a decade and you'll find the $110 book value might be down to $10! Obviously, this situation is untenable. At some point, someone is going to wake up and realize what's happening. However, there was no sign that this is going to happen until management , the Board or a major shareholder realizes what's going on and decides to change the company's direction. I sold my stock at a modest loss and decided to wait for the next quarterly results, while the stock continued to go down.

Taking this bull by its Einhorn

In Greenlight Capital’s latest quarterly letter, David Einhorn laments the supposed demise of value investing and lays out his perspective on the company. He thinks the Q1 earnings report was terrific (no, I think it was terrible. In fact, the company reported a loss, so there were no "earnings"), the stock trades at 5x EPS (not really, because the only earnings here are if you ignore a large portion of the costs), and the company is building up capital (no, shareholders' equity is decreasing due to reported losses, so the company is depleting capital). Of course, these are merely my opinions versus his.

The interested reader may also check out the article I wrote last year on another of Einhorn’s bullish positions, General Motors (GM), and why it isn’t as cheap as it looks. Since then, the stock has been on a drive to nowhere.

June quarter results

The latest results were a disaster in my opinion. The company lost $300 million pretax, a -14% margin and a -9% return on equity (annualized). Equity markets were up a normal 3% this quarter and the company again reported $300 million of derivative losses. I wonder who is on the other side of these trades.

The company reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the year, even as the adjusted number was weak for the quarter. In a more that I find perplexing, the company announced a $200 million stock buyback.

I would regard the stock buyback as decidedly negative, rather like Lehman trying to shore up confidence in the face of mounting mortgage losses. It shows that management can't get their story straight. So they need to hedge and take losses because they don't have enough capital, but are willing to spend $200 million to buy back stock? All while losing $800 million in a year? This delays indefinitely their plans to stop hedging. At this rate, their equity will be wiped out by 2030. Discount back at whatever rate you please and you're looking at a fair value for the stock of close to 0.

Book Value, the Lifeblood of an Insurer

An insurance company supports the policies it writes with the capital its shareholders put up and accumulate. Let’s take a look at Brighthouse’s shareholders’ equity or GAAP book value in the published financial statements. Ideally, you want this to keep going up. Adjusting for the $0.9 billion bump in book value from tax reform decreasing deferred tax liabilities in Q4 2017, the trend in book value ($ billions) is:

Sept 17:14.7

Dec 17: 14.5

Mar 18:13.6

Jun 18: 13.4

Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), which consists mainly of unrealized gains on securities, the trend is ($ billions):

Sept 17: 13.4

Dec 17: 13.1

Mar 18: 12.8

Jun 18: 12.6

As you can see, the figures are going down any way you look at it. The company’s position is that hedging costs will decline as capital increases. However, their GAAP capital position is eroding every quarter, so from a shareholder's perspective, how would they be in a better position to stop hedging down the road than they are now? Why not find a way to stop it right now if it's a constant money loser?

Obviously, the traditional way to build capital is to generate profits and then retain them, similar to a firm deleveraging by using its profits to repay debt. So if BHF cannot generate profits until it builds capital, and it can't build capital until it generates profits, it's a bit of a circular situation! There is still the opening that the company can build regulatory capital independent of economic/GAAP capital, but that’s a very narrow road.

CTE95 and why it is misleading

The bulls point out that a figure known as CTE95 has been rising, although it has recently plateaued. Conditional Tail Expectation 95 is defined as the amount of assets required to satisfy contract holder obligations across market environments in the average of the worst 5 percent of 1,000 capital market scenarios over the life of the contracts. In simple words, it’s the results of a stress test.

Here are the reported CTE95 figures ($ billions):

Sept 17: 2.3

Dec 17: 2.6

Mar 18: 2.7

Jun 18: 2.7

I believe that those who think CTE95 is a measure of capital are being lulled into a false sense of complacency. CTE95 is more an indicator of how capital is deployed, rather than how much capital the company has. By trying to increase and maintain this figure, I believe the company is actually hurting itself economically. For instance, hypothetically it may need to hedge 50% of its equity exposure to show a CTE95 of $2 billion with $10 billion of shareholders’ equity. This may cause a hedging loss of $200 million, bringing down shareholders’ equity by this amount. (Again, these are hypothetical, not actual figures. I wasn’t able to find the actual % hedged, and it would also be dependent on where equity markets are at a given point in time). Now it needs to hedge a larger portion of the equity exposure to maintain the same CTE95. At some point, it wouldn’t be able to increase the hedges any more and the CTE95 figure would start declining. And if the company were to eliminate the hedges, the figure would crater.

Shareholders’ equity is the best and only measure of capital one needs to consider when evaluating an insurance company.

Where does this lead?

Here's what I predict will happen in the long term (warning: please take this with a grain of salt; they are not hard predictions, just informed speculation):

1. The company will find it difficult to generate consistent profits under their current strategy as they have shown losses when markets have been up and down.

2. Under pressure from investors, the company will stop hedging its equity exposure....just before a market crash (sorry folks, life is tough).

3. With its capital depleted, customers and regulators start losing confidence in the company.

4. The company will be forced to raise capital at a substantially lower price than they bought back stock.

5. To get away from its sordid past, the company will change its name to Dark-Hut Strategic. (Okay, this last one is a joke even as the others aren't funny for shareholders).

In short, the company comes across as a negative compounder, a slow motion train wreck, everything a value stock isn't.

With a book value of $112 per share and tangible book value of $62 per share versus a market price of $44, the best option for the company may seem to be to wind down operations and liquidate. However, if a buyer were to demand a premium for taking on the long-tail liabilities and the deferred acquisition costs are written off, there may not be much left for investors. The company’s liabilities, excluding separate accounts, are almost 7x shareholders’ equity.

However, all is not lost. There is still hope for the company as it has time on its side with its healthy $13 billion of equity. However, it is critical that like an alcoholic checking into an AA meeting, it realize that it has a problem. Then it needs to:

Peel the onion of each business line to see where the losses are being generated, particularly with respect to the capital needed. Raise prices and shrink the unprofitable businesses. Write only policies where profits can be made by investing the premium in a safe mix of assets without derivatives, and that are supported by the current capital base. Focus on generating GAAP net income, not income excluding hedging costs, which are very real. Grow the capital base with income generated. Use the larger capital base to reward shareholders or grow the business.

Valuation

The good news is that following the above steps will stop the bleeding and allow the company to become profitable. The bad news is that the company is not going to come anywhere close to the $8 per share of adjusted earnings it currently expects. Without hedging, the investment exposure will need to be more conservative. Revenue from premiums will shrink as well. Perhaps the company can do $4 per share, although this is anyone’s guess with so many moving parts. At an 8x multiple, you are looking at a $32 stock. This is lower than the $40s at which it currently trades, but much better than the $0 it is trending towards without corrective action.

Recommendation

Without any evidence of a change in strategy, it is impossible to recommend buying the stock. With a buyback in place and at 0.4x book value, it is hard to suggest an outright short position as well. I would recommend selling the $50 strike calls as I don’t see the stock being worth more than this level in any scenario.

