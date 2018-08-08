Whiting Petroleum Is Back

The company is benefiting from better pricing, higher production and the ability to reduce its massive debt load.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is currently my biggest oil holding. After dropping more than 95% between 2014 and Q1 of 2016 we are starting to see improvements. Not only is the stock up more than 80% since the start of the year, we are also getting strong cash flow numbers as well as accelerating production numbers. The second quarter was a great success and I strongly believe this stock will go much higher.

Sales Beat Estimates While EPS Remains In Positive Territory

Second quarter EPS came in at $0.62 which is equal to expectations. This is the second consecutive quarter with positive earnings thanks to a higher price realization along with higher production numbers in the Williston Basin.

Total sales improved 69% to $526.40 million versus $311.52 million in Q2 of 2017. Sales expectations were 4.8% below the actual sales result. Moreover, the company had its fourth consecutive quarter of higher sales. This acceleration trend is clearly visible in the graph below. The company is back in terms of sales generation.

Cash Flow Is King

There are not many industries that need strong (positive) cash flow as much as oil production companies. Drilling projects are expensive while debt servicing is key in an industry that was in a big leverage cycle prior to the oil crash of 2014.

In the second quarter, Whiting Petroleum generated $107.2 million free cash flow after capital expenditures. This translates to 34.5% excess cash after capital expenditures which is 2.2 points above the average of the past 9 months.

The bigger trend shows that operating cash flow has reached levels not seen since 2015 after devastating results in 2016 when oil was hovering below $40 per barrel.

Moreover, the company is breaking even at a $55 NYMEX oil price.

Not only does the slide above emphasize the break-even point, it also shows the company's rapid production growth rate.

Production Is Rising Rapidly

Most of the company's production is located in the Williston Basin. This is also where the majority of capital expenditure dollars are headed every quarter. That said, full year 2018 production is expected to come in at 128,400 BOE/d which is up 9% on a year-on-year basis. In the second quarter, the company raised its production by 12% while full year production in the Williston Basin is expected to rise 14%.

The average realized crude oil price in the second quarter came in at $62.61 per barrel. This is 56% higher compared to the $40.12 price of Q2/2017.

Moreover, it is important to mention the company's current hedges. At this point the majority of the oil production is hedged via three-way-collars that have their ceiling at $57.30 while 'conventional' collars have their ceiling above $70. The first thing that is important to mention is that the company was still able to realize a rather high average selling price in Q2 despite the conservative hedges. The second point to mention is that I expect the company to a bit more aggressive in 2019 when it comes to production hedges. I am really hoping to see the company taking a bit more risk after the company turned rather defensive when the oil crash almost ended the company in 2015 and 2016. One of the reasons was the lack of hedging when oil was at $100.

Financial Stability Is Returning

In the second quarter, the company reduced its current assets from roughly $1.2 billion to less than $350 million. The current ratio declined from 0.77 to 0.51. In other words, the company's liquidity went from bad to worse. However, there is still no need to panic because the company reduced its total debt. The current portion of long-term debt went from $960 million to zero which massively reduced current liabilities. The total liabilities to equity ratio improved from 1.15 in Q2 of 2017 to 0.92 in Q2 of 2018. The company is using the current favorable oil environment to clean up its balance sheet. The graph below shows this trend very well. Liquidity remains very low and fragile while long term debt is rapidly declining.

What's Next?

In the third quarter, the company expects oil production to come in between 11.7-12.2 MMOE. Yearly production is expected to accelerate to 47.0-47.7 MMOE versus previous expectations of 46.5-47.2 MMOE.

That said, the final decision about the success and survival of this company is based on the direction of the oil price. A further rally would be a massive tailwind for the company which would accelerate the pace of the company's balance sheet recovery as well as free cashflow and production numbers.

Personally, I have not changed my oil outlook. I have been bullish for quite some time now and still believe that oil supply disruptions along with lower inventories, higher demand and a weaker dollar will support the oil price. I do not only say that, I am actually massively overweight oil stocks. I even made Whiting Petroleum my biggest position as of 08/07/2018.

For more in-depth information about my view on oil, feel free to read this article.

Moving over to the stock price, we see that the company's stock has been killed during the oil crash of 2015. There is no other way to put it. However, unlike many other beaten down stocks, we see that this one is recovering. Management is turning the ship around with smart capital spending and debt reduction thanks to higher prices and production numbers. The result in not only a recovering stock price but a strong outperformance compared to the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration And Production ETF (XOP). This outperformance is displayed by the green line which shows the ratio spread between WLL and XOP.

All things considered, I made WLL my biggest trade because it offers the best opportunity to buy alpha in the current oil bull market. This beaten down stock is benefiting from higher production numbers, better pricing and a rapidly decreasing debt load. The only thing that can end the current rally is a declining oil price which I do not expect at this point or over the next few months.

