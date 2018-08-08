Smucker: Value Hiding In Plain Sight

This is even more apparent when factoring in SJM's superior balance sheet.

Shares look undervalued in relation to one of its most similar peers, GIS.

SJM shares have rallied since we first looked at them over at Harry's Retail Report, but I think that they still offer value at current levels.

Shares of Smucker (SJM) have rallied a little since we first took a look at them over at Harry's Retail Report on June 19, besting the market in the process as well.

SJM data by YCharts

Despite this outperformance, I still think shares offer value here.

The business might not be as strong as peers on paper, but the valuations and balance sheet make up for this

Smucker earns return on invested capital below double-digits by my estimates, and I've reproduced its economic spread illustration from the last article I wrote for subscribers.

Note: I decided to use the adjusted effective tax rate provided by management in the 8-K (due to the severe distortion of its GAAP tax rate from the impact of tax reform).

I also used "non-GAAP" EBIT in my model below that excludes charges related to restructuring, goodwill impairment, and other charges management thinks are nonrecurring.

Below is its adjusted cost of capital, taking a range of higher equity costs into consideration:

Assuming Smucker's cost of equity is below 12%, it likely at least earns its cost of capital, and if its cost of equity is at 10% or below, then I think its outearns its cost of capital. It also maintains a relatively conservative balance sheet, however - especially when stacked up against its more leveraged peers.

Like Smucker, General Mills (GIS) is another consumer goods company struggling to grow. Also like Smucker, it is turning to a relatively recently-acquired pet food business to kick-start growth again. I think it's the closest peer to SJM, so I'd like to stack the two companies up against each other. For a more detailed look at GIS, including access to the charts I will be reproducing below, please click here.

Note: I am using "adjusted" non-GAAP numbers for the effective tax rate and EBIT in my model below, which are provided by management in the firm's most recent 8-K report.

General Mills earns higher ROIC than Smucker does, and below I have ran a different range of equity costs to gauge the impact on General Mills' overall cost of capital as well:

The difference between GIS and SJM is night and day - GIS earns excess returns on its invested capital in basically any scenario. Does this make General Mills the default "better" company?

Leverage and capital structure distortions give us more insight

Looking at my above ROIC models again, I'd like to point out the difference in debt-to-equity ratios (SJM at 0.61x and GIS at 2.58x). General Mills has a lot more debt in its capital structure, while Smucker has less than many of its peers. The consumer staples industry is fairly predictable and recession-resistant. It also tends to be characterized by more mature companies that generate a good amount of cash flow. This allows many of these types of companies to operate with a lot of leverage before jeopardizing the overall company's financial health too much.

This also causes some distortions when comparing a highly leveraged firm like GIS to a hardly-leveraged-at-all firm like SJM, however. Besides the lower overall weighted-average cost of capital General Mills enjoys (due to its reliance on a larger amount of cheaper debt in its capital structure), it also magnifies its capital allocation ratios more, which can be further illustrated by comparing Dupont analyses for both firms.

Starting with SJM, we can see that the company actually owns attractive adjusted operating margins, which are actually dragged down by not only a lack of leverage to magnify overall return on equity, but also relatively weak asset turnover.

Note: Once again, I will be using adjusted, non-GAAP figures for the income statement items in the below Dupont Analysis.

Next, we will take a look at General Mills. The relatively high leverage deployed by GIS highly magnifies its ROE, and it's also able to generate more sales from its existing asset base, which leads to a higher asset turnover ratio (and higher ROE as well).

Note: Once again, I am using the adjusted numbers for all income statement items below, provided by General Mills' management in the most recent 8-K.

The combination of a more optimized capital structure and better asset efficiency allows General Mills to earn almost triple the return on equity of Smucker, despite weaker adjusted margins at the operating level.

Valuations

I think Smucker could be a much better-looking business on paper if it launched more aggressive buybacks to shrink its equity, and now would be a good time to do it while shares are trading below the median multiple over the past thirteen years, which is around 18.69 times earnings. At $113.07/share as I write this, SJM shares are currently trading at about 14.20 times adjusted trailing earnings.

At $46.54/share, shares of General Mills trade at about 14.96 times adjusted trailing earnings, which is also below their thirteen-year median multiple of about 17 times earnings. That's good for a little over 5% worth of premium placed on its trailing adjusted earnings versus SJM.

The discount widens even further if we look at what it takes to buy the entire companies using enterprise value (market cap + debt - cash) in relation to EBITDA (a proxy for cash flow):

SJM EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The spread widens even further, as GIS shares trade at a 14% premium based on this metric, which is considered to be more capital structure neutral.

I still think Smucker is a better value here, therefore, especially when looking at its stronger balance sheet. It also trades at a much steeper discount to its historical median multiple when compared to General Mills. GIS does have the better dividend yield, however, which is above 4% at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

