Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks Complete Review

In this article, I'll review fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. There are 58 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that almost 60% of the holdings are Corporate Bonds, which occupies 3/4 of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with over $570M in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog in regard to floating rate securities. Although, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as with a total of $24B of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. I'll just remind you about the latest rally in the fixed-income born from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over a billion dollars used from PFF, PGF, and PGX to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow, and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for the past month is definitely the TNX headed to the top and the increasing pressure on fixed-income investors. The main question is whether TNX will cross the 3% yield mark and continue to rise and whether this will drive the fixed-to-floating preferred stocks to a more tangible sell-off. As far as the equity market, while going relatively quietly to its all-time highs, it does not affect the fixed-income market.

The Review

1. All Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

Here I will post the Yield Curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them, because after they become floating they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

1.1 Qualified Yield curve:

By Yield-to-Call and Years-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

1.2 Not Qualified

By Yield-to-Call and Years-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, capped between 4% and 6%.

By Yield-to-Call and Years-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Here is a closer look at the main group:

The Full List

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

They all pay a non-qualified dividend rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Years-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

The Full List

4. The Toxic Ones

This is a list of the 'Energy related' preferred stocks, highlighted in the first couple of charts.

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For the next month:

6. A Look At The Recent Redemption

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) issued a new preferred stock, SNV-D (fixed-to-floating, as you can find it in the next paragraph), and used the proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Stock (NYSE:SNV.PC) on its call date, August 1, 2018.

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs:

The fixed-to-floating family has increased with 3 more issues for the past two months. These issued are SNV-D, ESGRP, and TNP-F. You can see some information about them in the charts below:

The full list:

8. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks moved since the start of the month:

Conclusion

This is how our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of August.

I plan to present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks we trade on in every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 08/06/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

