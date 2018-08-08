Del Taco Looks Tempting

Shares of Del Taco (TACO) are trading lower since the company reported Q2 results at the end of July. But Q2 was a solid quarter, and while profit margins declined slightly, management maintained full-year guidance. TACO trades at a large discount to competitors, and the stock is undervalued by ~20% based on management’s guidance.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

TACO pretty much performed as expected in Q2. EPS increased from $0.13 to $0.14, which was in line with estimates, and revenue (adjusted for the new revenue recognition standards applied to franchise advertising) increased 5.4%, beating estimates by less than a million.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 3.3%, marking the 19th consecutive quarter of gains, and comps are now up 10.4% on a two-year stack. This is a remarkable feat in light of the traffic headwinds that have terrorized comps throughout the sector these last couple years. Traffic was negative again at TACO in Q2, but unlike most restaurants, TACO continues to offset traffic declines with higher prices (average check increased 4.1% in the quarter).

How TACO is able to do this year after year is a mystery to me, as there are countless restaurants that sell made-to-order Mexican and/or American food. But it’s evident that the company has differentiated itself by offering customers the best of both fast-casual and fast food concepts; that is, high-quality, freshly prepared food characteristic of a Chipotle (CMG) or Qdoba, but with the speed, convenience, and value of a McDonald’s (MCD).

The “bad” news in Q2 was that restaurant contribution margin and adjusted EBITDA declined, and so the y/y EPS increase came off of a significantly lower tax rate and share repurchases (TACO bought back > 400K shares in the quarter and increased its repurchase program by $25M to $75M, which is good news for investors as shares look cheap right now). But the margin decline wasn’t very significant (it only fell 40 bps), and it was also expected. What’s more important, as I’ll explain later, is that contribution margin improved sequentially. Furthermore, management maintained its outlook for FY18, and these cost pressures shouldn’t really factor into the long-term investment picture.

TACO currently trades at an EV/EBITDA of 10.6x, compared to a median of 18.1x for the peer group, which includes CMG, El Pollo Loco (LOCO), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI), Jack In The Box (JACK), Noodles & Co. (NDLS), The Habit Restaurants (HABT), Wingstop (WING), Yum Brands (YUM), and Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES).

Figure 1: Peer Group Valuations and Fundamentals

Source: Madison Investment Research

From a fundamentals perspective, TACO has better same-store sales growth and free cash flow conversion than most peers thanks to its pricing power. The downside is that TACO has higher-than-average D/E and also has the lowest growth outlook amongst its peers, according to Yahoo Finance (Figure 1).

This complicates the peer-based approach to valuation, but personally, I put more weight on the comps and FCF conversion data (which are proven) than the analyst growth estimates that extend 5 years into the future. Leverage also isn’t a huge concern for TACO right now, and the company’s D/E ratio is only marginally above the peer median.

Shares do seem slightly undervalued then, but our DCF model (Figure 2) strengthens this assertion. Based on the midpoint of management’s FY18 guidance, which calls for revenue of $512M, adjusted EBITDA of 72.75M, an effective tax rate of 27%, and capex of $36.5M, TACO’s fair value is ~$15.50, which implies ~20% upside from the current price.

Figure 2: DCF Model

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: Our model also assumes a net change in working capital of 0.3% of sales (in line with TACO’s historical average), a constant EV/EBITDA exit multiple of 10.6, and a WACC of 10%.

This is the level that TACO was trading at last September/October, until shares plummeted after a “bad” Q3 report. It’s odd that shares still haven’t recovered because, much like this quarter, Q3 wasn’t really that bad: EPS was in line, and revenue growth actually beat estimates. The only negative was that management had to cut guidance for contribution margin due to food inflation and other cost pressures. But this was only a small revision, and while cost pressures have persisted through FY18, management is guiding for less than 150 bps of margin compression on a two-year stack.

Cost fluctuations are a normal part of the restaurant business, and the sequential improvement in contribution margin (from 18.4% in Q1 to 19.7% in Q2) suggests that the food cost inflation is easing. As is often the case, it seems as though the market is putting too much focus on short-term results and failing to see the bigger picture, which hasn’t changed.

Conclusion

Assuming management’s FY18 guidance is correct, TACO trades at a 20% discount to intrinsic value. The market appears to be overly concerned about short-term cost headwinds that aren’t specific to TACO and aren’t significant in terms of the larger investment picture. TACO continues to outperform the sector on comps, and the fact that the company has managed to differentiate itself is impressive, especially in this business where there are so many competitors offering a similar thing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.