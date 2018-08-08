Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) CEO George Hager on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Lori Mayer - VP, IR

George Hager - CEO

Tom DiVittorio - CFO

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Frank Morgan - RBC Capital Markets

Chad Vanacore - Stifel

Dana Hambly - Stephens

Lori Mayer

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We issued our earnings press release last evening. This announcement is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at genesishcc.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website for one year. Before we begin, I would like to quickly review a few housekeeping matters. First, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied on today’s call.

Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of factors that could impact our results. Except as required by federal securities law, Genesis Healthcare and its affiliates do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or changes that arise as a result from new information, future events, changing circumstances or for any other reason.

In addition, any operation we mentioned today is operated by a separate independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References to the consolidated company and its assets and activities as well as the use of the terms we, us, our and similar verbiage are not meant to imply that Genesis Healthcare has direct operating assets, employees or revenue or that any of the various operations are operated by the same entity.

Our discussion today and the information in our earnings release and in our public filings include references to adjusted EBITDAR, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results because these financial measures are useful for trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. But such non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon at the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the company's reasons for non-GAAP financial disclosures and its GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations contained in today's earnings release.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to George Hager, CEO of Genesis Healthcare.

George Hager

Thank you, Lori. Good morning and thank you for joining us.

Today, I'm going to focus my comments on four topics: our results for the quarter, our near-term strategic objectives, the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, and our CMS Five-Star results. I will then turn the call over to Tom DiVittorio our CFO, to provide more color around our business trends.

Starting with the results for the quarter. After a solid first quarter, I am pleased to announce a very strong second quarter. As adjusted EBITDAR, less cash lease payments. A critically important measure that, we and all of our stakeholders track exceeded Wall Street consensus estimates by nearly $14 million or 32%.

Most important however, that our earnings on this basis also grew over the prior year quarter by $6.2 million or 12.4%. I cannot over emphasize, how significant these results are. As we have not seen absolute organic year-over-year growth in this measure, since the fourth quarter of 2015. While challenges do remain, the trends are clearly improving.

The year-over-year census decline is narrowing, the summer months are actually showing some stability and what is typically a seasonally soft period. And we are seeing improvement in the reimbursement rate environment. Effective October 1, 2018, CMS increased Medicare rates by 2.4%. One of the highest rate [technical difficulty] and we are also seeing improvement in Medicaid rates, which grew 2.7% this quarter.

While nursing rate inflation is still exceeding overall reimbursement rate growth. We have done a phenomenal job managing our costs and overhead support structure. More than offsetting any margin compression caused by nursing wage inflation.

Beyond our inpatient business, our rehabilitation services segment also performed exceptionally well this quarter, producing year-over-year EBITDA growth of $4 million or 18%. We made a number of significant changes in this business, since the start of the year. All designed to improve operating efficiency. I am very pleased with the results of our rehab segment [technical difficulty] and expect continued improvement during the second half of 2018 into 2019.

Moving on to our near term strategic objectives. Over the past two years, we have been focused on improving the overall financial health of our company. Over that time, we have completed a major financial restructuring, which has improved our liquidity, reduced our leverage and decreased our overall cost of capital. Also over that two year period, we have sold or divested 80 non-strategic or underperforming facilities, including 19 in the first half of 2018, strengthening the overall quality of our portfolio with those transaction.

In the second half of 2018, we expect, divest, sell or exit the operations of an additional 44 facilities including all 24 facilities we operate in the state of Texas. These planned divestitures are expected to be free cash flow neutral and resulted nearly $100 million of debt reduction.

We will continue to execute transactions that will return Genesis to our original strategic model that emphasizes strong local market density, in those markets with meaningful acute care and fair relationships, solid demographics, availability of clinical skill and responsible reimbursement systems. This focused approach will result in more consistent and positive clinical, operating and financial outcomes.

Moving on to reimbursement and regulatory matters. I know that you are all interested in the Patient Driven Payment Model or PDPM, which will go into effect October 1, 2019. With a significant change like PDPM, we are obviously mobilizing to plan and execute changes through operating procedures, technology platforms, and development of training programs across multiple discipline.

But once we fully integrated, we believe this new model, which is meant to be top-line budget neutral, therefore revenue neutral to our industry will allow us to reduce certain administrative costs, use more efficient therapy modalities such as group concurrent therapy and redirect clinical resources to patient care.

While we are still reviewing the details, and need to build out our models. We continue to view PDPM as an overall positive for Genesis and the industry. PDPM which is not as therapy centric as PPS is clearly reflective of the broader needs of our patients and as a reimbursement system that better aligns in a value based model. Overall we are very optimistic about the impact of this new system as we look forward into 2019.

And the last topic I would like to touch on briefly is the 5-Star Quality Rating System. As most of you are aware, there has been some recent negative national press regarding significant downgrades to SNF, 5-star ratings following changes made by CMS. One of those changes impacted the measurement of nurse staffing, an area that we have been keenly focused on for years.

CMS began using a more accurate and reliable data source to determine each facility’s staffing levels. I'm very happy to report that utilizing more accurate data methodology, our nurse staffing star ratings has increased from 2.7 stars to 3.3 stars, with approximately 230 of our centers see an increase in their 5-star ratings for nurse staffing.

In addition, Genesis overall RN [ph] staffing star rating improved from 3.2 stars to 3.7 stars. This is truly remarkable and these staffing levels represents significant or significantly above the national average on both metrics. Historically, we always believed that we were disadvantaged by CMS’s approach to the staffing calculation. And I'm gratified that our hard work and our dedication to appropriate nurse staffing are now better reflected under this new model.

I'm also pleased to report that Genesis centers in the aggregate improved to 4 stars in our overall quality measures. This is also an impressive accomplishment, particularly given our size and our scale. And validates that our portfolio optimization efforts and our operational strategies are resulting in first and foremost better clinical outcomes as well as better financial outcomes.

In conclusion, this was a significant and very positive quarter for Genesis. Looking ahead, our efforts are focused on execution of our strategic objectives and building on our clinical, operational and financial momentum.

Before I turn the call over to Tom, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our Genesis team for their dedication and commitment in providing compassionate care everyday to the patients and residents that we serve.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tom DiVittorio, our Chief Financial Officer.

Tom DiVittorio

Thanks, George. Good morning everyone. Today I'll focus my comments on operating results and trends. Starting with the top-line, revenue in 2Q 2018 of $1.27 billion declined $68.9 million or 5.1% from to 2Q 2017. Approximately $24 million of this reported revenue decline is attributed to our January 1, 2018, adoption of Accounting Standards Codification topic 606, revenue from contracts with customers. If the provisions of topic 606 were applied on a pro forma basis to the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2017, the year-over-year reported revenue decline would have been $44.9 million or 3.4%.

Two-thirds of this comparable revenue decline is attributed to the impact of divestitures, while the remaining one-third is attributed to lower year-over-year occupancy and skill mix. Adjusted EBITDAR of $163.3 million in 2Q 2018, declined $12 million or 6.9% from 2Q 2017. Of this decline $2.1 million is attributed to the impact of divestitures, $3.8 million is due to a true up of prior year BPCI gain share settlements, which serve to increase the prior year quarter. And $5 million is attributed to the 16 facilities that experienced admission bans last quarter.

These centers improve their year-over-year performance by $2 million as compared to last quarter. And we continue to make good progress with these centers thus far in the third quarter of this year. Adjusted EBITDAR less total cash lease payments equaled $56.7 million, which increased $6.2 million or 12.4% from Q2 2017. As George mentioned, this is the first time we’ve reported year-over-year growth in this important measure since the fourth quarter of 2015.

In addition to the rent reductions realized in our recent financial restructuring this year-over-year growth can also be attributed to the favorable impact of year-over-year divestitures. As the rent reductions realized in these divestitures exceeded their adjusted EBITDAR. With respect to occupancy and mix.

Operating occupancy in 2Q 2018 of 84.1%, decline 50 basis points from the prior year quarter. This 50 basis point decline compares to 100 basis point decline in each of the last two years, when comparing 2Q to 2Q. Again pointing to deceleration in the year-over-year decline in occupancy. Skilled days mix in 2Q 2018 of 18.9% decline 80 basis points from the prior year quarter.

Drilling further into skilled days mix Medicare mix declined 90 basis points from the prior year quarter, while the insurance category, which largely consists of managed Medicare days increased 10 basis points. During the second quarter of 2018 we experienced a 4.2% decline in skilled patient admissions as compared to the second quarter of last year. The 4.2% skilled patient admission decline was driven by an 8.5% decline in Medicare admissions offset by a 70 basis point increase in Managed Medicare admissions.

For the second consecutive quarter average Medicare and Managed Medicare length of stay for patients discharge to home was relatively flat compared to the same quarter last year. On the topic of all-in nursing labor costs versus reimbursement rate growth 2Q 2018 wage inflation for non-overtime hours worked by our employed nursing staff grew 3.1% over 2Q 2017, including overtime hours and agency costs our all-in nursing wage cost per worked hour grew 3.3% in 2Q 2018 over 2Q 2017. This 3.3% all-in inflation rate continue to exceed the 2.1% weighted average reimbursement rate growth we received from our payers over the same period last year.

Although it is difficult to forecast nursing wage inflation in the second half of 2018, we do expect stronger Medicare and Medicaid rates in the second half as compared to the first half of 2018.

Now highlighting a few key credit statistics, lease coverage in the first half of 2018 was 1.44 times as compared to 1.38 times in the same period last year. Our year-to-date June 2018 fixed charge coverage ratio was approximately 1.22 times, while our net funded leverage was 6.25 times.

Regarding the remainder of 2018, I echo George’s comments that we are well positioned to build on our momentum in the second half of the year. Although we are not providing specific earnings guidance, we do expect solid growth in the second half of 2018 over the corresponding period last year in the important measure of adjusted EBITDAR less cash lease payments.

With that, Tom please open the line for questions.

Joanna Gajuk

Good morning, thanks so much for taking the question. So I guess on the last comment actually on the year-over-year expected increase in EBITDAR less cash leases. So obviously the SWB was quite good or lot better than expected this quarter. So can you talk about sort of the sustainability of that improvement there? Because you’re talking about the cost cutting efforts, but at the same time you continue to flatten nursing wage pressure. So can you just tell us or flash out the cost cutting initiative that you’ve been undertaking and any incremental, I guess, cost cutting efforts for the second half of the year?

Tom DiVittorio

Joanna, thanks for the question. As we think about some of the seasonality in the business it’s not unusual for the back half of the year, at least in terms of absolute EBITDAR and absolute EBITDA being seasonally lower in terms of earnings generation than the first half of the year. So just sort of point one you should expect to see some -- even though we clearly expect to see good growth off of the back half this year versus the back half last year seasonally it will be down from the first half.

I think the best guide to use if we look back in time at what that seasonal pattern looks like and last year’s probably not the best example [technical difficulty] did have I would say an unusually soft back half last year, but if we look back to 2016 and we look back to 2015 and focus now on the EBITDAR measure I think it’s reasonable to assume that our second half EBITDAR will probably be down about 10% from the first half.

And I think you should expect that rents will be generally similar to what you are seeing in the second quarter continuing into the back half.

George Hager

Joanna, I’d just like to add maybe some color around that, we feel very positive about the back half, much more so, this year than last. The Medicaid rate environment looks strong, we have a lot of positive rate adjustments in the back half this year, both at state level and obviously the Medicare rate increase will kick-in October 1st. But strong rate, good growth in states like New Mexico and Florida to name a couple where we had very strong rate increases that are good markets for us.

In addition, we very recently right sized some of the overhead infrastructure that the impact of those costs savings has not been reflected in the first six months. So, we clearly have position the company to take advantage of our portfolio optimization strategy and a more streamline infrastructure here to deliver strong earnings growth, as we have this past quarter. So we’re very encouraged by returning the company back to year-over-year growth in our primary metric -- measurement metric.

Joanna Gajuk

So in terms of -- couple of follow-ups here. So on the wage growth, you talk about all-in growing in the 3.3% this quarter. Is this sort of the run rate we should assume, I guess for the next two quarters for all-in labor costs growth?

Tom DiVittorio

Joanna again, that one is tough to predict, we are in some difficult markets where we are seeing nursing wage inflation that exceeds that 3.3% and we have got plenty of states where I would say that that wage inflation is very much in line with what we are seeing from a reimbursement rate point of view.

So I think that one is tough to predict and I don’t think we are prepared to try to predict it. But, to George’s point earlier and I’ll make one other point before I get to that. We talk about this 3.3% all-in nursing wage growth factor, because we think it’s critically important to identify the largest component of our cost structure in a nursing facility is clearly our nursing function, it’s probably 50% of all of our costs. That’s not to say however that our other operating costs, whether they’d be other labor positions within the facility as well as non-labor cost, clearly aren’t growing at that 3.3%.

So I just want to make that clear that the weighted average inflation in the company’s costs structure in the inpatient business is not 3.3%, it’s probably somewhere in the 2.25% range and generally it’s beginning to align better with the reimbursement rate growth that we’re seeing. So I just want to make that clear.

Joanna Gajuk

That’s helpful.

Tom DiVittorio

Does that answer your question?

Joanna Gajuk

Yes, exactly. And then the follow-up, so you mentioned that you see some better rate also on the Medicaid side, so we know the Medicare clearly the rates will look much better starting fourth quarter. But can you flush out a little bit, what you see in terms of your states and how the rates that you’re seeing for the next fiscal year compared to prior year? Thank you.

Tom DiVittorio

Without giving a whole lot of specific telegraphing on exactly where we think that reimbursement rate growth is going to land by state. I mean, George mentioned, that there is a couple of key states we’re in New Mexico, certainly is the highlight state, where we received an 8% increase effective July 1, we have got 19 buildings there, so quite a bit of concentration.

I think the point, I’d like to make is, as we have had these calls over the last number of quarters and we have been asked this question. It always felt like we were experiencing more negative surprises, as the year past in terms of Medicaid rate growth by state. And what we are feeling now is that we’re seeing more positive surprises. So it’s sort of a general comment, but I think we feel comfortable say based on what we know about state budgets thus far, that you are going to continue to see improvement in the rate picture in the back half of the year.

Joanna Gajuk

So should I read into this as you are saying that the Medicaid sort of all states together weighted average rate will be better than the 1% or so you have been talking about before.

Tom DiVittorio

Absolutely.

Joanna Gajuk

Great, thank you.

Frank Morgan

Good morning. Obviously encouraging news about the stabilization in length of stay. So just curious do you think how much of that stabilization is influenced by the change in your portfolio, your rationalization efforts or what you're seeing really fundamentally down at just the clinical level in those buildings. But -- and then secondly, while that is good news, you did point out your skilled admits were down. So what do you think is causing that? That's my first question.

George Hager

Yes, Frank, I don't think the portfolio optimization efforts necessarily meaningfully impacted. The length of stay issue, I think we think we're [technical difficulty] for the last several quarters, that's been pretty stable both the Managed Care side and the Medicare Part A indemnity side, pretty stable for at least last two or three quarters. And I don't think, as I said the portfolio optimization efforts really impacted that much. I think -- and Tom I will ask Tom to comment too, interesting stat we're talking Parkinson American Healthcare and our primary age cohort is the 80 to 85 age cohort. And 2016 versus 2015 and 2017 -- 2016 versus 2015 and 2015 versus 2014 that age cohort actually declined. And 2017 versus 2016 is the first year that we saw a little bit of increase, modest.

So I think what we've seen now is the inflection point of really the downdraft of the [indiscernible] birth rates coming through the system, which -- what was a drag on our primary age cohort that we serve. And just very recently you are beginning to see an increase in that age cohort. So we're hoping to see that demand side of the equation will begin to balance. I think it's a demographic issue. And I would say there is still some modest even though clearly declining efforts to divert away from skilled nursing. But as I said I think those diversion activities and efforts have pretty much worked themselves through the system.

So we're encouraged, the census declines year-over-year are clearly narrowing, and we think we're very close to the bottom here.

Frank Morgan

And on this issue about the decline in skilled admissions. Do you how many quarters have you seen -- do you get a sense that that too is bottoming out or is it just length of stay. I mean, I guess if admissions are going down maybe the -- I would think those two would be length that only the sickest people are going into the nursing home and maybe that's why you're -- the lower acuity patients aren't there anymore and that's why your length of stay went down. But I mean do those kind of go in tandem the decline in admissions and the decline in length of stay or have they been linked or are they not linked?

George Hager

Frank, honestly I haven't looked at it that way. I don't know if there is any key term. I'm sure there is. I mean clearly overtime we have lost let's say the relatively simple joint orthopedic cases that used to come through skilled nursing with pretty short lengths of stay 10 days, 12 days, 14 days. Those are pretty much going directly home and have been for some period of time. And so yes, that would say that that short stay patient no longer is coming through the skilled nursing setting.

So there probably is some linkage, but we haven't measured it. And I'm not sure I would know how to measure, but I think at least logically that would make sense. But we are seeing the admission patterns beginning -- the declines narrowing. So we do think that we are bottoming out on the skilled admission decline. So not quite at the bottom yet, obviously we still saw declines, but when we look at our overall census levels we look at what we're seeing early in the third quarter to seasonally -- typically seasonally soft periods. We're starting to see census level swap [ph].

Frank Morgan

Got you. And there is no discernible this stabilization in this decline the deceleration of the decline or even stabilization, is it -- are you seeing that both in Medicare Advantage and traditional fee for service Medicare?

George Hager

I would say, quite frankly we're actually see some growth in the Medicare Advantage. Some of that is a function clearly have increased penetration rates of the Medicare Managed Care into the Medicare population. So I would say, we're seeing some modest growth on the on the Medicare Advantage side and continued declines on the traditional Medicare indemnity side.

Frank Morgan

Right. I'm sorry, I mean to say on the length of stay, is there any difference in the length of stay between the Medicare Advantage and the fee for service or is that stay-- are they both stabilized?

George Hager

Yes, those are both stable.

Frank Morgan

Since you make that it would growing.

George Hager

Yes, both of those are stable, Frank.

Frank Morgan

Got you. One final one and I'll back in the queue. Just any outlook on how we should think about, we think of the second half of the year in terms of some of these value based programs. you participated in the past in terms of bonus payments, anything like this, we should factor into the second half? Thanks.

George Hager

Yes, Frank, I'm glad you asked the question and the answer, the quick answer is, no. But I think one of the things that as we look forward into 2019 that we are very optimistic about is our participation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program through really the only post-acute care sponsored ACO in the country. And we’ve talked about this before unfortunately that program, only settles once a year retrospectively.

So even though as we track the data and the data is very robust, we are very optimistic that we are realizing gain share through the Medicare Shared Savings Program in 2018. But from an accounting and a recognition perspective we will not recognize that gain share until most likely the second quarter of 2019, when we get our settlement from CMS on the Medicare Shared Savings Program.

So we feel very encouraged as we look forward into 2019 or our value based initiatives as we look forward into 2020 even much more positive. But we have about 7,000 members in our ACO and it’s our ACO metrics look very, very positive. Once again, though, we won’t see that until 2019. We won’t recognize that gain share until 2019.

Frank Morgan

Got you. And you wouldn’t want to speculate on the size of those kind of bonus payments, will you?

George Hager

I really wouldn’t right now, Frank.

Frank Morgan

That’s what I thought you will say. Thank you.

Chad Vanacore

Thanks. So I just want to continue on Frank's line of questioning on occupancy. Occupancy rate dropped fairly substantially in the quarter. That's not necessarily unusual for 2Q. But Tom, I think made comments that he thinks that census decline is near a bottom. So should we expect to rebound in the third quarter?

Tom DiVittorio

Well Chad, back to the sort of sequential seasonal pattern that you mentioned and you're right the second quarter is historically a drop in overall occupancy coming off of the first quarter. Historically, sequentially the third quarter is sort of around a flat quarter is what we've seen in the past. So that's sort of what we’re measuring against. Last year’s third quarter was flat against the second quarter. And in 2016, I think we were down about 10 basis points.

So again, it’s early in the quarter. I think George mentioned that, what we've seen thus far is encouraging. But I think that that seasonal pattern is what you should be thinking about and look, if we have a strong order, it’s possible you might see 10 basis points of sequential improvement. If we don’t, they were flat to down 10 basis points. But I think that’s sort of the range that you should be thinking about.

Chad Vanacore

Alright. Now just looking at your cost and you did a good job on the costs side of the equation were there any one-time items that contributing to keeping those costs low? I think you might have mentioned some insurance true ups in there?

Tom DiVittorio

No, what I mentioned was that in the prior year quarter we had recognized just about $4 million of BPCI gain share settlements that didn’t relate to the quarter. So we had a little bit of a doubling up of BPCI gain share in last year’s quarter. that didn’t repeat in this year’s quarter. And the reason for that Chad is we were still in some of the early periods of that program and we were still trying to get our arms around exactly how the settlements would come in, we were trying to be conservative as the quarters were on. But as the quarters were on it was clear that we had outperformed our estimates and we pushed that through in the second quarter of last year.

I would say artificially higher 2Q 2017 is what I was referring to.

Chad Vanacore

Got you. Was there anything in this quarter that we should take note of?

Tom DiVittorio

No, no this was a fairly clean quarter not a lot of noise and nothing sort of along those lines. I think George really hit on it and it’s what maybe you’re struggling with a little bit and we spoke a little bit last evening is we’ve been very, very aggressive on the operating model costs rationalization and maybe aggressive over the last couple of years. But it always felt like we were chasing an occupancy decline that was very difficult to predict. So you’d cut through a particular level based on where you thought the occupancy would go and the occupancy continue to sort of surprise us in terms of where it was moving.

I think we got ahead of that this time and we’ve been much more aggressive in trying to adjust the cost structure almost ahead of the decline, and I think you’re seeing the benefits of that strategy here in this quarter.

Chad Vanacore

Right. So really we’re talking about you hit the staffing model right this quarter?

Tom DiVittorio

It’s beyond staffing it’s really the operating model that supports the facilities at sort of a divisional and regional level that’s where most of the opportunity is and we haven’t quite frankly done much in terms of significantly changing the cost structure at the center level. Other than of course with a portfolio of our size, you’re always going to have opportunities to take advantage of outliers, right. And so we’re always working hard on that and so at the operating level where we’ve been able to reduce cost is really just getting some outliers closer to the median in terms of their cost structure.

Chad Vanacore

Alright. And just looking at the cost equation from the other side, what level of cost savings in the quarter would be the strategic cost initiatives?

Tom DiVittorio

Quite frankly very little. We have quite a few of new initiatives that were implemented at the beginning of this quarter. Again we’re not going to get into the scale of them, but I would tell you that they were significant and at this point they’ve been fully implemented. And they help give us some confidence in the statements that we made earlier about our growth trajectory in the back half of this year versus last.

Chad Vanacore

Alright. George, mentioned maybe some G&A savings in the back half of the year, can you put a range around that?

Tom DiVittorio

Back half of the year for the full six months somewhere in the $10 million range.

Chad Vanacore

All right. Just one more, did we see any impact on cost from [indiscernible] Florida facilities we generated?

Tom DiVittorio

No, no cost in the quarter related to that. And that of course Chad would be a capital item. We would capitalize the investment in those generations, which we will of course be compliant with the rules around having sufficient generator coverage in Florida and we’ve got only nine buildings there.

Chad Vanacore

Alright, excellent. I’ll hop back in the queue.

Dana Hambly

Thank you for taking the questions. Tom, the BPCI drag relative to last year is there more of that in the third or fourth quarters did you experience true ups in the third and fourth quarters of last year?

Tom DiVittorio

No, nothing of significance Dana, nothing like the 2Q 2017 period.

Dana Hambly

Okay. And you’re still realizing BPCI gains every quarter?

Tom DiVittorio

We are.

Dana Hambly

Okay. And then, George, you said the shared savings you haven’t seen anything from that yet, but you’re hopeful will see something at some point next year, is that right?

George Hager

Yes, we're tracking, there will not be a gain share for 2017 that we recognize in 2018. We used 2017 to really restructure the whole Medicare cured savings initiative. But it's incredible when you get involved in these value based programs, the data that you have access to is very robust and we are tracking that data very closely to look at our outcomes and our costs versus our target levels.

And we're running ahead of plan as I said, we are about 7,000 lives in our ACO at this point. If you think about actuarially the Medicare spend on those lives, it's about 25,000 in that range per life. So you can do the math on how much Medicare spend we are managing somewhere in the $175 million range. And once again, we're going to be conservative here. We're going to wait to get our settlement, which will come in mid-2019 unfortunately since it’s only settled once a year. And once we have confidence in that settlement, we will begin to recognize revenue and gain share I’d say on a more current basis once we're confident with the settlement process.

Dana Hambly

Okay, that's helpful. And just switching the rehab therapy the really strong quarter. Can you talk about some of the changes you've made there, that's helping the current performance? And then as you look to fiscal 2019 and the new PDPM, how are you thinking about this line of service in a world that will require be less dependent on therapy?

George Hager

First of all, on the first part of the question. We took a much different stance I would say, our rehab company GRS Genesis Rehab Services historically was positioned more around innovation and growth and less focused on optimizing therapist efficiency. And I’d say we also built an overhead structure to position the company for significant growth, and was to a great degree not being fully utilized.

So we took significant cost out at the overhead level and also made some executive management changes, which I think have been beneficial with a more aggressive focus on therapist efficiency at the gym level. We've also done some pruning of our portfolio of customers, looking at customers where we felt that we had too much credit exposure and were pricing and cost and relative margin were not adequate to support our continued service of those customers. So it's a much more focused business today than it was. And I think there is more to come there, I think the back half of 2018 will be very strong for GRS.

As we look forward to PDPM, as it relates to the rehab business, obviously PDPM as we stated is not as rehab-centric as is the current drug system. And we believe there will be significant changes in how therapy services are provided to skilled nursing contracted customers. And we are working very, very aggressively to evaluate the optimal approach to our customer base under PDPM. It clearly won't be based on rugs.

There is no question that the top-line of our rehab business will be lower under PDPM, and we'll see a quarter of that at backend of 2019. Our early work is telling us that probably nominal impact on gross margin dollars that business is to a great degree unlike the nursing home business truly a variable cost structure business and we do believe that, we’ll have the ability to adjust our costs, commensurate with revenue impact of PDPM.

But what’s negative for the rehab business is obviously very positive for the skilled nursing business. If PDPM is truly budge neutral, which we expect and the costs of operation the rehab gym is lower that obviously bode well for the margins in the skilled nursing business. And that is one of the areas that we believe is positive in PDPM under the new rule we are now committed to use more cost effective and we think clinically effective modalities, such as group and concurrent therapy to drive costs down achieving same or better outcome for our patients and hopefully under PDPM we’ll see revenue neutrality.

Dana Hambly

Okay, that’s very helpful. And then last one for me, Tom, just what would be the priorities for the balance sheet this year and next? Thanks.

Tom DiVittorio

The priorities Dana continue to be delever and we’re going to delever really through two approaches, continued divestiture of underperforming facilities will of course result in a better leverage profile, you saw some of that this quarter where the divestitures that we did accomplish actually produced negative EBITDA.

The group of centers that we have looking ahead are effectively free cash flow neutral. So continued portfolio optimization is one deleveraging approach and then the second of course is we do expect as we mentioned continue to see year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDAR minus cash rent payment. So, again delivering through better performance at the earnings level.

Dana Hambly

Thank you.

George Hager

Thank you again everyone for joining. As I said, this was a very positive quarter for the company and it gives us a lot of optimism looking to the backend of 2018 and moving into 2019, where our expectations are that the demographics will begin to balance the demand side with supply side and hope to see firming up occupancy as well as skilled admissions, but a lot more to come here. And we continue to appreciate your support and Tom and I are available for any questions after the call. Thank you everyone.

