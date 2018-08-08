Omega Healthcare Investors: Buy This Income REIT Because Of 3 Things - Management, Management And Management

OHI has increased its dividend for the past ten years and presently has a yield of 8.75%, which is well above average even for a REIT.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by $0.01 or better for 22 straight quarters and has enough AFFO to continue the present $0.66/Qtr. dividend for 2018.

Omega's management has shown for the last few years that they know how to sell and buy better Skilled nursing care facilities and in the process grow the company.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), one of the largest skilled nursing care facility companies, is a buy for the income investor. The management of OHI is great and has sold properties that have low income and is using the $335 million in cash to buy better properties in the skilled nursing care sector. The stock comprises 6.54% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

OHI's position will be left to grow over time and added to whenever a dip like this happens. The company has at many times been under pressure and gotten down to the $27-$28 price range, and each time it has started to bounce back as indicated by the recent earnings. So this is another chance to buy into a good company with a very high yield while they are buying and selling properties, increasing the quality of their portfolio.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Omega Healthcare Investors has a poor chart going up and to the right for 2013-2014, then down slowly for three years ending behind the market. In 2013, OHI had a good year when the market was up 27%; the company came in at a 30% increase.

OHI data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Omega Healthcare Investors will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Omega Healthcare Investors passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Omega Healthcare Investors does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for eight of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with ten years of increasing dividends and an 8.75% yield. Omega Healthcare Investors is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The average five-year payout ratio is high at 94% because of its REIT designation and the lower temporary FFO while restructuring is going on. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties to the 952 it already owns or leases. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. OHI fails this guideline. OHI is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $6 billion. Omega Healthcare Investors' 2018 projected total yearly FFO flow at $584 million is fair, allowing the company to have the means to continue the present dividend until the FFO starts to grow again next year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 8.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Omega Healthcare Investors can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the senior citizen population. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. OHI passes this guideline since the total return is 60.44%, more than the Dow's total return of 54.89%. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,200 today. This makes Omega Healthcare Investors a fair investment for the total return investor that has future growth as the senior citizen sector continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. OHI's S&P CFRA rating is two stars or sell with a recent calculated target price to $37.5, failing the guideline. OHI's price is presently 20% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a low price to FFO ratio of 8.5, making it a good buy at this entry point if you are a long-term investor that wants income with an above-average dividend yield. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fair, but an above-average yield makes OHI a good business to own for income with moderate growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes OHI interesting is the potential long-term growth, as more skilled nursing care facilities are required, and the income is great.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors beats the Dow baseline in my 55-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 60.44% makes Omega Healthcare Investors a good investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady income. OHI has an above-average dividend yield of 8.75% and has had increases for the past 22 quarters before the dividend freeze for 2018, making OHI also a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend was last increased to $0.66/Qtr. from $0.65/Qtr. or a 1.5% increase for the quarter and management says they will keep it at $0.66/Qtr. for 2018.

Dow's 55.0-month total return baseline is 54.89%.

Company Name 55.0-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Omega Healthcare Investors +60.44% +5.55% 8.75%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on August 3, 2018, Omega Healthcare Investors reported FFO of $0.75 that beat by $0.02 with expected and compared to last year at $0.73. Total revenue was at $220 million down 6.8% from last year and beat expected by $2.92 Million. This was a mixed report with the bottom line beating expectations and the top line decreasing. The next earnings report will be out in late November 2018 and FFO is expected to be $0.79 compared to last year at $0.87. The company guided FFO for the year to $3.03-3.06, an increase of the low estimate from the last quarter as the quality of properties is increased. Earnings have started to improve as the company buys and sells many properties in its restructuring.

Business Overview

Omega Healthcare Investors is one of the largest skilled nursing care and assisted living facilities REITs in the United States.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Omega Healthcare Investors is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company provides lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities. The Company finances investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow or a combination of these methods. The Company's leases include triple-net leases, which require the tenants to pay all property-related expenses. The Company also offers fixed-rate mortgage loans, which are secured by mortgage liens on the underlying real estate and personal property of the mortgagor."

Overall, Omega Healthcare Investors is a good business with an 8% calculated CAGR projected growth as more skilled nursing care facilities is needed going forward. The good FFO provides OHI the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as it buys bolt-on properties with the cash from recent properties that were sold.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From August 6, 2018, earnings call, Taylor Pickett (Chief Executive Officer) said:

Today, I will discuss our strategic asset repositioning and portfolio restructuring, our dividend outlook and guidance for the remainder of 2018 and updates on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. We have made considerable progress in strategic asset repositioning and portfolio restructurings. In the first two quarters of 2018, we disposed of the 64 facilities for total consideration of $311 million. The revenue reduction related to these sales was $34 million, while the trailing 12-month cash flow on these assets was $25 million. The cash flow on these assets did not cover the underlying rent, yet we were able to achieve sale proceeds, which equate to a cash flow yield of 8%. We believe we're going to be able to redeploy these proceeds into higher quality assets with good right coverage while experiencing minimal revenue impacts. Our strong sales results today reflect the continued appetite for SNF assets by local market private buyers. We will likely to sell 15 to 20 additional facilities, but the bulk of our asset sales are now complete, excluding the ultimate outcome of the Orianna portfolio, not already slated for transition. Orianna is now the only material portfolio that is being restructured. On July 1st, 13 Mississippi facilities with annual contractual rent of $12 million were transitioned to an existing Omega operator. Turning to our dividend outlook and guidance for remainder of 2018. Our second quarter dividend of $0.66 per share reflects a payout ratio of 87% of adjusted FFO and 98% of funds available for distribution. While these ratios are high from an historical perspective, we feel comfortable with the payout ratio given that we incurred at normally high second quarter Orianna legal fees of $2 million. In the fact, we projected Orianna asset rent or rent equivalent of $8 million to $9.5 million per quarter. After normalizing the effect of Orianna, the pro forma dividend payout ratios have down to approximately 81% of adjusted FFO and 91% of FAD. We've tightened our adjusted FFO guidance to a range of $3.03 to $3.06 per share, and our FAD guidance to a range of $2.67 to $2.74 per share."

This shows the feelings of the top management for the continued growth of the business and the progress being taken to fix the problem with Orianna left to be completed. The dividend of $0.66/Qtr. Is estimated to be paid for the remainder of 2018.

From August 6, 2018, earnings call, Daniel Booth (Chief Operating Officer), said:

Turning to Omega's repositioning activities. During the second quarter of 2018, Omega sold 47 facilities for approximately $216 million with an additional five facilities sold so far in the third quarter of 2018. This brings the year-to-date dispositions to 69 facilities inclusive of three mortgage loan payoffs for total proceeds of approximately $335 million. In addition to facility sales, Omega has re-leased 43 facilities year-to-date, which included the 12 Mississippi facilities mentioned earlier by Taylor. We are currently evaluating approximately 15 additional facilities to sell and 28 facilities to re-lease in the coming quarters. Omega continues to review our portfolio and discuss strategic repositioning opportunities with each of our operators."

This shows that OHI is taking action to increase the quality of its portfolio, it will just take a little more time before growth can continue when the new facilities are bought with the $335 Million cash that is available.

Omega and Maplewood Senior Living are building a senior living community in one of NYC's most affluent neighborhoods, the Upper East Side, where Second Avenue meets 93rd Street. The senior living community will be a 23-story, 212,000-square-foot mid-rise featuring 215 units of assisted living, enhanced care and memory care with views of the East River. It will be one of the first ground-up projects of this scale in the city in more than two decades and will be completed in the second half of 2019.

Takeaways

Omega Healthcare Investors is a great investment choice for the long-term income investor with its high yield and a good choice for the total return investor. I take this downturn as a long-term opportunity to get a great income stream at a bargain price. Omega Healthcare Investors is 6.54% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held as we watch it grow over time. If you want a potential growing income, OHI may be the right investment for you, but it will be volatile for the next six months, and you should be a long-term income investor.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On July 12th bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulation Plus (SLP) a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. This is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS ) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 16 increased the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 7.8% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.8% of the portfolio and Boeing is 13.5% of the portfolio, therefore BA, EOS, and Home Depot are now in trim position with JNJ getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over in a few weeks.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, FCX, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, PEP, ADP, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.