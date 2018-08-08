Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Over the past week, the Federal Reserve did not change the interest rates, but they informed the key drivers of the economy have strengthened. The central bankers signaled that the Fed is very likely to hike interest rates in September and possibly December. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is trading close to the psychological levels of 3% and it will not be surprising at all to see a permanent move above this level.

Source: Cnbc.com

Fixed income instruments can be divided into several types. Compared to the corporate bonds, high yield (junk) bonds or floating rate bonds, Munis are interest rate sensitive to their higher duration. On the other side, Munis provide downside protection in a recessionary environment because of their less chance of default. They will still fall but much less. Below I have plotted a comparison chart between the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) and 10-year Treasury note yield. You can easily notice what is the relationship between them.

Source: Barchart, iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (red line) & CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (blue line)

Аlthough, the municipal bond CEFs showed really good performance over the past months, the future expectation of the rate-hiking cycle has left less room for potential "Sell" candidates among the funds. Therefore, my focus will be on the potential "Buy" candidates. Our Weekly Review article has already proved that we have many interesting opportunities in the sector.

The fund which I am going to review today is the Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAN). Currently, the fund has relatively low Z-score compared to the rest of the Munis in the sector. Additionally, the discount is more than 14% and its five-year return on NAV is relatively good. When we combine all of the factors, I think this fund deserves our attention. I cannot miss the fact that here we have a positive coverage ratio of 105%. At the beginning, let's briefly review the investment approach of the fund:

The fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal, New York state, and New York City income taxes. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade (Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch) or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The fund uses leverage. Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund

It will be appropriate to compare it to the rest of the New York Munis.

Source: Vixcentral.com

Let's move to the portfolio characteristics. The quality of the assets is relatively good. The main distribution is between "AAA" and "AA" ratings. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in New York are 96.20%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 207, and "Transporation" and "Education and Civic Organizations" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

As a hedging reaction, we can use Nuveen New York AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Currently, Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund seems undervalued. Below you can see that their NAVs moves together, but we find a deviation in their prices.

Source: Author's software

Source: YCharts, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund NAV and Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund NAV

Source: YCharts, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund Price and Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Price

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, NAN can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/05/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

