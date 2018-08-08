Annaly: Old Faithful

We like to look to core earnings per share as they closely approximate net interest income and help us gauge dividend coverage.

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) remains one of our longest holdings. The stock has been volatile, rising and falling with rates, dividend moves, and general market malaise in recent years. In 2018, the stock has been pretty range-bound. There was short-term pain as rates began to rise but such rate increases should lead to long-term gains, longer term. We see higher rates as a benefit to net interest income, and we rely on management to position the portfolio correctly.

As we assess performance each quarter, we believe that the dividend, despite being thinly covered, remains safe in 2018. Right now, we are holding, and the name, while being range-bound, has been like old faithful. The stock has been up and down, but it continues to pay out that bountiful dividend, which we are reinvesting to harness the power of compound interest. For those looking to get in, we would argue under $10 is attractive. For those trading, there are pretty clear ups and downs in a defined range in recent weeks:

Of course, this range has been stable, and for a dividend-paying machine like Annaly, we like stability. Will this stability continue? Well in this column, we discuss recently reported performance and assess a number of the critical metrics investors should be aware of. Further, we offer our thoughts going forward.

Dividend coverage

In the quarter, Annaly delivered decent results that were essentially in line with our expectations. There was nothing in the report to get too worked up about from a negative aspect, but nothing to really get too excited about. Frankly, for the type of investment this is for us, we like no surprises. We like the name to be like old faithful, delivering enough in performance to keep book value relatively stable while covering the dividend.

In Q2, Annaly saw GAAP net income of $595 million or $0.49 per share in the quarter. We think it is worth pointing out that this the third quarter in a row of really positive numbers on this front. While this is positive, using GAAP income is not always very useful for an mREIT. We are really concerned with dividend coverage. As such, with Annaly, we prefer to use core earnings. Annaly's core earnings have been stable in recent quarters, while the dividend has been maintained as seen below:

We like to look to core earnings per share as they closely approximate net interest income. While the indicator is strongly aligned with dividend coverage, it doesn't always reflect what could be large hedging spending. It is important to realize that while core earnings per share came in at $0.30, this number has been targeted by management for core income results. So, core income as a figure is being managed, and that means the management team is working to ensure core income hits this figure. What do we mean?

Well to 'manage' core income and to ensure a $0.30 per share core income result, management uses different strategies. Management works on adjusting its hedges, portfolio activity etc., to generate this result. While this ensures dividend coverage, we need to ensure this is sustainable.

From what we see now, we believe the dividend will be maintained in 2018. With Annaly's core earnings remaining close to the dividend, we still have some concerns, despite the dividend being maintained the last two years. In the back half of 2017, the underlying portfolio in and of itself did not fully cover the dividend without hedging and share issuance, which offset book value gains, and so we keep a close watch here.

We are long this stock but other investors must acknowledge that the company has issued shares above book value to raise cash and keep the dividend covered. While of course most of this capital is invested to rebalance the portfolio, it does impact book value and the erosion caused by the dividend. Keep that in mind. But what should you be looking for operationally?

Prepayment pressure subsiding as rush to refinance slows in the mREIT sector

The constant prepayment rate is one of the most critical indicators to watch for in any mREIT that you are looking to buy. This metric weighs on so many others. Keep in mind that the level of prepayments are driven by the portfolio strategy of the underlying company, and so it varies widely across the sector.

We are always concerned about prepayments. Rising prepayments had negatively impacted earnings in the last two years for Annaly. Put it this way: the higher the prepayment rate, in general the worse the results will be, as there is less time to collect a yield on the asset, which impacts often the net interest rate spread. The constant prepayment rate for Annaly Capital has been much higher than the sector average over the last year especially compared to similarly managed portfolios, but prepayments have been declining over time:

We are pleased with this trend. We attribute the overall decline in the trend to the fact that rising interest rates, with multiple hikes per year, have slowed the rush to refinance to lock in better rates. As such, we continue to believe the CPR will continue to decline over time. We were a bit surprised to see that in Q2 2018, the prepayments rose to 10.1%. Of course, this is also still way down from a prepayment level of over 15% one year ago. The falling CPR is of course a huge positive.

Ideally, we would like to see 5-6% on this measure given what is being held, but we are pleased with the trajectory of the metric, even though the rate popped a bit in Q2.

The spread

With the weight of prepayments in mind, key metrics like the net interest rate spread have been volatile for Annaly:

In Q2, the yield on interest earning assets fell to 3.04% from 3.45% in the sequential quarter. This was in part due to the changing portfolio mix and in part due to a higher prepayment rate. At the same time, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including interest expense on interest rate swaps used to hedge cost of funds, was essentially flat, coming in at 1.89%, versus 1.90% in Q1 2018.

Factoring in yields and costs, the net interest rate spread narrowed quite a bit from 1.55% to 1.15%. We do note of course this is up sizable from the 0.84% level in Q2 2017. We continue to expect the spread to exceed 1% throughout 2018.

Book value considerations

Earlier in this column, we alluded to how book value can move through share issuances and be impacted by the payment of a dividend. When valuing an mREIT and considering a purchase of the common stock, investors should look at dividend coverage, projected performance, as well as the price of the stock versus book value. Book value has been hit hard over the last few years, but can still tell us whether we are potentially getting a bargain, or if shares are overvalued. In 2017, book value rebounded and stabilized somewhat, only to start falling again in 2018:

We know that book value has really been volatile in the mREIT sector in the last year. Book value fell for Annaly, although the decline was relatively small. We will point out again that Annaly has tried to manage book value through its hedges, share issuances, and repurchases over the years. In Q2, book value fell to $10.35, from $10.53.

Based on a $10.32 share price at the time of this writing, the stock is once again trading at a discount-to-book. Shares are trading at a $1.02, or 9% discount-to-book. This discount is in contrast to when Annaly was trading at a slight premium-to-book in late 2017. We think some of this selloff reflects the Street pricing and impacts of rate hikes, but will state that the closer this name gets to $10, the more we are intrigued, provided book value and dividend coverage remain resolute.

Looking ahead

In 2018, the company significantly increased its hedge ratio and continued to selectively diversify into lower-levered floating rate credit assets, increasing its allocation to credit. It also has of course picked up more commercial assets by absorbing MTGE Investment. We believe that management will continue to deliver, despite anticipated volatility ahead. Could another dividend cut be in the cards? Possibly, but that is unlikely here in 2018.

Although there will be more rate hikes from the Fed this year, and that will weigh on the mREIT sector short term, we stand by Annaly, which we consider old faithful.

