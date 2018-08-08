Big Gold - Deteriorating Fundamentals

I am afraid that the sector is heading for the same direction it had chosen during a previous bull cycle in gold.

What is more, big gold mining companies, encouraged by strong prices of gold, seem to be spending more cash to build their businesses.

In my opinion, 1H 2018 may be defined as a period of deteriorating fundamentals of the big gold sector.

A few big gold mining companies have just published their 2Q 2018 reports so it is a good time to check how the sector is performing. And, in my opinion, the news is not good – in 1H 2018 the sector delivered a number of negative surprises. Let me start my survey from the joint statement of operations.

Methodology

I have gathered the data presented in financial statements published by Barrick (ABX), Newmont (NEM) and Goldcorp (GG) and created the joint statement of operations for these miners (called “the big gold sector” or “the trinity”). The results are expressed in millions of US dollars.

To calculate certain financial measures I am using the concept of the so-called “an ounce of gold equivalent”. According to this method, costs of production, margins etc. are divided by ounces of gold equivalent (for example, silver ounces sold are recalculated into their gold equivalents using the average price of gold recorded in each reporting period).

Big Gold - joint Statement of Operations

The table below shows the Big Gold joint statement of operations for 1H of 2018 and 2017:

Chart 1

Comment:

Firstly, revenue went down 8.2%, compared to 1H 2017. I think it is a typical pattern – the main features of the sector are lower reserves, production and sales. Fortunately, the latter factor (sales) strongly depends on gold prices. In 1H 2018 the average gold price realized by the sector was 6.2% higher than in 1H 2017 so the negative impact of lower sales volume was at least partly mitigated.

Secondly, in 1H 2018 the trinity produced less gold than in 1H 2017 (5.6 million ounces in 1H 2018 vs. 6.6 million in 1H 2017). Sales volume followed this pattern - in 1H 2018 the big gold sector sold 6.6 million ounces of gold equivalent (7.6 million in 1H 2017).

Now, a gross margin (defined as revenue less costs of production) decreased from $4,822M in 1H 2017 to $4,175M in 1H 2018 (a decrease of 13.4%). In my opinion, it is the second negative signal delivered by the sector – big gold miners are not able to adjust its costs to lower sales and cut them appropriately. What is more, as the chart below shows, since 2Q 2017 direct costs of production have been in an upward trend (red arrow), last quarter reaching the highest level during this gold cycle (I assume that the current bull market in precious metals has started in the beginning of 2016):

Chart 2

Further, depreciation reported in 1H 2018 was lower than in 1H 2017 ($1,740M vs. $1,909M). In my opinion, it is a very important relationship, very often underestimated by other analysts. I would summarize this problem as follows: " Due to divestitures and impairment charges recognized in bad times (the 2011 – 2015 bear market in precious metals), the asset base has shrunk substantially. Hence, lower depreciation. However, a shrinking asset base is not a healthy indication because it results in lower reserves and production"

Due to divestitures and impairment charges recognized in bad times (the 2011 – 2015 bear market in precious metals), the asset base has shrunk substantially. Hence, lower depreciation. However, a shrinking asset base is not a healthy indication because it results in lower reserves and production" I am negatively surprised to see higher administrative expenses and relatively low exploration costs (compared to administrative expenses). I think that a shrinking sector should show the opposite relationship: more spending on exploration than on administration. For example, in 1H 2018 Fresnillo plc ( OTCPK:FNLPF ), another big precious metals producer, spent $38M on administration and $78M on exploration. I think it is a healthy trade-off between these two issues.

Now, in 1H 2018 the sector delivered an operating income of $541M ($2,232M in 1H 2017). In my opinion, this item is a bit distorted. In 1H 2017 Barrick recognized a substantial impairment reversal and reported a one-off gain related to the sale of non-core assets. To eliminate these one-off events from my discussion I have made appropriate adjustments and the final result is depicted in the lower panel of Chart 1 (in 1H 2018 the trinity reported an operating income of $1,679M vs. $2,232M in 1H 2017). And yes, despite this adjustment, the outcome is still lower than in 1H 2017 but…it looks better now.

Summarizing, I see substantial regress in the big gold sector. Lower sales, production and shrinking reserves are a norm here but in 1H 2018 the sector delivered a few additional negative surprises as, for example, higher costs of production.

Now let me look at the economics of mining.

Economics of mining

It is my favorite section because it shows the way the miners perform at different prices of gold. To remind my readers, the measures discussed below are recalculated into ounces of gold equivalent sold.

Gold prices

As discussed above, in 1H 2018 the trinity was selling its metals at an average gold price of $1,316 per ounce, the highest price during this gold cycle.

Direct costs of production

A unit direct cost of production went up from $603 per ounce of gold in 1H 2017 to $678 per ounce in 1H 2018 (an increase of 12.5%). I discussed this issue above (Chart 2). At this point I have to repeat: the comparison between 2018 and 2017 confirms the fact that costs of production are rising.

Gross margin

Higher prices of gold realized in 1H 2018 were offset by much higher direct costs of production. As a result, a gross margin did not change, compared to 1H 2017. In other words, despite stronger gold prices, each ounce of gold sold in 1H 2018 delivered a comparable gross margin of $636. What is more, due to lower sales volume, a total gross margin was substantially lower than in 1H 2017 ($4,175M in 1H 2018 vs. $4,822M in 1H 2017)

Cash flow

Fortunately, cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) was stronger. Each ounce of gold equivalent sold in 1H 2018 generated cash of $418 ($391 in 1H 2017). However, the bigger picture is not that nice as it looks. Look at the chart below:

Chart 3

The chart shows cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) recalculated into an ounce of gold equivalent sold and gold prices realized in each quarter.

Note: very often financial statements published in fourth quarters are a bit distorted, mainly by business divestitures. To avoid these distortions I have excluded fourth quarters of each year from calculations.

Note that in 2Q 2018 the cash flow realized at a gold price of $1,300 per ounce was slightly lower than the cash flow reported in 2Q 2017 and realized at a lower gold price of $1,280 per ounce ($363 vs. $380). I think it is not a good sign for the sector – despite higher prices of gold, the sector is not able to deliver higher cash flow.

Finally, look at this chart:

Chart 4

The chart shows capital spending broken down into two parts: classic CAPEX (acquisitions, property etc.) and working capital. In my opinion, it is the most intriguing chart because it shows that the sector, seeing higher prices of gold, spends more and more cash to build its business. Well, it is a worrisome pattern. To remind my readers, during the previous gold cycle (2008 – 2011) the sector was heavily investing in its business, spending huge amount of cash for dubious acquisitions. Are we again at the same point? I think it is too early to present such a thesis but the first signs of this phenomenon are just emerging.

Summary

In my opinion, 1H 2018 may be defined as a period of deteriorating fundamentals. Despite strong gold prices, costs of production went up and margins shrank. As a result, generally all financial items across the board had worsened. What is more, it looks like an unfavorable trend of higher spending is back again. Fortunately, investors are well aware of these facts:

Chart 5

As the chart above shows (red arrow), since the beginning of the current gold cycle (January 2016 – the red circle on the left) the big gold sector (represented by GDX) has been underperforming junior precious metals miners (GDXJ). Will this negative (for big gold miners) tendency reverse? Who knows, maybe it will but today it is not the case. The general picture delivered by the trinity is quite pessimistic…

