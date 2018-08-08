GDX: It's A Bear Market, You Know

As Old Turkey famously said over and over in "Reminiscences Of A Stock Operator," "it's a bull market, you know." The point he was making in reciting this claim near daily in the office was that it pays to know what type of market you are in and to trade accordingly. In a bull market, one should not let go of shares so easily, in a bear market one should quickly part ways with long positions to avoid riding them down. When it comes to the Gold Miners Index (GDX), Old Turkey would be giving precious metals investors the same answer daily to any questions they posed "Well, it's a bear market, you know." The Gold Miners Index has been unable to gain any traction above its 200-day moving average this year and has continued to make lower highs and lower lows since last fall. These are two tell-tale signs of a bear market, or at the bare minimum, a market that is clearly under pressure. Typically trading long in a bear market does not pay, and bear markets rarely bottom when most are in agreement they are going to bottom. Until the gold stocks start showing some sign of positive divergence and a definite change in trend, I plan to stay at zero exposure to individual miners.

(Source: Reminiscences Of A Stock Operator by Edwin Lefevre)

As we can see from Old Turkey's exchange with Elmer above, Old Turkey was not one to easily part with his positions in a bull market. Unfortunately for investors in gold stocks currently, we are not in a bull market any longer. For this reason, traders/investors should be much more willing to let go of positions when they show them a loss, not holding onto them to get bailed out down the road like what often happens in a bull market. The market has been range-bound at best since Q3 of 2017 and has exhibited more signs of a bear market since Q1 of 2018. The miners have been stuck in the bottom 20% rank by performance of all industries, the majority of the constituents in these groups are making more 52-week lows than 52-week highs, and trying to find an uptrend among the sector is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. The easiest way to discern this is that if you're going the charts of 100 gold miners per night and all you see are stocks in bear markets, you're probably in a bear market. In 2016, even the duds of the sector with the worst fundamentals were finding a way to put in new 52-week highs every other day. In the current market, the best of the best can't even seem to find a consistent bid.

What many traders and investors don't seem to grasp is that the big consistent returns each year come from cutting your losses and avoiding losers, not finding massive winners. A portfolio that went all in on miners in 2016 likely nearly doubled in value before the end of Q3 2016. If that same portfolio did not start selling out positions and significantly reducing allocations to miners before midway through 2017, more than half of those gains were already erased. If a speculator decided to hold through the whole move down, more than 75% of those gains were erased and in many cases like ElDorado Gold (EGO), Sibanye Gold (SBGL), Asanko Gold (AKG), Pershing Gold (PGLC), New Gold (NGD) and Tahoe (TAHO), those positions are actually lower than even if purchased at the best possible price in 2016.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The key to being successful in trading and investing is making hay while the sun is shining, and heading for cover when monsoon season hits. Suffering through large draw-downs in a portfolio forces one to play catch-up when the sun does finally come back out and a new bull market does begin. This is why it's imperative to avoid losses at all costs and divorce losing positions immediately when the market has changed its character. In a bull market, one can sometimes get away with holding losers as the market tide will pull them back to life. In a bear market, a speculator should be much less forgiving with positions that show them a loss. Positions that show a loss almost immediately in a bear market tend to go much lower in the long-run.

It is nonsense to believe that any stock "cannot go lower" from a valuation standpoint, especially when they are in the business of diluting shareholders as most gold miners are. It is even more dangerous to allow one's self to be lured into this type of thinking when one is trading during a bear market. Bear markets are designed to beat and batter investors, so there is nothing but rubble left at the bottom. There is no logical reason to subject one's self to this kind of thrashing when stocks can be let go of for a small loss well before things get out of hand and positions are harder to cut. I know how hard it is to cut large losers, I used to hold them nearly a decade ago. After doing it enough times and seeing those stocks later fall into the penny stock pile, I realized that it was less emotionally draining and better in the long run just to let go of them at the first sign that I was wrong.

(Source: Author's Photo)

So what's the current prognosis for the Gold Miners Index? Let's take a look:

Looking at the below charts of the Gold Miners Index below, we can see that the 20-month moving average was lost in September of last year, and the bulls have been unable to reclaim it since. While the price has traded back above this 20-month moving average on many occasions, the bears have done an impressive job of hammering the price down to avoid any strong monthly closes. The 20-month moving average has shifted from an uptrend in late 2016 to late 2017 into a flat trend and is no longer assuming its positive slope. This is not ideal as the strongest bull markets occur atop a rising 20-month moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a more zoomed in look at the index below, we can see the bulls we're putting up a fight in late 2016 to mid-2017, but this drastically changed over the past year. The bulls successfully managed to defend the 20-month moving average on five separate occasions between December 2016 and August 2017, but since the bears have been playing the much better defense and forcing closes below this area. Last month the index put in its lowest close since November of 2016, and this was an ominous sign that the bulls were weakening. It's not surprising that my remaining miner positions Royal Gold (RGLD) and Gold Resource Corp (GORO) also hit their stops within a week of this happening, and I've had 0% exposure to the sector since from about 7% exposure at the time.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As long as the Miners Index remains below this 20-month moving average, I have a hard time seeing the bulls making much progress at all. The bears are playing great defense and barely giving the bulls an inch to work with, and the bulls are injured, have got their third-string quarterback in trying to coordinate drives, and they've only got one star player left on the field, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). It's entirely possible that the bulls can put in some rallies and dead-cat bounces, but I would expect any sharp rallies to continue to be sold into as they have in the past.

(Source: Author's Photo)

Moving to a more zoomed in look of the daily chart, we can see the clear trend we've had over the past year that's shown this has been a market for the birds. On the larger picture shown by the big box, the market has continued to make intermediate lower highs and lower lows over and over. On the smaller picture (box on the right) we've seen the exact same picture on a smaller scale present itself.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The bears managed to slice through horizontal support near $20.80 this week, and if the bulls are unable to rally back above this level before Friday's close, this would be yet another adverse development. The only good news I can see for the bulls here is that things are starting to get oversold short-term, and it's possible we can see some mean reversion. The issue is that we've seen these feeble rallies off of oversold levels on several occasions now and unless they can get the index above $23.15, I will consider them to be noise. Short-term resistance for the Gold Miners Index sits at $22.10, with strong resistance at $23.15. These are the two areas where the bears have been very successful at playing defense in the past. Support on the index sits at $20.80 which is the index is currently below, with a final support level about 7% lower at $19.00. If $20.80 is lost on a weekly closing basis, the odds increase that $19.00 is in the cards.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

A weekly close above $22.10 would take some pressure off the bulls and be the first sign that a bottom might be in place. This would ideally need to be accompanied by some gold stocks starting to put in meaningful bases and higher lows on their weekly charts. Ultimately, the $23.15 level needs to be reclaimed, and some miners need to get back into up trends before I'm going to wander back into the sector with much size at all. At this time I have zero miner positions, but would be willing to entertain new positions if some setups can finally start to show up. For now, I don't see any individual setups I'm interested in, but this could change within the matter of a week or two if the bulls can make a concerted effort to claw back some lost ground.

One of the best rules I've used to keep me out of trouble during this recent bear market (and all bear markets) is my rule to never have more than 25% of my portfolio in an industry that is in the bottom 20% of all industries ranked by performance. I want to be in the strongest stocks in the strongest sectors; therefore, a set rule that prohibits me from ever being overweight the weakest sector makes sure that I don't allow a lagging group to dominate the weighting in my portfolio. Given the fact that the gold miners have been in the bottom 20% rank for the majority of the past twelve months, this rule has kept me very underweight the sector and at an 8% exposure to the sector at most since August of 2017. This rule has been made easier to follow based on the fact that there is nothing out there to buy as there are almost no uptrends.

The miners are not dead, and they're starting to get quite oversold here at $20.65, but oversold can get more oversold in a bear market. The potential for a bounce here is possible, but these bounces are only helpful for short-term traders willing to sell into strength during bear markets. I see zero reasons to be overweight the miners other than very short-term trades as I am interested in the big swings. Many individual names are completely broken and are going to need weeks if not months to be fixed, and very few miners have been able to sidestep the downdraft in the indexes. Until the bulls can get back above $23.15, this is a bear market, and I expect momentum to continue to the downside. This doesn't mean we can't see 5-6% rallies, this doesn't mean one or two miners can't buck the trend and keep climbing their uptrends, but it does suggest that snap-back rallies will likely be sold into. A bounce to the $22.00 level from current oversold levels might get many investors and traders excited, but unfortunately it won't do much to help the big picture. A weekly close above $23.15 is needed to do this.

I have gone from a 50% weighting in early 2016, to a 0% weighting currently, and less than a 5% weighting on average the past nine months. I have no plans to increase my weighting to above 20% until the GDX is back above its 20-month moving average and some star players are back on the field. It's been a long hunting season, and the bears haven't shown any signs they're ready to hibernate just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated above $100 million market capitalizations in the precious metals space. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought. If you like this article and hope to see more like it in the future, check the little "thumbs up" at the end of the article. In addition, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.