Why A Gold Bottom Won't Matter Much Now

For what has seemed like an eternity, the yellow metal has been in virtual free-fall and has repeatedly failed to establish even a short-term bottom. Each time it has looked as if a bottom was imminent, a fresh wave of selling has followed as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen. In today’s commentary we’ll examine the possibility of gold finally establishing a temporary low. However, as I’ll argue in these comments, any short-term victory for gold from here is likely to be short-lived due to powerful economic factors which are unfavorable for gold’s intermediate-term outlook.

The gold price continues to be subject to currency-related selling pressure, and while gold resisted a decline in the latest session, it still remains just above its yearly low. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) - which has been gold’s chief adversary in recent months - remains in a holding pattern just below its high for the year to date and is still above its technically important 50-day moving average. As I mentioned in my previous commentary, a decisive breakout above the 95.50 level in the DXY would likely result in a short-term "wash-out" decline for gold.

Source: BigCharts

Gold historically benefits from two factors. The first is the fear of the unknown, or more specifically, as a hedge against geo-political and/or financial chaos. I would argue this is why gold was in such high demand from roughly 2001 to 2011, namely because of the turbulent decade the U.S. and the global economy experienced then. After suffering through a stock market implosion (the “Tech Wreck”), 9/11, and war in the Middle East, investors were understandably fearful and uncertain about the future outlook of the global economy in the early-to-mid 2000s. The upward trend in the price of gold during those years can be viewed as a reflection of investors’ collective fears.

Source: Barchart

The other reason for buying gold is the fear of inflation. To that end, gold is often purchased as a protection against the loss of purchasing power. As Scott Grannis explained in his latest blog, however, those fears have been dwindling in recent years. Instead of inflation brought about by years of endless quantitative easing (QE) in the wake of the credit crash, inflation remains subdued and economic growth has been impressive. As Grannis observes, “Who needs gold when real growth is picking up?”

To that end, I’ve recently emphasized in these comments gold’s poor performance relative to assets which tend to benefit from economic growth. I’m referring primarily to stocks, cash, and even real estate. To illustrate the latter, consider the following graph which compares the gold price ($GOLD) with the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR). As is true when comparing the gold price with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) or the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), there’s no contest. Gold is the clear under-performer and the undeniable message is that investors with an intermediate-to-longer-term time frame should avoid gold in favor of the previously mentioned assets.

Source: StockCharts

Moreover, as long as the dollar index (DXY) remains in an upward trend, any short-covering rally of the gold price, though potentially sharp, will be short-lived. The very strength of the dollar is a reflection both of the improving U.S. economy as well as the strong demand for U.S. financial assets by foreign investors (in light of the shaky emerging markets). Both developments have conspired to marginalize gold and will likely continue to keep the gold price suppressed for some months to come.

Turning our attention to the immediate-term outlook, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) shown below remains in a precarious position after having made a new yearly low earlier this week. IAU still hasn’t attempted to rally above its important 15-day moving average and is therefore in the hands of the bears for now. As previously stated, any rally attempt in the gold ETF from here will likely have to result from a sharp pullback in the dollar index.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). The burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.