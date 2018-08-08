Kimco Continues Laying The Foundation For 2019

Kimco Realty (KIM) continues to lay the foundation for a return to sustainable AFFO/share growth in 2019 by pruning and improving the portfolio, buying back shares at steep discounts to NAV, and deleveraging the balance sheet. Shares remain attractive, though not the strong buy that they were earlier in the year.

Safety

KIM continued its focus on decreasing leverage and improving liquidity during Q2. Between having over $300 million in cash, the entire $2.25 billion revolving credit facility untapped, and no debt maturities for the remainder of 2018, the company enjoys tremendous liquidity and dividend safety. Further padding dividend coverage was management's prudent move to repurchase $50.8 million worth of shares at a weighted average price of $14.53, which yielded a 10% FFO return. While these repurchases only tallied 0.82% of total float, the reason they dedicated more cash to redevelopments and debt repayments rather than to the more lucrative share buybacks was because of the goal of improving leverage metrics. Considering that, this was a pretty substantial amount of shares to be repurchased in one quarter (~3.28% annualized).

Speaking of leverage, the net debt to recurring EBITDA remained flat quarter over quarter at 5.7x, but including transactions, leverage actually improved 0.2x sequentially. Moving forward, management plans to continue aggressively deleveraging by repaying $300 million of bond debt later this month (with cash on hand) which was paying out 6.875% interest (their most expensive unsecured debt instrument). Not only will this move bring in a very attractive guaranteed return on investment, but it will also eliminate any maturities until 2020 and extend the weighted average debt maturity to over 11 years. Combined with the large untapped credit facility, KIM enjoys truly phenomenal liquidity which will give management tremendous flexibility in the years to come to enhance shareholder returns, especially as cash flows from redevelopments begin rolling in later this year into next year.

Management also may receive a "bonus" source of significant cash sometime in the near future as the sale of Albertsons is still up in the air. The good news is that they have posted two straight quarters of comparable store sales growth and saw overall EBITDA year-over-year growth in the most recent quarter, illustrating that they are still operating at a solid level and should attract considerable interest as the grocery space continues its consolidation. If/when management liquidates that investment, they will have even more liquidity to deleverage further through growth investments and/or additional debt reduction. Better yet, management has not baked in an Albertsons sale into its plans or guidance, making any proceeds from it truly a bonus.

Growth

Aside from AFFO/Share declining by 2.63% year-over-year during the quarter (due nearly entirely to the aggressive dispositions), the growth numbers looked stellar. New leasing spreads once again hit double digits (11.5%) and occupancy increased to near all-time highs (small shop occupancy hit all-time highs), reflecting strong demand from tenants for space in the portfolio. Given that peers Brixmor Property (BRX) and Kite Realty (KRG) reported similar numbers, it is apparent that this bricks-and-mortar shopping center format is weathering the challenging climate much better than outlets like Tanger (SKT) and Class B malls (Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL Properties (CBL)), which have seen pricing power erode and had to make considerable concessions to attempt to keep tenants in their properties.

Perhaps most impressive was the 3.8% same-property NOI growth, prompting a guidance raise for low end of full year FFO per share guidance and a full 50 basis point hike for NOI, which management implied was still being conservative. The 310 basis point gap between lease and economic occupancy shows that further upside in occupancy persists, another significant tailwind especially considering the strong leasing spreads and significant investments in redevelopments about to come on-line.

One headwind that investors should keep in mind moving forward aside from disposition-related cash flow losses is that the impact form vacated Toys 'R Us stores will be more heavily weighted to 2019 than in 2018. However, management has offset this somewhat by accelerating disposition timelines to earlier this year so that comps won't be as challenging for 2019 and capital will be recycled that much sooner.

Valuation

Despite the strong performance over the past few months in share price, KIM continues to offer good value on both an historical and NAV basis:

KIM data by YCharts

Given the company's tremendous liquidity, share buybacks, and projected low single digit forward AFFO/share growth rate, the dividend should continue growth similar to its 3.7% TTM dividend growth rate. Combined with the current dividend yield and the fairly low risk nature of the portfolio in its current pruned and improved state, shareholders should expect around 10% annualized returns at current prices. Given that it is better than the 7%-8% cap rates that the underlying properties are selling for, this is a clear bargain.

Investor Takeaway

KIM continues to progress on its strategic initiatives, setting up the portfolio for long term same-property growth as well as the REIT for a potential credit upgrade in the near future as cash flows grow from developments coming online and debt continues to be paid off. Meanwhile, shares remain primed to outperform, though not quite the screaming bargain that they were earlier in the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, BRX, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.