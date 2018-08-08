Kraft Heinz: In Our Thoughts And Prayers

Given the 4% yield and the improving earnings, we think a recession proof name like KHC still has value.

We believe that KHC is suffering from the same afflictions that many of its competitors are.

BAD BEAT Investing discussed Kraft-Heinz as a value play if it fell well under $60, and now we feel compelled to follow up since the pace has been sluggish.

You often hear that someone, some group, or something is in one's thoughts and prayers after some sort of sad tragedy. Perhaps such a tragedy has been the demise of Kraft Heinz (KHC) stock. The stock, and subsequently shareholders, have been suffering ever since mid-summer 2017. The immense negativity has subsided somewhat, and now the stock is searching for direction. But why is the stock in our thoughts and prayers? Well, as the name fell to $60, we cited it as a name to watch for value over at BAD BEAT Investing, especially if it were to fall well below this level.

Well the stock did fall below this level and some of our members are in the stock. So far, returns have been minimal, unlike many of our other BAD BEAT calls. As such, the stock is in our thoughts and prayers for shareholders who have purchased after our call.

With that said, there are key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of in this food giant. With earnings just recently reported, we wanted to check back in on the name. In this column, we follow up on Kraft Heinz as a value idea for our readers. We will discuss Kraft Heinz's performance and where we see the name heading. Further, we offer our updated projections for 2018 and our view on the stock at present levels.

Recent price action is promising

Take a look at the last three months of price history of Kraft Heinz stock:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

What is going on here. Well, as you can see shares have been positive since late May. We would not argue this was an inflection point per se, but the 6 month chart is looking like this may have happened:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Of course, food stocks and dividend names in general have been bid up in recent weeks, so there is some of that impact going on here. The market still has concerns however over price inflation, wages, competition and other costs. That said, we are inclined to believe action will be positive in coming month as performance metrics have been rather strong, despite inflation issues. We believe that, the company remains in a strong position to both offset cost inflation and fuel high-returns to investors. At the end of the day we certainly feel the inflation is manageable, and 2018 targets will be hit.

2018 targets will be hit

We want to be clear that we believe that our 2018 targets are still on the table as performance has not been all that poor, though there are still concerns. We revise our expectations slightly below, but believe the company will deliver. This is evidenced by recent performance, and little on the horizon to suggest that things will get any worse. To top it off, the stock currently yields over 4%. With the yield and the performance of the name, we think along with our "thoughts and prayers" this may be an attractive entry point based on performance. Let us discuss what we are seeing.

Revenue holding firm

Although sales have been a bit sluggish in recent quarters, they remain strong, though a concern of the bears is that revenue is not growing. While it is true that recent quarters have seen sales fall, the present Q2 saw a reversal of this trend. Take a look at the last few Q2s:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We know that KHC is not alone. Overall, the food service/supply sector has faced pressure in the last year or so and the pressures (from inflation, among other headwinds) is a story that is ongoing. However, there are some key positives.

While many other competitors are seeing significant sales pressure with notable declines, Kraft-Heinz has seen revenues that have been fairly stable in recent quarters. We have a stock that has dumped nearly 40 points since sales pressure began. As such, we think this reality is more than priced in. Revenues returned to growth, albeit slow. They grew 0.8% from last year, coming in at $6.69 billion. Organic sales growth has been pressured in recent quarters, which we believe continued to put pressure on the stock. This pushed shares under $60 and it was justified because organic sales growth is poor. But what about this quarter?

Organic net sales decreased 0.4% versus the year-ago period. This was a weak point, but what went into this figure? That is an important question. Well, pricing increased 1.3 points, driven by higher pricing efforts to offset local input costs in the Rest of World markets. So clearly there was a volume issue. Well Volume/mix decreased 1.7 points, as lower shipments in North America more than offset growth in EMEA and gains from condiments and sauces in Rest of World markets. This was slightly frustrating. Looking ahead we are hopeful that North American woes will be hammered out by management as they are holding back the company.

What about regionally, beyond what we saw in overall organic sales? United States net sales were $4.5 billion, down 1.9% versus the year-ago period. Pricing increased 0.4 points, but volume/mix decreased 2.3 points driven by lower shipments in cheese, frozen and nuts. Canada net sales were $564 million, 4.5% lower than last year, reflecting a favorable 3.7 point impact from currency and an 8.2% decline in organic net sales. Pricing increased 0.6 points, primarily driven by higher pricing in condiments and sauces. Volume/mix decreased 8.8 points due to promotional activity that was not repeated, primarily in condiments and sauces. Over in EMEA net sales were $703 million, up 8.7% versus the year-ago period. Here in EMEA we saw that organic net sales increased 4.0% versus the year-ago period. Pricing declined 1.0 points while volume/mix increased 5.0 points, driven by growth in condiments and sauces. Rest of World net sales were $906 million, increasing 13.5 % versus the year-ago period. Organic net sales here were up 10.8% versus the year-ago period. Pricing was up 9.2 points while volume/mix increased 1.6 points.

We went over these trends because we feel it is important that you realize EMEA and Rest of World have been strong. That said, we see continued pressure in the United States and Canada. We want to be clear. Management must focus in North America and get a handle on these trends. Let us turn to profitability.

Margins

There is some pain here with margins, but as a whole, they are relatively stable despite quarter-to-quarter variation. However, margins narrowed this quarter over last year, and that is a strong positive:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, margins narrowed to 35.3%, up from 36.6% last year. In the sequential Q1, margins were 35.6%, so we saw a quarter-over-quarter decline as well. This trend, along with the decline in organic sales were the most disappointing points of the quarter.

While we would like to see margins return to the high 30% range, the company must be careful about raising prices too much and squeezing its customers. Further, it needs to focus more on its input costs, though we recognize that inflation is weighing on ingredients and other costs. This may necessitate that price increases have to occur further (thereby increasing inflation on the consumer) to maintain margins.

Earnings commentary

Earnings were above our expectation mostly on the back of higher than expected sales in addition to slightly favorable taxation and administrative expenses. We were pleased to see earnings expand once again, marking another improved Q2 on a per share basis:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We were expecting earnings per share to come in at $0.98 which would be flat from last year. Instead, earnings per share grew 2% to $1.00. With the name trading at 7 times trailing earnings, this is a strong result, especially relative to sector performance, in our estimation. That said, in conjunction with the falling share price, and the year-over-year increase in earnings we have seen in most of the recent quarters, the premium valuation has now dissipated. We believe that even based on stagnant performance, with the current yield, shares are a buy. But when factoring in our forward expectations, we are even more bullish.

2018 and beyond

Despite some pressure on organic sales, we continue to see value in the name. Our thoughts and prayers are with our members and other shareholders in the name, but what they really need besides our positive vibes is patience. Patience is key here. The company spent 2017 and early 2018 making significant improvements in many of its businesses, and did accelerate investments in the Rest of World. We have seen these pay off as that segment was strong this quarter. In addition KHC has launched its new next-generation food platform called Springboard, which will help accelerate the growth of innovative and disruptive brands in the United States. Looking ahead, we have slightly revised our 2018 expectations.

Given that we are halfway through the year, we are revising our projections slightly, but to be clear, we see our targets being hit. Factoring in a reduced 2018 tax rate, roughly flat sales, and margins around 35-36%, we now project adjusted earnings per share of $3.90 to $4.20. Thus, on a forward basis, shares are trading at 14.5 times 2018 earnings at the present $61 per share. Aside from what we saw a few months ago, this is the cheapest we have seen the name in years.

One thing we want to add is that with market fears and global tensions on the rise, Kraft-Heinz is recession proof. As investors, especially those seeking value, we need to watch Kraft-Heinz's ability to handle both its volume issues and pricing pressure, but we believe time is on your side. The dividend is safe. We like this name under $60. While currently paying you 4%, we encourage our readers and shareholders to wait for the turnaround.

