Elanco Animal Health Files For U.S. IPO

When we learn further details about the IPO and related debt transaction, I'll provide an update.

The firm provides treatments, vaccines, and products for food and companion animals worldwide.

Elanco aims to spin out from parent Eli Lilly in a series of transactions including an IPO.

Quick Take

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO spin-out from parent Ely Lilly & Co. (LLY), according to a registration statement.

The firm claims to be the "fourth largest animal health company in the world" and provides medicinal feed additives, treatment and other products for food and companion animals.

ELAN has been growing primarily due to acquisitions and the IPO will be related to additional debt transactions to remit the proceeds to parent Eli Lilly.

When we learn further details about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Company and Technology

Greenfield, Indiana,-based Elanco was founded in 1954 as a division of Eli Lilly and contains a portfolio of more than 125 brands that sell animal health products in more than 90 countries for food and companion animals.

Management is headed by President Jeffrey Simmons, who has been president since 2008 and has held numerous positions with the firm.

Below is a brief overview video of Elanco’s history:

(Source: ElancoAnimalHealth)

ELAN sells products in four primary categories:

Companion Animal Disease Prevention

Companion Animal Therapeutics

Food Animal Future Protein & Health

Food Animal Ruminants & Swine

It sells its products to four major geographic regions of North America, Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific.

Below is a pie chart showing revenue mix by product category:

Customer Acquisition

The company sells its products through a direct sales force of 1,530 reps, veterinary consultants and distributor partners.

Management indicates the firm also is in the process of "expanding into retail channels in order to meet pet owners where they want to purchase."

The firm has a history of acquiring other animal health companies to increase market share and expand its offerings or geographic reach. Below are a few recent major transactions:

2011: Acquired Janssen Animal Health to expand into Europe and diversify its animal portfolio

2012: Acquired ChemGen to expand into the enzyme/feed efficiency space

2014: Acquired Lohmann Animal Health to bolster its poultry vaccine business

2015: Acquired Novartis Animal Health for numerous expansion vectors

2017: Acquired BI Vetmedica U.S. vaccines portfolio

Sales and marketing costs as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated, with no discernible trend even as topline revenues have increased sharply due to acquisitions:

Q2 2018: 24.6%

2017: 27.0%

2016: 26.9%

2015: 31.5%

2014: 27.2%

Market and Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the animal health market is expected to reach $64.6 billion by 2025.

The represents a CAGR from 2018 to 2025 of 5.5%. The report cites a number of growth sources:

Vaccine development

Companion animal use

Increased data sharing across the supply chain speeding analysis and treatment development

Increasing number of retail and e-commerce channels

North America held the greatest share as of 2017, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest due to "dire clinical urgency to curb high incidence of zoonotic diseases and growing focus on management of disease outbreaks such as swine influenza and Ebola."

Major competitive vendors that provide animal health products include:

Zoetis (ZTS)

Merck Animal Health (MRK)

Merial (SNY)

Bayer Animal Health (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

Ceva Sante Animale

Financial Performance

ELAN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

From 2016, slow and uneven topline revenue

Significant but uneven gross profit

Fluctuating gross margin

Strong increase in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past five and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Elanco S-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $1.51 billion, 4.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $2.9 billion, 0.8% decrease vs. prior

2016: $2.9 billion, 0.2% increase vs. prior

2015: $2.9 billion, 40.8% increase vs. prior

2014: $2.07 billion

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $714 million

2017: $1.39 billion

2016: $1.5 billion

2015: $1.38 billion

2014: $1.13 billion

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 47.3%

2017: 47.9%

2016: 51.7%

2015: 47.6%

2014: 54.6%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $183.9 million cash flow

2017: $173.8 million cash flow

2016: $156.0 million cash flow

2015: $6.6 million cash flow

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $321 million in cash and $991 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ELAN intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, although the final amount may be much higher.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to pay parent company Eli Lilly together with the net proceeds it expects to receive from certain debt transactions. The amount of the debt transaction has not yet been disclosed.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.