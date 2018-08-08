Baidu appears to be trading at a PEG ratio of around 0.64-0.72 relative to 2019's earnings, making the company an extremely attractive buying opportunity at this time.

Yes, Google is returning to China, but its impact on Baidu's businesses is likely to be extremely limited, and threats seem overblown.

In addition, the company is set to expand revenues and EPS by about 25% next year, which suggests Baidu is trading at a forward P/E of just 16-18.

Baidu has been a top performer for years, and the company is still very cheap, trading at roughly 21 times this year's earnings while likely to grow revenues at 20%.

Baidu’s Big Buying Opportunity

Baidu (BIDU), one of China’s most dominant internet companies has been one of my favorite stocks for about a decade now. In that time, the stock has been a top performer, returning nearly 2,000% since the lows of the financial crisis. However, Baidu has struggled to move higher over the past year, with its stock essentially flat over the past 52-week period. Moreover, despite the company’s recent better than expected earnings announcement, Baidu is still down by about 21% from its highs earlier in the year.

Yet, Baidu’s stock currently trades at only 16-18 times 2019’s average-higher end consensus estimates. In addition, Baidu is expected to grow revenues by 20-30%, and is set to expand EPS by 15-33% next year. This suggests that Baidu’s stock is quite cheap relative to its robust growth rate, making it an extremely attractive buying opportunity at current levels.

Baidu’s Earnings: Stronger than Expected

Ad revenues rose by 25% YoY to 21.1 billion Chinese yuan RMB ($3.1 billion)

Total revenues increased to RMB 26 billion ($3.93 billion), 24.4% YoY increase from RMB 20.87

Total revenues beat estimates of RMB 25.55 billion

Mobile revenues rose to 77% of total revenues vs 72% 1-year ago

Operating income rose by 29% YoY

Net income rose by 45% YoY, from RMB 4.4 billion to RMB 6.4 billion

The company expects Q3 revenues of RMB 27.37-28.77, a 23-30% YoY increase, and 18.9% higher than consensus estimates

This was a great quarter for Baidu, as the company beat top line estimates by roughly RMB 450 million. The company also substantially increased its operating income, and net income rose by 45% from the same time last year. This demonstrates that Baidu is not only growing revenues but is becoming more profitable. Perhaps most impressively, Baidu is set to expand revenues at a faster pace than previously expected. This implies that Baidu is likely to maintain its trend of beating earnings estimates going forward.

Baidu’s Businesses: Far from Just Search Anymore

Baidu is growing into one of the most diversified, successful, and profitable internet/technology companies in the world. The company is currently valued at about $79 billion, and aside from being one of the most widely used search engines in the world (mostly due to its dominance in China), Baidu also operates very successful ventures in streaming video, social media, AI, autonomous driving, as well as other areas.

Although Baidu search accounts for only about 2% (4th place out of any search engine) of all worldwide search on any device, the company has a 2.56% (2nd place) in mobile search, behind only Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). Moreover, Baidu has a dominant 74% market share position in China (search), the biggest internet market in the world.

In addition to search, Baidu is the parent company of iQiyi, China’s version of a YouTube/Netflix type platform that has over 500 million monthly active users who spend a staggering 6 billion hours on its service each month. Moreover, Baidu has a fast-growing social networking news feed product similar to the Facebook (FB) app. Growth in this segment was instrumental in growing revenues last quarter, a trend that is likely to continue going forward. Furthermore, Baidu is one of the most advanced AI leaders in the world. Last year the company announced a 10-billion-yuan autonomous driving fund, and has launched projects in AI chips, ad features, and smart speakers.

Baidu’s multifaceted business portfolio translates into massive ad revenues (over $11 billion last year, and likely over $13 billion this year). Furthermore, due to the continuous internet user growth in China, coupled with the company’s expanding businesses Baidu will likely continue to see substantial revenue growth for years going forward. And although margin compression is likely in some of Baidu’s businesses like AI, and autonomous driving in the short-term, longer-term these segments will probably become significant cash generating vehicles for the company.

Cheap Valuation and Robust Growth

Baidu has grown revenues considerably in recent years. In 2013 Baidu had RMB 31.8 billion ($4.77 billion) in full year ad revenue and just RMB 142 million in “other” revenue. In 2017, the company delivered RMB 73.15 billion in ad revenue, and RMB 11.66 billion in other revenues. That is a massive 165% increase in total revenues in 4 years, and a staggering 8,170% surge in “other” (non-ad) revenue in the same timeframe.

Moreover, Baidu’s growth is far from over, this year revenues are projected to rise to over $15 billion (RMB 100 billion), about a 20% YoY increase, and next year revenues are set to expand to $18.22 (average analysts’ consensus estimate), RMB 121.53. So, more than 20% growth is expected in 2019. Also, Baidu often tops revenues estimates, and it is likely that the company will grow sales towards the upper range of consensus estimates, $19.55 billion (RMB 130.4 billion), which implies a revenue growth rate of closer to 30% next year is very possible.

EPS wise Baidu is expected to earn about RMB 70.56 ($10.58) per share, which puts its current P/E at about 21.36. However, next year the company is projected to earn about RMB 81.56 ($12.23) per share. Moreover, given that the company has a distinct propensity for surpassing analysts’ EPS projections, Baidu could and likely will earn towards the upper range of consensus estimates which call for EPS of around RMB 94 ($14.09) per share next year.

This implies that Baidu, a dominant, rapidly expanding, Chinese internet/technology company is currently trading at a forward P/E of just 16-18 (probably closer to 16), while likely to grow revenues by 20-30% next year, and likely to expand EPS by 15-33% next year. So, if we apply a 25% EPS growth rate for next year and combine it with the 16 forward P/E multiple, we would get a PEG ration of just 0.64 per 2019 estimates, incredibly low for a company like Baidu. Even if we use the 18 forward P/E multiple, Baidu’s PEG per 2019 earnings comes in at just 0.72, still exceptionally cheap for a company with enormous growth and earnings potential like Baidu.

China Recovery Underway

Another factor that is likely to positively impact Baidu’s share price going forward is the apparent bottoming process occurring in the Chinese stock market. Chinese stocks have been in a deep correction since early in the year. In addition, the downturn intensified following the economic ripples produced by trade tensions and other factors. In fact, iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) declined by nearly 23% from peak to through, and has only recently begun to bounce back. With the stabilization in emerging markets and the quieting down of the trade war rhetoric, Chinese stocks are likely to recover and proceed higher from here, which is beneficial to Baidu’s future price action.

FXI 1-Year Chart

Threats to Baidu

Baidu is facing several threats including other local search companies such as Shenma encroaching on the company’s prime market share in search. The company also has competitors such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Alibaba (BABA) to compete with for China’s top advertising dollars in video, social media, and other segments.

However, there is another threat on the horizon for Baidu, and that is the reentry of Google into the Chinese search market. Google’s current market share in China is quite small, under 2%. However, Google seems intent on penetrating the massive internet market in China further, and the company is welcome to try so long as it complies with the country’s stringent censorship regulations. After all, compliance issues were largely behind Google’s previous failure in China.

Overall, Google has had very limited success thus far in China. Also, the restricted impact American internet giants like Facebook and others have had in China suggests that Baidu’s business may be quite resilient to Google’s “resurgence”. Google will likely gain marginal market share in China going forward, possibly to around 5-7%, up from its current 2%, but Google’s market share gains will likely come at the expense of some of the weaker search engines in China, like Shenma, Haosou, Sogou, and others.

Ultimately, due to the enormous “Chinese pride”, government presence and censorship, and the habit of using Baidu and other native search engines, Google’s market share gains will very likely be extremely limited in China. Therefore, despite having a negative short-term effect on Baidu’s stock, Google’s role in China will very likely prove to be largely immaterial to Baidu’s long term market share, revenue, and earnings growth.

The Bottom Line

Baidu’s stock has sold off with the broader Chinese stock market in recent months. Moreover, the stock has been hit by some specific news, including Google’s move back into China recently. Yet, the company just reported much better than expected Q2 earnings, and guided higher for Q3. In addition, Baidu has illustrated a distinct propensity for beating revenue and EPS estimates in the past.

The company is currently trading at a fairly cheap multiple relative to its growth rate (21 P/E, 20% revenue growth in 2018). However, given that Baidu is likely to continue to at least meet, and probably surpass consensus estimates, Baidu is probably trading at a forward P/E of just 16-18, and given that the company should grow revenues and EPS at roughly 25% next year, implies that the company’s PEG ratio per 2019 earnings is only around 0.64-0.72, extremely cheap for a company like Baidu.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

