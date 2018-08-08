Helios And Matheson: Substantial Cash Burn Likely To Continue Despite MoviePass Changes

Cash burn may end up in the $10 million to $20 million per month range from August to October.

It mentioned a 60% reduction in cash burn, although that cash burn reduction may also include the seasonal lull in movie viewership.

Helios and Matheson (HMNY) announced that it was keeping its $9.95 per month price for MoviePass, but limiting subscribers to three movies per month. This is supposed to markedly reduce cash burn and also only affect 15% of subscribers, although I believe that its cash burn will be more affected by movie watching seasonality and that there is still no path to positive cash flow.

As well, it seems that Helios and Matheson is scrambling to find a strategy that works, given that it recently announced a $5 price increase and implemented features such as peak pricing that it is now walking back.

MoviePass Economics

With roughly 3 million MoviePass subscribers at an average of $10 per month (rounding for simplification), Helios and Matheson is generating roughly $30 million per month in subscription revenue. If we assume that it has $4 million per month in net non-movie ticket expenses (based on its most recent 10-Q), then it would be spending $71 million per month on movie ticket costs to get to the $45 million cash burn per month that it expected recently for June and July.

$ Million Per Month Revenue $30 Less: Movie Ticket Costs $71 Less: Net Other Expenses $4 Total Cash Burn $45

At an average cost per ticket of $9.25, this would translate into 7.68 million tickets per month (or around 2.56 movie tickets per subscriber per month) if MoviePass paid full price for its tickets.

Helios and Matheson mentioned that around 15% of its subscribers see four or more movies per month currently. It also mentioned that it expected its cash burn to decrease by 60% with its recent changes.

That would mean that its cash burn would need to decrease to $18 million per month, implying that its movie ticket costs would decrease by $27 million from $71 million to $44 million in this example.

At $9.25 per movie ticket, the changes would need to reduce the number of movies seen by 2.92 million per month to achieve that $27 million savings. This translates into a reduction of 6.49 movies per month for the 15% of subscribers that see four or more movies. That number seems quite high to me since the most active 15% of MoviePass subscribers would have needed to see 9.49 movies per month on average before the changes (down to three per month post-changes). A fair amount of that 15% would also be seeing four or five movies per month, bringing down that average.

I would have thought that putting a cap of three movies per month would have saved closer to $10 million per month (instead of $27 million), which leads me to think that the estimated 60% reduction in cash burn also incorporates expectations for a seasonal reduction in movie watching frequency by subscribers after June/July.

June and July have the third and fourth highest monthly box office grosses (based on the last five years), while August is seventh (and 40% below June/July). The MoviePass model may mean that subscriber movie watching doesn't go down by 40% in August, but I could see it go down by 20% to 30% on average. That (combined with the estimated $10 million savings from the three movie per month cap) would result in a 60% reduction in cash burn.

September and October average even lower movie attendance than August, so Helios and Matheson could have reduced cash burn (in the $10 million to $20 million per month range) for a few months. However, come November and December cash burn could potentially get back up to around $40 million per month even with the changes (depending on subscriber counts).

Limited Acquisition Potential

Although there has been some chatter about the potential for Helios and Matheson to be acquired, I believe that an acquisition is unlikely to happen (at least one that will benefit shareholders).

While the cost to acquire Helios and Matheson's outstanding shares would be pretty modest (even with additional dilution, Helios and Matheson's current market capitalisation can't be that high with its shares at $0.07), any potential acquirer would need to find a way to fund the continuing cash burn. Helios and Matheson's weekly cash burn is probably a multiple of its current market capitalisation.

That makes the reported interest of Triton Funds in taking Helios and Matheson private essentially unworkable. Triton Funds is a $25 million UCSD student-run fund. It probably has the resources to acquire Helios and Matheson, but would quickly run out of money funding the company's cash burn before it could execute any sort of turnaround. It would take an acquirer with quite deep pockets to be able to keep Helios and Matheson going through an attempted turnaround.

As well, I would say that Helios and Matheson is a less attractive acquisition target now than it was a few months ago. In mid-May, it had a market capitalisation of around $50 million. However, the acquisition price would still pale in comparison to the cash burn an acquirer would need to fund. As a result, the effective price (including funding requirements) isn't all that much different now compared to a few months ago.

The MoviePass brand is battered now though, and its app ranking has fallen considerably. In Google Play, MoviePass was ranked in the top 50 free entertainment apps in mid-May, but is now struggling to remain in the top 200.

Source: Sensortower

Conclusion

Although Helios and Matheson has implemented some changes to reduce cash burn, it seems likely that a significant level of cash burn will continue. The seasonal lull in movie viewership during the next few months should help it a bit, but by November and December, cash burn could reach $40 million per month again depending on how many subscribers it retains.

I believe it will be difficult for Helios and Matheson to minimise its cash burn without negotiating a significant discount on ticket costs, and given its current relationships with the major cinema chains that seems unlikely.

Given a do-over, I could see a MoviePass type of company minimising cash burn if it limited the number of movies to two or three per month, as well as limiting access to new movie releases and negotiating ticket discounts with cinemas in exchange for pushing attendance into theatres past the first couple of weeks (when cinemas keep a larger share of box office receipts).

If executed successfully, that would potentially result in a pathway to break-even cash flow as well as some benefit to consumers (although much less than what MoviePass offered before). However, I don't think the major cinema chains are eager to do a deal with MoviePass at this point.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to our portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.