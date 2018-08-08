The Curious Case Of Shake Shack

This stock really ran up and we think this correction is the start of bringing the price tag more in line with fundamentals.

We have been following Shake Shack (SHAK) for some time given its projected growth trajectory into 2020, but we have long felt that the name was a gamble given the stretched valuation. This was a name we had hoped to purchase a year ago in the $20 range if possible. We never got there, as the stock touched a low of $30.12 and then began to rebound, having more than doubled from there. With shares dropping now 20% off their 52-week highs, we wanted to come back and take another look at shares here. Ultimately, we are impressed with sales growth, but comparable sales issues persist, while earnings growth is lower than we would like to see. As such, we want to see the name pull back into the $40s before we consider a long position.

Price action

We get it. We were wrong, in hindsight, to be so cautious on the company earlier this winter. Just take a look at the share price action here in 2018:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

While we missed out on this rally, it doesn't matter where a stock has been; it matters where it is going. And in recent weeks, shares have headed south. Technically, we see some interesting action:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We see some interesting patterns here in the 2018 chart. Most notably, the chart is still moving higher from the winter lows, and we see $54-55 as being a key line of support. Should it not hold we look all the way to the $47.50 area for near-term support. Will we get another opportunity to get long? Perhaps better to ask is whether we should get long even on a further pullback? While we have some technical zones to watch, to help address these questions, we turn to the just reported quarterly earnings. Let us discuss the key indicators and our thoughts moving forward.

With restaurants, there are essentially four key things we like to look for when determining if a name in this sector is a possible buy. First and foremost, we look for growing top line sales, and Shake Shack has been successful on this front. Following on with these increased sales, we also like to see whether or not expenses are controlled to ensure any rise in sales generates net income and earnings per share growth. Earnings are growing as well, but not as fast as we would like on an annual basis given the multiple assigned to the name (currently, over 400 on a trailing 12-month basis, and nearly 80 on a forward 2018 earnings basis). Third, we look for store management, and specifically, we look for the closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones in key markets. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key as are traffic patterns, and this latter indicator data is what keeps us from buying the stock.

Sales growth continues

One thing that impresses us about the company is its ability to grow sales. Take a look at sales growth over the last few years for Q2:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Sales were up 27.3% for the second quarter versus the prior-year period, which was mainly a result of higher volumes, due primarily to the opening of 12 new domestic company-operated stores in 2018, adding to openings in the second half of 2017, bring the total to 25 new stores opened since last year's second quarter.

Licensing revenue for the second quarter was $3.4 million, an increase of 2.1% from $3.3 million a year ago, due primarily to the opening of 20 new licensed stores. Total revenues came in at $116.3 million and surpassed our expectations of $112-114 million by $4.3 million on the low end. This was a result of more store openings than anticipated as well as comparable sales that were slightly higher than we expected, but still very weak for a growing company.

Comparable sales are weak at best

Revenues were higher on the back of new stores being opened, but also got help from same-store sales. Same-store sales were positive, and we were looking for 0.25% to 0.75% growth on this metric. Same-store sales came in at 1.1% for the second quarter:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a nice turn around from the second quarter last year, but frankly, this growth in comps is not overly impressive for the multiples assigned to the stock. Considering this is the most important indicator that we look for, with such an expensive stock for a company banking on stellar growth, we would like to have seen more here as time goes on. What is more, the increase was driven by pricing and sales mix. Traffic was down 2.6%. Thus, we remain cautious. It is the responsible thing to do. There are other concerns here as well.

Earnings grow but margins weaken

While sales were up markedly, total operating income increased 10.9% to $13 million up from $11.7 million in the same quarter last year. This growth is positive, but given the rise in sales, it suggests expenses are weighing somewhat. This is evidenced by operating income margins decreasing 170 basis points to 11.2%. One immense positive was that store-level operating profit, increased 25.5% to $31.8 million in Q2 from $25.3 million in the same quarter last year. However, the cost of sales is rising because as a percentage of sales, operating profit margins decreased 60 basis points to 28.2%. There was also a benefit from leasing in rents which if we control for, brought store operating profit to 27.5%. That said, 27.5% is incredibly high in the restaurant sector, which is part of the reason the Street has assigned a ridiculous multiple to the name.

The decline in margins was primarily due to increased labor and related expenses resulting from increases in hourly wages. When we combine the expenses and revenues, the company saw net income of $7.6 million versus $4.9 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were up to $0.26 versus $0.19 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.29. This was up from last year's $0.20. While this is a nice return to growth compared to quarters past, we still think that based on our updated 2018 projections, the growth, while impressive, is more than priced in.

Revised 2018 projections

For 2018, we expected more of the same as in years past. We expected more stores to open, driving revenues higher. We continued to expect pressure on same-store sales, while earnings growth will continue to be subpar for a stock trading at over 80 times forward earnings. With the year halfway complete, we are revising our expectations slightly. We now see total revenue for the year to be between $446 million and $450 million (down from $452 million on the top end before but up from $445 million on the low end). For new stores, the company itself is still looking to license 16-18 new stores and open 32 -35 new company-operated shops in the U.S, and we are still basing our revenues on the higher end of this guidance.

Although we expect sales to once again rise markedly, on a same-store basis, we expect comparable sales of -0.5% to up 0.5%. With Q2's 1.1% increase, however, it is likely this measure will be inclined toward the higher end of our range. We still think same-store sales are weaker than where they should be. We are most concerned with traffic that we see being down 2-4% for the year, despite menu price increases of 2-3%. We base this expectation on the present trajectory of the company over the last year and a half. Finally, on an earnings per share basis, considering similar margins and a better taxation rate, we are looking for per share earnings of $0.68 to $0.72. This represents growth of 19% to 26%. No doubt this is strong, but at $57 per share, this is 81 times 2018 earnings.

Take home

We missed a rally by being too cautious before, but we'd rather say "we missed another one" than to take a chance and try and catch a play that resembles a BAD BEAT but is really a result of an overdue correction. While we have sales rising significantly, comparable sales are questionable at best. This is particularly worrisome when investors are making investments for the future of this company based on just a few dozen stores opening. That is risky. We do not like the stretched valuation here for a restaurant name. Let it come down and we can revisit.

