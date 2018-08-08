Buying Dropbox Ahead Of The Print

My purchase is not an attempt at capturing short-term upside, but the acquisition of what I believe to be a very solid business.

It's time for cloud storage and collaboration company Dropbox (DBX) to report earnings for the second time in its short life as a public entity. The Street projects that 2Q18 revenues will come in at $330.9 million, an inch below the high end of the company’s May guidance. Adjusted EPS consensus of $0.07 seems conservative given management’s op profit guidance of $31.3 million at the midpoint of the range, assuming immaterial taxes and interest expenses and about 220 million shares outstanding. In either case, I find it refreshing to see a young tech company that has very recently gone public turning a non-GAAP profit this early in the game.

On the expectations for 2Q18

My first look into DBX right around the time of its IPO suggested that this newly-introduced stock was a promising one, in my view. The main reason for my bullish stance is the fast-growing recurring revenue model that Dropbox has to offer to investors. With a large registered user base of over half a billion individuals and organizations — of which only about 2% are paying customers — along with increasing average per-user revenues, I saw potential for a rapidly rising top line that's unlikely to fluctuate much over time, given the subscription nature of the business.

Therefore, when Dropbox reports 2Q18 results this Thursday, I will be less concerned about near-future matters that could impact the stock price in the short term, and more focused on whether the company’s financial and operating metrics continue to trend in a direction that will allow my 2020 targets of $2 billion in revenues and $1 in adjusted EPS (run rate, using 4Q20 as reference) to materialize. See my projections below.

Likely to help increase the user base, boost engagement and grow revenues are Dropbox’s collaboration tools, including Events and Paper. While I believe cloud storage to still be a growth business, I also see it now as a more commoditized product within a highly competitive environment. I will be interested in hearing management’s narrative on how the company has evolved in the content collaboration space, one that Dropbox has only started to tap into and whose addressable market the executive team claims to be $50 billion (45 times Dropbox’s total 2017 revenues).

On the cost side, I would be surprised to see much of a reduction in operating expenses. Dropbox seems to be pushing hard for new product development and brand marketing, which are likely to keep R&D and S&M on the rich side — for reference, the former represented 28% of revenues last quarter on an adjusted basis, while the latter amounted to 26%. Even though I tend to be conservative on cost management, I hope for high ROI investments in customer acquisition and upsell initiatives to continue, so that revenue growth can be fueled further.

On the stock

I have just bought a few shares of DBX ahead of the print. This is not a short-term trading move to take advantage of favorable swings in share price driven by tomorrow’s earnings report. Instead, I believe Dropbox is a rare, profitable (non-GAAP) young tech company that seems to have its house in order, with user base, ARPU, margins and cash flow all heading in the right direction. My purchase is an attempt to catch the stock trading for relatively cheap, since share price has failed to break through and remain above the low $30s since the IPO.

Sure, a current-year earnings multiple of 110x may sound ridiculous to most value investors like me. But should I be right about Dropbox being able to produce $1 in annual EPS coming out of 2020 at a robust double-digit bottom-line growth rate, I believe the implied 31x forward P/E (2020 run rate) to be highly attractive for a subscription-based business with a very large pipeline of yet-to-become-paying clients.

I look forward to tracking this stock further, and currently believe that the risk-reward dynamic here is very enticing for long-term investors.

