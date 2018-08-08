Neos Therapeutics' (NEOS) CEO Jerry McLaughlin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Richard Eisenstadt – Chief Financial Officer

Jerry McLaughlin – Chief Executive Officer

Tom McDonnell – Chief Commercial Officer

Jason Butler – JMP Securities

Sudan Loganathan – Cantor Fitzgerald

Thank you, Halie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2018 financial results conference call. This morning, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, which is available on our website at www.neostx.com. Today, I am joined by Jerry McLaughlin, CEO; and Tom McDonnell, our Chief Commercial Officer.

Thank you, Rich. Good morning, everyone. I'm really excited to be here today serving as CEO for Neos and before I get started with my prepared comments, I'd like to take a moment to share with you a bit about why I joined Neos six weeks ago. I was very impressed by the ability of the company to shepherd three products through our R&D, FDA approval and subsequent commercialization in such a rapid period of time. This was a tremendous accomplishment, speaks to the talented individuals that [really] (0:02:29) comprise our R&D, manufacturing operations, quality assurance and regulatory areas.

I believe these core competencies have and will continue to provide a competitive advantage for Neos, as we progress through the next stage of our growth and development. In performing my diligence on the company, I saw significant opportunity for our existing commercial ADHD portfolio and I'm ever more confident as I speak to you today.

My confidence stems from the value of our current portfolio offers to healthcare providers and their patients and firmly believe we have substantial runway for growth of the business. In fact, last week, I had the pleasure of spending my first day in the field at Neos with one of our sales specialists, during which we spoke with about a dozen healthcare professionals, including psychiatrists, pediatricians and primary care physicians.

I was both inspired and motivated by the concern and compassion for each of their patients with ADHD and the remarkable difference current ADHD medications can make in the lives of these patients when they have the right treatment on board, including the right formulation.

Importantly with regard to Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT, I received very encouraging feedback from the providers with regard to overall patient response and satisfaction with our products, with several mentioning how impressed they are with our proprietary microparticle technology. And to support the continued growth of our ADHD business, we are and we will continue to challenge our existing thinking regarding commercial strategy.

We believe there are several levers to pull that can accelerate our path to profitability, while maintaining our focus on growing of our business. Some may justify additional investment, while others may allow us to reduce the spend to achieve the same or better return on each dollar invested. I can assure you that this process is underway and we are relentlessly focused on enhancing our business in a manner that is adaptive to the rapidly evolving commercial environment and challenges facing pharmaceutical companies today.

While we are not going into specifics today, I do look forward to providing more details during our 3Q 2018 and 4Q 2018 earnings call. Looking beyond our currently marketed products, we will also focus on building a robust pipeline, which I'll talk more about in a moment. Now let me provide a commercial recap for 2Q 2018.

First, we invested the time to convert our sales force in-house during the second quarter and fully trained many new sales representatives during that time. This disruption is behind us and our sales team is now fully trained and prepared to execute on our back-to-school strategy, a critical growth driver for our ADHD franchise as most children and young adults visit their healthcare professionals annually prior to returning to school.

Another key time for the ADHD market is in the fall after parents get feedback at the first parent-teacher conferences. While we are very early into the back-to-school season, we are pleased with initial results. In fact, in the last three, four weeks of July ending July 27, combined Adzenys and Cotempla market share for prescriptions for the ADHD market has increased each week.

Now let me turn to the quarter results. Second quarter net revenues for ADHD products were $10.8 million, which represents a 22.5% growth over first quarter ADHD net product sale of $8.8 million. We had over 7,500 writers for Adzenys XR-ODT and over 4,700 writers of Cotempla XR-ODT in the second quarter alone.

Specifically for Cotempla XR-ODT, the product is still in the first year of its launch and continues to have rapid growth. In fact, this is the first back-to-school season for Cotempla XR-ODT and as mentioned earlier, is a significant growth driver at new-to-brand business in the ADHD market.

We are pleased with the launch of Cotempla XR-ODT to-date and believe it uniquely meets patient needs for methylphenidate product including onset within one hour, duration through 12 hours with the additional benefit of a formulation that is tailored to the needs of pediatric and adolescent patients.

In the laboratory classroom study, Cotempla XR-ODT patients experienced a 61% improvement in attention and behavior by the first time-point measured one hour after dosing. These results were statistically significant with a p-value of less than 0.0001 and the treatment benefit remains significant at each time-point through 12 hours.

Additionally, the efficacy of Cotempla XR-ODT was measured with a skill-adjusted math test used in ADHD studies to assess a child's level of attention called Permanent Product Measure of Performance, or PERMP.

In the test, patients are asked to complete up to 400 math problems within 10 minutes. ADHD patients treated with Cotempla XR-ODT showed a significant treatment effect for both the number of math problems attempted and importantly the number of math problems they answered correctly, beginning with the first time-point measured one post-dose and continuing through all time points out to and inclusive of 12 hours post-dose.

As an example, at one time-point, patients receiving Cotempla XR-ODT attempted 111 equations in 10 minutes compared to 79 equations for patients taking placebo. This is a 40% improvement in productivity as measured by number of tests.

Looking at net revenue per pack. Net revenue for pack was approximately $95 for Adzenys XR-ODT in the second quarter of 2018 versus normalized net revenue per pack of $91 for the first quarter of 2018. And $89 per pack for Cotempla XR-ODT in the second quarter of 2018 versus $70 per pack in the first quarter of 2017, so this was a solid increase in the second quarter.

With our established and growing base of business from our commercial ADHD products, we are all – now also prioritizing the strategic development of a robust and diverse pipeline to take the company to the next stage of its growth. At Neos, we have the advantage of being able to leverage our proprietary modified release drug delivery technology, not only to improve the clinical profile and patient benefit of pre-existing products, but also by applying it to new molecular entities.

Our technology has a broad applicability because of its capability to create microparticles with unique release properties that can generate complex pharmacokinetic profiles. We believe a modified release drug delivery technology has the potential to unlock the maximum value of a molecule and provide meaningful clinical improvement compared to the current standard of care treatments.

Additionally, we are actively advancing our drug candidate for the treatment of nausea and vomiting and also evaluating licensing and acquisition opportunities for both development stage and on market assets to build our pipeline and amortize our commercial infrastructure.

In summary, our goal is to continue to grow the current ADHD commercial franchise, achieve profitability for Neos and develop a robust pipeline. I thank you for your time, and I will now turn the call over to Rich.

Thanks, Jerry. We ended July with cash position of approximately $29.1 million versus a cash position of $28.0 million at the end of June. We believe that with our increasing revenue, we will have sufficient cash to reach operating cash flow breakeven.

Additionally, we continue to explore making some changes to our debt structure that could provide some additional liquidity. Total product revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $11.4 million compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2018. For the quarter, ADHD products sales totaled $10.8 million including Adzenys XR-ODT, net revenues of $6.4 million and Cotempla XR-ODT net revenues of $4.3 million.

Sales for Adzenys ER, which commenced February 26, 2018, were negligible. Net product revenues for our generic Tussionex in the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $600,000 compared to $800,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was of $4.4 million compared to a gross profit of $2.4 million for the same period in 2017. Our cost of goods included in inventory cleanup adjustment of approximately $1 million.

R&D expenses were $2.4 million three months ended June 30 compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2017. R&D expense, include clinical costs associated with our post-marketing FDA commitments as well as development expenses principally compensation associated with our pipeline programs.

General and administrative expenses were $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2017. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, selling and marketing expenses were $11.6 million compared to $11.7 million for the same period in 2017. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $15.2 million or a loss of $0.52 per share compared to $18.6 million or a loss of $0.82 per share for the same period in 2017.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. First one, Jerry, maybe I could just ask you the catch hold question of what your impressions have been in the first six weeks, any changes that you've already implemented in terms of the commercial infrastructure or R&D plans – pipeline plans?

Jerry McLaughlin

Jason, first of all thanks for the call and the question. In the first six weeks, I am ever more impressed with our R&D capabilities and our commercial potential. We just executed the back-to-school national sales meeting, and really enthused by the plans and I think we're starting to see those early pickup in prescriptions here coming out of that meeting. So I think we're in really good shape. Obviously, as I mentioned in my comments, we will continue to question our commercial strategy, as I think the industry needs to do.

And I'm confident there are levers we can pull, and tweaks we can make to our approach to our business that will have substantial impact in the coming months and quarters down the road here. So, that process is underway and we'll continue to look at all aspects of our business even beyond commercial.

Jason Butler

Great. And then Rich, just a quick follow-up. Can you maybe speak to where you think COGS could normalize for the rest of the year, given that the one-time clean-up cost you had this quarter?

Richard Eisenstadt

Yes, I mean I'll give you a little bit more detail. Regarding the inventory, decided to write off some inventory that we felt due to aging and other reasons was unlikely to result in revenue. We're also reviewing some additional aged inventory and could see a further, but less material adjustment in Q3. Some of this relates to inventory build-up from the validation batches, we made and finished following our PDUFA approval. So those are beginning to age out at this point in time.

Gross margins is obviously a function of both revenue and cost with no revenue per unit lower as in the case in Q1 and Q2 and the reset of the higher deductible plan, but cost remained constant. There's downward pressure on the gross margin percent; in Q2, we also had that inventory cleanup adjustment. As you know, Jason, we manufacture our product in-house, our production process were not very expensive as we believe our ADHD products are ultimately 80% plus gross margin products, is a fairly lengthy process.

We account for our inventory on a FIFO basis, so we're still recognizing COGS at older and higher standards, when our production throughput was lower. We're actually seeing operating efficiencies in the fruits of our cost saving initiatives and the cost of the product we're making currently and we still expect to see the benefit of these lower costs, but in future periods. I think our gross margin is still going to climb back up through the mid to upper 50s, through the year like we've been saying.

I mentioned, we do have some aged inventory, which could impact next quarter. Again, these are all non-cash type items, it's really inventory adjustments, so from a cash standpoint, not affecting us at all. Although product we are now making still supports a mid-60s gross margin we have previously guided. I don't believe we will realize the benefit of that in our financial statements now into the first-half of 2019.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. That’s helpful. And then just one quick pipeline clarification. Jerry, you said your plan is still to advance the nausea and vomiting candidate, is it still your plan to have that candidate in the clinic in the second half of 2018 and also to identify the second candidate, which I think you said it would be in GI or CNS space previously?

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes. I think previously we talked about GI. We are continuing to advance nausea and vomiting, we will initiate some early work on that candidate. As far as the second candidate, we are not committed to a GI candidate at this point; we are evaluating a number of opportunities, both internal opportunities as well as licensing or acquisition opportunities. And we'll continue to update as we move forward, but suffice to say, our plan is to build out our pipeline, whether it be all market products, near to market assets or even early stage development programs.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Sudan Loganathan

Yes, thanks for taking the questions. I’m Sudan Loganathan in for Louise. So the first question, I wanted to ask about other than like the continuing to work on the commercial uptake, what are the main focuses going forward for the next 12 to 18 months. Is it going to be in the pipeline or potential acquisitions or some kind of broadening of the business model and also are you on track to reach the $120 and $130 revenue per script for Adzenys and approximately $100 for Cotempla by Q4 2018?

Jerry McLaughlin

Right. Host of questions there. Thank you for them. And I'll take in terms of the commercial model, I think I'll get back once again, I think there are real significant opportunities here to improve our business model in terms of how we approach our business and that'll be coming forward in the next – in the coming months and quarters and we'll be sharing that with you in more detail. I can assure you that process is well underway and I think it will increase our relative competitive position.

And as far as the pipeline, we're going to be a combination of opportunistic and strategic. We have – our commercial team has built a significant competency and expertise, and we look for our opportunities to amortize that existing infrastructure. However, at the same time, we have a – what I believe is a really best-in-class technology with our microparticle delivery technology, and we will look for strategic ways to leverage that in areas that maybe adjacent or maybe take us on a new course for our pipeline.

Richard Eisenstadt

Yes, on the net revenue per pack, Cotempla, we still feel really good about approaching $100 at the end of the year. Again, we made great progress quarter-over-quarter from $70 in Q1 to $89 in Q2 and if nothing else, you do benefit from people coming off of the high deductible plans in the second half of the year. That's been our experience with Adzenys for the last couple of years. Adzenys is at $95, it's about where we had thought it would be in Q2. We expect to continue to make improvements there as well.

I think we still have a chance of getting to about the $120 that's probably going to be more in a $110 and $120 range at this point, but maybe we will exceed that. But I think our – in our current forecast and we are looking at $110 to $120 by the end of the year for our net revenue for Adzenys.

Jerry McLaughlin

Getting back to the question on our commercial push here, and I'll turn this over to Tom to talk about our back-to-school strategy and how excited we are about our competitive position and what we have going on in the second half. Tom?

Tom McDonnell

Sure. Thanks Jerry. So everyone I think understands the importance of back-to-school and put it in perspective. We see a 65% increase in new-to-brand prescriptions, which are patients starting or switching ADHD medications from July to August. So, obviously a very important time, our sales force focus is certainly still on our high prescribers of ADHD medications, but also on our large current user base of over 10,000 physicians.

So as Jerry stated, we just came out of a back-to-school meeting, and our training was very much centered on having discussions with doctors about reassessing patients' needs as they age. So for example, a child that has just finished middle school moving to high school, their needs change and possibly their medication may need to be reevaluated as well. We also have a heavy focus on peer education, so to utilize this great prescriber base and the great experience that we've heard about our products and to be able to educate other physicians around that.

And then also back-to-school is not just one in August and September, it's very important to continue to look at our strategy and as we move into the fall, there is a heavy increase in new patient starts. With the first marking period, or first parent-teacher meetings, there's a heavy influence and heavy increase in patients starting ADHD medications for the first time, and we think both Adzenys and Cotempla are well positioned for new patient start. So we're very excited about our back-to-school plans. We're excited with the momentum that we have and we expect great things to close out the year.

