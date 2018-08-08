Q2 Model Update: Results Don't Excite Or Disappoint

On July 10th, I posted an article in which I detailed a simple DCF model to determine the intrinsic value of Enphase Energy (ENPH). I expressed to readers my intention to continually revise this model, both with up-to-date company financials and improved methodology and assumptions. This article serves as the first of these updates. While I won't repeat my methodology in detail, readers can find it in my original article, linked here.

I was neither overly impressed nor disappointed with Enphase's Q2 earnings report last week. The company continued to showcase outstanding cost control measures but failed to live up to growth expectations. I have revised the model and its underlying assumptions to account for tempered growth expectations and heightened risk in the near term. However, my long-term outlook and confidence in the company's prospects remain unchanged.

Changes in Revenue Assumptions

ENPH posted paltry revenue growth numbers in Q2, notching just 2% YOY growth. Without a $2 million milestone payment for a joint development venture involving the company's upcoming IQ8 product, revenues actually decreased by roughly 1% from Q2 2017. These numbers are concerning for a company that bills itself as a growth firm and is priced as such. While my model previously projected 10% revenue growth for the firm over the next 12 months in addition to added revenues from the SunPower (SPWR) business acquisition, I have tempered my model's expectations to 8%.

On the other hand, Enphase's growth prospects beyond this next year still inspire confidence. The fact that ENPH is accruing revenue to develop IQ8 solutions shows that companies are confident in and excited about the technology. Revenues for this quarter were likely down because solar developers are waiting for this next generation product, which will debut later this year (keep in mind that Q4 2018 represents the second quarter of the next year in my model, given that I treat the last four quarters as year 0). In addition, the solar industry as a whole will have a number of tailwinds over the next year. Solar module costs are predicted to fall by 34% by the end of 2018, propelled by decreased Chinese investment in solar energy. According to SunPower CEO Tom Werner, these price decreases are already taking hold, and they have nearly offset the effect of tariffs in the United States. This will drive increased purchases of modules. Increased module purchases increases demand for Enphase products.

Given these catalysts in the United States as well as the company's continued commitment to shifting a larger percentage of its business to faster growth international markets, I've raised my revenue projections slightly for the three years after this one, and I'm both maintaining and reiterating my model's long-term growth expectations for the company. I feel as if the long-term industry growth narrative remains unchanged, and I feel confident in management's commitment to product development and cost control measures.

Addressing the Cost of Capital

In my original model, I used a WACC of 7.26%, a simplified estimate that I had always intended to revise. Thanks to some insightful comments on my last article, I've updated the model to include two discounting stages, a growth phase and a stable phase, with two separate costs of capital. In its current state, ENPH is a growth firm, having yet to generate positive earnings or free cash flow (using GAAP numbers). In order to invest in the company, an early stage investor such as a venture capitalist would require a rate of return closer to 25% given the high degree of risk involved. My model predicts that Enphase will become cash flow positive in 2020. I applied a 25% discount rate on projected FCF through 2021, on the assumption that the company will have a higher required rate of return until it can consistently prove stable and growing cash flows.

To calculate WACC in 2022 and beyond, I used 10.25% as the firm's cost of debt, sourced from Capital IQ. This is on the lower end of the interest rates on the company's current debt, the majority of which is due in 2020. My model assumes that Enphase will continue to use debt financing into the future, and this current rate represents a conservative estimate, given that the company is assumed to have stable earnings and cash flows at this point and will likely have access to cheaper financing. I used 1.38, the three-year beta of the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN), as the firm's beta, and used the current Two-Year US Treasury yield of 2.67% as the risk free rate. Obviously, these numbers will differ come 2022 as well, but, like most people, I have no crystal ball. In addition, I believe the beta of the solar industry as a whole makes more sense for this future cost of equity value, given that ENPH's current beta is that of a growth firm and will not apply to the stable firm of the future. I chose 6.1% as the market risk premium, and used my projected debt, equity, and tax rate values in 2022 as the basis for my weighted average calculations.

Using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) cost of equity equation:

Cost of Equity = Risk Free Rate + Beta * (Market Risk Premium),

I calculated a cost of equity of 11.088%, resulting in a WACC of 10.415%. Given the firm's growth risk, I believe that this two stage cost of capital structure better fits this DCF model and will help provide a more accurate valuation.

Addressing Concerns about Management Manipulation

On July 25, Prescience Point Capital Management released a report detailing its concerns about Enphase's accounting practices and publicizing its short position in the stock. This has led to increased trading volatility and questions about management's judgment, in particular that of CEO Badri Kothandaraman.

All things considered, I think that the Prescience Point report contributes to heightened risk for investors in ENPH in the near term. Enphase's share price has grown exponentially over the last 12 months, leaving the stock ripe for manipulation and a target for short sellers. My adjustment of the cost of capital assumptions in the model attempt to account for this near-term heightened risk. In my opinion, the Prescience Point report was notably ignorant of an understanding of the company's products and growth drivers. The growth assumptions in my model take into account Enphase's superior (and improving) product line and strong growth expectations for the solar industry. While PP's Eiad Asbahi worries about accounting minutiae in the past, I believe that Enphase's value lies in the years ahead. This is not to say that fraudulent reporting is not a major concern for investors. However, Kothandaraman's rebuttal of the manipulation claims was robust and management's counters to the points made (revenue changes as a result of changes in accounting standards, gross margin improvements as a result of cost-control focus and hiring of consultants) offered plausible explanations. Despite the short-term problems posed by the report, the company's long-term prospects remain intact.

Results

My updated model supports an intrinsic share value of $7, a roughly 20% premium to the current share price of $5.87. I think this is a more accurate estimate than my previous estimate upwards of $11. Even with this lowered share price expectation, I believe that the company still has a lot of room to grow, especially given the conservative nature of the model. For the time being, I urge investors to keep an eye on the company's revenue growth, given that this is the main driver of optimism for my bullish expectations. I will continue to refine this model going forward both with new financial results and tweaked methodology to provide for more accurate projections.

