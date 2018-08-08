J.C. Penney May Be The Next Great Turnaround

This time, it's not about reinventing the brand; it's about taking a step back and bringing back their core customer- the middle-aged mom.

The founder of J.C. Penney, James Cash, said: "A merchant who approached business with the idea of serving the public well has nothing to fear from the competition."

Over the past few years, J.C. Penney has lost sight of its founding principles that once made it so great. the company has been losing customers to retailers such as Macy's, TJMaxx, Kohls and Nordstrom due to a lack of price integrity, poor shopping experiences and lower quality products.

J.C. Penney has been growing revenues slowly since 2014 and paying down LT debt, but their stock price has continued to decline. It trades at a low P/B of 0.59 as investors worry that the company will soon close its doors. If the new management team succeeds at reviving the once renowned brand, investors will be rewarded heavily. The stock remains a speculative buy and I think the company deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Where did it all go wrong?

Although J.C. Penney looks like it can't be saved because two great CEO's were unable to turn the company around, I believe that the company has potential if they focus on areas that previous management overlooked.

When Ron Johnson came in as the CEO in November 2011, there was a great promise that he would turn the company around. After all, he worked to create two giant retail brands-Target and Apple, but he failed on account of the following;

He didn’t understand what the customers wanted. He ceased product markups that were combatted by sales; instead, creating realistic prices from the get-go. This failed to attract shoppers who thought they were getting great deals with coupons. He tried to attract millennials and forgot the brand's core customer- the middle-aged mom. He tried to make it a hip place- similar to the Apple store, where people could go to hang out. This caused the brand's most loyal customer to feel left out and they stopped going to the stores.

All this goes to show that he failed to understand what made J.C. Penney great in the first place. Ultimately, his changes served as a catalyst for the company's decline.

After Ron Johnson left, Mike Ullman took his place from April 2013 through July 2015. He didn't embark on any significant turnaround plan except closing down a few underperforming stores, providing a temporary band-aid solution. That being said, the company's revenues have gone up while he was CEO. This goes to show that J.C. Penney doesn't need a lot of change and should focus more on what they have rather than on what they lack.

After Mike Ullman left, ex-Home Depot CEO, Marvin Ellison took his place. Similar to Ron Johnson, there was a great promise that he would turn the company around. He managed to score some success with the company; however, his expertise wasn't quite what the company needed. Marvin Ellison had no prior experience turning around a retail company and had little experience with apparel.

With Ellison as CEO, the company focused on cutting costs and trying to get current customers to buy more instead of implementing strategies to bring back lost customers in the door. He marketed brands differently to target their core customers and created retail spaces that allowed consumers to feel more comfortable shopping. Additionally, he created a focus on furniture in the stores-- based on the idea that millennials were buying new homes(again, they were alienating their core customer.) This took up floor space which could be used to sell products that people actually look for in a store like J.C. Penney.

All this poor management has led to a decline in the company's revenue. Since 2016, the company's revenue has declined by 1%, and if they continue implementing Ellison's strategy, the company will never see growth.

Source: Koyfin

With all this poor management, J.C. Penney is losing to brands like Kohls and Macy's. Kohl has created a more pleasant experience on their website, focusing more on apparel and less on furniture. The simplicity of the design with a lack of promotions everywhere helps customers focus on shopping. This can be attributed directly to their investments in e-commerce and innovation. J.C. Penney is far behind on the e-commerce side and won't catch up for the next few years. In the short term, they need to focus more on bringing in new brands and increasing promotions.

The company recently announced the launch of Bonus Bucks. This move alone shows that they are beginning to realize that shoppers enjoy promotions, especially during big shopping events like Back to School and Black Friday. Creating simple ways for shoppers to receive discounts will drive traffic back in their stores.

Suffering reputation

A shrewd of bad news has plagued J.C. Penney over the last few years. When I asked people what they thought of J.C. Penney, the response was usually "Why are they still in business?" In 2014, it even made #10 as America's most hated company. The eight spot on the list was, surprisingly, Lululemon which has seen a huge comeback lately. J.C. Penney made little effort in reviving their brand and suffered even more since then. However, with the right marketing strategy, a comeback could be on the horizon.

Looking forward

A J.C. Penney executive recently told The Wall Street Journal that the company is done chasing millennials and will focus on bringing middle-aged moms into the store. According to NPD, mothers are more price-conscious than millennial women who don't have kids. NPD's data shows that 83% of older moms seek out the best prices when they shop, compared to 77% of younger moms.

The data points to the fact that this is a great strategy. However, it will be difficult to execute without a passionate management team. Investors need to pay careful attention to the new CEO and his/her new turnaround plan.

What does the new CEO need to do?

Here are some requirements that I think the new CEO should meet:

Innovation: Currently, J.C. Penney stores have a reputation as a lackluster and an unpleasant shopping experience. The new CEO must create effective new store formats, new deal experiences and communicate an improved J.C. Penney to customers. Focusing on apparel: The new CEO must have a feel for fashion trends and communicate his/her ideas to the entire company. He/she must be recognized as a leader within the company and inspire employees at all levels to be aware of fashion trends. Information Technology: He/she must be aware of all the channels retailers are using to drive revenues through technology. Obviously, J.C. Penney has a lot to catch up on; first and foremost, they need to focus on the areas customers need the most--improving the design of their website and filling orders quickly. Passion for the customer: J.C. Penney's brand stands for providing quality goods at discounted prices for middle-class Americans. The new CEO has to relate to its core customer and keep them in mind while making any decision. A great example of this is James Rhee of Ashley Stewart, a man who was able to turn the bankrupt company around by focusing on the customer and making strategic moves to make products more accessible.

All in all, J.C. Penney's core shoppers are a difficult group to please. The company has a challenge ahead of them with a lot of problems to fix. The right leader could prove indelible for the business and its revival. I am eager to hear the announcement of the new CEO and how he/she plans to energize the brand. I am holding off on buying the stock until the announcement of the new CEO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JCP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.