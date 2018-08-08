Stocks Enjoy Two-Front Momentum

With the bulk of companies having reported earnings, two conclusions can be made from Q2 earnings season. The first is that stocks have been, and most likely will remain, buoyed by strong internal momentum reflected in the NYSE 52-week new highs and lows which is mainly the result of a growing U.S. economy. The other is that earnings momentum and revenue growth are still the driving force behind this bull market. We’ll discuss both factors in today’s comments and see why the bull market won’t be ending any time soon.

The latest earnings season is winding down but on balance it has been a positive one, especially for the tech sector. S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) and revenue growth remain strong, and despite a few high-profile earnings misses, the latest quarter was a good one on balance. Sheraz Mian of Zacks expects double-digit earnings growth for 12 of Zacks’ 16 sectors.

Source: Guru Focus

While some believe that the companies which reported outstanding earnings benefited largely from last year’s tax cut, this isn’t entirely true. According to Guild Investment Management in its report entitled, “Earnings Are Strong, And It’s Not Just Tax Cuts,” tax benefits account for just 8% of the roughly 23% annualized earnings growth that S&P 500 companies have reported to date. Guild further points out that nearly 80% of companies that have reported thus far have beaten revenue estimates, and with earnings beating estimates by an average of almost 5%. The tech sector, according to Guild, is “only being helped modestly” by tax reform.

The following chart from Credit Suisse shows the extent to which tax reform has boosted corporate earnings by S&P sector. As you can see, the materials sector has had the strongest showing, followed by technology and, somewhat surprisingly, the financials. It’s clear enough to see from this chart that tax reform wasn’t the main driver behind Q2 EPS growth.

Source: Credit Suisse

In its latest earnings overview, Guild also made the following pertinent comment:

The leadership of technology stocks has been clouded by Facebook’s recent disappointing earnings report, but tech earnings are in fact showing some of the greatest strength, and that with a relatively small contribution from tax reform.”

This observation underscores the same point I’ve made in recent commentaries, namely that the tech sector continues to show relative strength and strong forward momentum. Further, that forward momentum - both on the price and the earnings front - will likely continue based on the magnitude of earnings and revenue growth in the tech sector.

My favorite chart which underscores the extent to which equities are in demand right now is shown below. This shows the daily NYSE 52-week highs minus lows on a cumulative basis. With this indicator in a rising trend, it sends an undeniable message that the incremental demand for stocks is powerful. Moreover, this demand is feeding on itself and is arguably the single way to identify forward price momentum in the U.S. broad market. As I’ve continually emphasized in these comments, as long as this indicator is in a rising trend stocks in general will enjoy upside momentum.

Source: WSJ

There’s an even better indication of the forward momentum behind this stock market, however. I consider it better only because it underscores the extent to which the strong economy is boosting consumer spending and overall business activity. This is the New Economy Index (NEI), which is a simple average of some of the leading U.S. retail, business and employment services, and e-commerce companies. This index provides a real-time picture of just how strong the so-called “new economy” (i.e. Internet-based) economy really is. Among the components of the NEI are Amazon (AMZN), FedEx (FDX), Walmart (WMT), eBay (EBAY), and Kforce (KFRC).

Source: WSJ

As the above graph suggests, economic activity - especially in the e-commerce sphere - is accelerating. This indicator provides another explanation as to why there’s no need to fear a recession or a bear market in the foreseeable future. There is simply too much upside momentum in the sectors that count the most right now.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain intermediate-to-longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. These includes in particular the retail and real estate sectors, and the tech sector in general (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the Nasdaq). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long positions among the actively traded tech and Internet names, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.