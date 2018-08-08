CymaBay And Inventiva: The Scientific Conversation On Seladelpar And Lanifibranor In NASH And PBC

This article highlights scientific data which anticipates that seladelpar and lanifibranor could be effectual therapies for NASH and/or Primary Biliary Cholangitis, debilitating liver diseases with enormous addressable market of>$35B.

New generation PPAR agonists, seladelpar (PPAR-δ/β) and lanifibranor (PPAR-α, δ/β, γ), can initiate anti-MetS, anti-inflammatory/anti-steatotic and anti-fibrotic effects and may be clinically/therapeutically beneficial for NASH and metabolic disorders.

PPARs are master regulators of bile acid, glucose and lipid homeostasis, where an imbalance can lead to cholestasis and metabolic syndrome including insulin resistance, obesity, dyslipidemia and conceivably NASH.

Part of being optimistic is keeping one’s head pointed towards the sun, one’s feet moving forward-Nelson Mandela

Investment Thesis

First generation PPAR-α (fibrates), PPAR-γ (thiazolodinediones) and Pan PPAR (Bezafibrate/fibrates) agonists first clinically developed over two decades ago as therapeutics for dyslipidemia or diabetes lack anti-inflammatory outcomes, are associated with a myriad of severe adverse events and provide very limited clinical benefits to patients with NASH.

MetS encompassing insulin resistance, obesity, dyslipidemia and hypertension are all well known risk factors for NASH. New generation PPAR agonists, seladelpar (PPAR-d; CymaBay) and lanifibranor (PPAR-α, d and γ; Inventiva), initiate/induce anti-MetS including insulin-sensitizing as well as anti-steatosis, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic responses, have excellent safety profile and are devoid of serious adverse events seen with the former.

An ideal drug candidate for NASH should positively regulate aberrant lipid metabolism to diminish steatosis, hepatic inflammation and injury. Additionally, correct the underlying insulin resistance and induce/stimulate anti-fibrotic responses.

I presume clinical efficacy and a positive forecast for seladelpar and lanifibranor hepatoprotective benefits in NASH given their recognized anti-MetS characteristics, anti-inflammatory, anti-steatosis and anti-fibrotic outcomes.

Seladelpar therapy continues to show clinical promise in positively regulating bile homeostatis in cholestasis as demonstrated by suppressed or normalized alkaline phosphatase levels in PBC patients and I foretell efficacy confirmation in forthcoming pivotal registration study.

The uniqueness of the normal liver health/homeostasis in regard to the vast array of resident immune and non-immune cells relative to other organ systems cannot be disputed (Fig.1). The enormous challenges faced by the scientific community in understanding complex interactions between hepatic cells in the absence of normal liver homeostasis due to pathlological/immunological injury cannot also be questioned.

Where there is no vision, there is no hope (George Washington Carver) and clinical misconception that anti-diabetic therapeutics should limit NASH progression may help clarify the presumed 30 year passivity in NASH research. This article is my attempt at unfolding the scientific imagination of CymaBay and Inventiva in their novel PPAR agonists therapeutic approach to NASH and/or PBC.

Fig.1: Blood Flow and Diversity of Immune and Non-Immune Cells in Normal Human Liver (Racanelli & Rehermann, Hepatology, 2006).

CymaBay: Background & Opportunities

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) is a small cap ($640M) clinical-stage biopharma developing innovative therapeutics for rare/orphan diseases and diseases with high unmet medical needs. CymaBay, formerly known as Metabolex, acquired its new name in 2013 following capital restructuring. It is making therapeutic waves in hepatic diseases with the development of seladelpar (MBX-8025, RWJ-800025) which was an asset exchange with Janssen Pharmaceutica. This west coast based biopharma has drawn on its scientific proficiency of drug discovery targets for MetS to develop Seladelpar.

CymaBay has multiple shots on goal and is currently focused on the developement of the novel PPAR-d agonist, seladelpar as its lead candidate, to positively regulate bile acid, lipid and glucose homeostasis during hepatic diseases. Clinical therapy for PBC and NASH remains medically problematic or non-existent. Seladelpar was granted orphan designation by FDA and EMA for PBC. Besides, patients with rare/orphan disease are typically an underserved population making seladelpar’s therapeutic prospect very encouraging given its promising preliminary data in patients with PBC as well as those with MetS.

Seladelpar is somewhat mechanistically different (discussed later) and likely therapeutically more effective at improving cholestatic liver disease, PBC, relative to its therapeutic peers, UDCA and Ocaliva, none of which can alleviate cholestasis-mediated pruritus. NASH is a huge addressable market that presents an opportunity for CymaBay in its ongoing Phase 2b NASH trial given its expertise in MetS. It is my opinion that CymaBay will continue to be a value yielding stock for short and long term investors in upcoming months/years with anticipated initiation of a Phase 3 PBC trial and expected Phase 2b interim NASH data readout on completion of enrollment in H1/2019. Potential risks include setbacks in clinical trials and this constitute the most significant downside risk. A negative readout for the complete 52 week NASH trial in 2020 could lead to downward pressure. Current price represents a good buying opportunity on the prospects for PBC alone.

CymaBay: Market Assessment & Financials

The market has a favorable assessment of seladelpar with 8 analysts rating CymaBay as a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $20. The most recent 13F fillings document a large (82.33%) institutional holdings with 76 holders increased positions, 36 holders decreased positions and 11 held their positions. In June 2018, CymaBay stock was added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes, an affirmation of the Market’s confidence in this small market cap biopharma.

The market appears bullish on CymaBay stock based on 12 months trading chart that showed a >30% increase in share price and a price to book value ratio of 3.02. At the end of Q1, CymaBay’s Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $229.5 million enough to fund operations into 2021. In January 2018, a $5 million milestone payment was received for arhalofenate, anti-gout drug candidate, exclusively licensed to Kowa Pharmaceuticals America in December 2016.

What Is Seladelpar?

A brief overview of seladelpar and PPAR-d tissue expression/localization is important to understanding its therapeutic relevance in PBC and NASH. Seladelpar, an oral once daily drug candidate, is a potent and selective PPAR-d agonist with documented insulin-sensitizing, anti-MetS, anti-inflammatory and possibly anti-fibrotic effects. Seladelpar and its metabolites are mainly excreted/eliminated through the bile and is the first selective PPAR-δ agonist to be evaluated in PBC. PPAR-d cell/tissue expression has been documented in hepatocytes, cholangiocytes (bile duct epithelial cells), Kupffer cells and hepatic stellate cells.

Seladelpar Therapy In PBC

PBC is a rare, autoimmune, cholestatic, progressive chronic liver disease characterized by both immune-mediated destruction of intrahepatic bile ducts by T cells that leads to bile leakage and local toxic liver injury due to bile salt toxicity. The trigger for immune system activation is unknown, PBC may advance to biliary fibrosis and ultimately biliary cirrhosis.

As documented in my article, none of the two FDA-approved anti-cholestatic drugs, Ocaliva (ICPT) and Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), are effective at suppressing cholestasis-associated pruritus with Ocaliva inducing an augmenting effect. Puritus (intense itching) hinders quality of life and is associated with fatigue, impaired cognition and depressive/suicidal moods. A sizable proportion ~40% of patients with PBC are deemed UDCA non-responders, making PBC one of the leading causes of liver failure and transplant in women with decompensated liver.

Clinical Data: Phase 2b

The efficacy and safety of seladelpar in PBC as an add-on second-line agent to standard of care (UDCA) for PBC patients who are UDCA non-responder and as a monotherapy for PBC patients who are UDCA intolerant was evaluated in a Phase 2b proof-of-concept clinical study. The clinical benefits of seladelpar in PBC is quite impressive and supported by significant decreases in alkaline phosphatase (NYSE:AP) levels, an established surrogate marker for cholestasis and disease progression. A press release by the company detailing results :

An interim analysis of 71 patients with PBC receiving at least one dose of 2, 5, or 10 mg of seladelpar demonstrated: at 12 weeks, a dose response was observed with meaningful decreases in AP of -21% for 2 mg, -33% for 5 mg and -45% for 10 mg. After the first 12 weeks, the dose of seladelpar was increased to 10 mg for select 5 mg patients who investigators determined could benefit from additional reductions in AP to reduce the risk of disease progression. At 26 weeks, a dose response was observed with even greater decreases in AP:-45% for 5 mg, -43% for patients whose dose increased from 5 mg to 10 mg after week 12, -43% for 10 mg. After 26 weeks, responder rate for the composite regulatory endpoint (i.e. AP<1.67 ULN), with at least a 15% decrease in AP from baseline and normal bilirubin was: 69% for 5 mg, 68% for up-titration from 5 to 10 mg after week 12, 79% for 10 mg. The 52 week data readout for this Phase 2b study is expected in H2/2018.

Remarkably, CymaBay reports that 29% of the overall patients achieved the important goal of having normal AP levels at 26 weeks post-seladelpar treatment without any safety concerns and tolerability. Haven written extensively on Ocaliva/Intercept and PBC, the one word that comes to my mind regarding these data is outstanding! Equally important, seladelpar did not enhance pruritus (or cause dyslipidemia) in these patients but did induce a trend toward anti-pruritogenic effects.

The Mechanisms: Seladelpar Versus Ocaliva In PBC

Possible anti-cholestasis mechanism(s) for seladelpar: (i) reduction of bile acid synthesis by inhibiting/downregulating CYP7A1, the rate-limiting enzyme in bile acids synthesis; (ii) IBAT/ASBT is a protein transporter with a key role in enterohepatic recycling of bile acids and IBAT inhibitor exert anti-puritogenic effects by suppressing serum/circulatory bile acid levels.

PPAR-d and ASBT are both expressed on cholangiocytes (Xia et. al. World J.Gastroenterol. 2006). I make the inference that seladelpar could synergistically suppress serum bile acid levels via inhibiting ASBT function to normalize AP levels as documented in some (29%) PBC patients. Importantly, a global PBC population epidemiology study found that normalization of AP levels in PBC is associated with overall transplant free survival (Lammers et. al. Gastroenterology, 2014). The possible contribution of non-bile acid pathways to elevated AP levels and pruritus during cholestasis is not fully known and cannot be discounted.

Ocaliva is a Farnesoid X receptor agonist that was approved for PBC in 2016. The adverse events of pruritus and dyslipidemia associated with OCA therapy remain clinically problematic. Please see my recent article for a comprehensive analysis.

While seladelpar therapy is associated with biochemical improvement, its role in delaying histological progression remains unknown. Seladelpar therapy was not associated with dyslipidemia in PBC, the reason may rest on its lipid-altering effect (discussed below). Phase 3 studies to be initiated in H2/2018, a 52 week study, will assess the effects of seladelpar on AP levels and pruritus with long-term and safety study evaluating its role in delaying or halting histologic disease progression, improving quality of life and safety.

Given its orphan designation and obvious clinical benefits, CymaBay may seek conditional approval for seladelpar in PBC based on a favorable outcome of the 52 week Phase 3 study. It is predictable that CymaBay may well examine the clinical benefit of seladelpar in the rare debilitating liver disease, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.

Seladelpar Therapy And NASH

NASH is a complex chronic disease with a plethora of causal pathogenic pathways. MetS encompassing insulin resistance, obesity, dyslipidemia and hypertension is a well known risk factor for NASH (Khashab et. al. Curr. Gastroenterol. Rep. 2008). Seladelpar was originally in clinical development as a lipid altering agent for obese patients with mixed dyslipidemia (Bays et. al. J. Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2011) and the following clinical data (below) is a validation of CymaBay’s rationale for initiating a NASH Phase 2b study.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, Fig. 2 (below) outlines the hepatoprotective benefits of seladelpar in inflammatory liver diseases such as PBC and NASH.

Fig. 2: Mechanism of Seladelpar (From CymaBay)

Clinical studies demonstrate that seladelpar therapy suppressed lipid parameters, LDL, triglycerides and free fatty acids, elevated HDL levels in healthy subjects and/or patients with mixed dyslipidemia (Steinberg et. al. CDDW; 2017 Bays et. al. J. Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2011). Similarly, seladelpar attenuated LDL levels in patients with genetic disease, homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia ((HoFH)). In individuals with HoFH, the liver is incapable of metabolizing (or removing) excess LDL leading to very high LDL levels which can lead to premature cardiovascular disease (Gaudet et. al. Atherosclerosis EAS16-1024, 2016).

Ongoing NASH Phase 2b is randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel, seladelpar dose-ranging (10 mg-50 mg) trial that will enroll 175 patients with liver biopsy proven NASH. The primary efficacy outcome will be the change from baseline in hepatic fat content at 12 weeks. Secondary efficacy outcome will assess histological improvement in NASH and fibrosis by comparing liver biopsy samples at baseline and 52 weeks.

The higher dose of seladelpar used in NASH trial relative to PBC reflects previous finding that this dose is effective in MetS and well tolerated (Bays et. al. J. Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2011). An interim data readout of seladelpar’s efficacy on hepatic fat content at 12 weeks is anticipated in H2/2019. A 20-30% reduction in hepatic fat content in patients receiving seladelpar will be deemed clinically successful.

Inventiva: Description & Opportunities

Inventiva is a small cap ($210M; IVA.PA on Paris Exchange) rare/orphan and fibrotic diseases oriented French clinical stage biopharma founded by Mr. Cren, CEO & Dr. Broqua, CSO, in 2012. Inventiva was initially established on clinical assets spun out from Abbot Laboratories. Since its initial creation, Inventiva has put its name to good use by “inventing” a diversified portfolio of small molecule drug targets for NASH, Systemic Sclerosis, Mucopolysaccharidosis (I, II, IVa and VII) and autoimmune diseases. Inventiva’s forte is their scientific expertise on nuclear receptor biology and molecular biology including transcription factors and epigenetic alteration.

Lanifibranor (IVA337), a Pan PPAR (α, d and γ) agonist and a nuclear receptor, is the lead drug candidate shown to positively regulate MetS including insulin resistance, obesity, dyslipidemia and hypertension without any safety issues. Lanifibranor has been uniquely and structurally designed to specifically activate all PPARs without inducing serious adverse effects typically seen with first generation PPAR-γ (thiazolodinediones) and Pan PPAR (Bezafibrate/fibrates) agonists (discussed later). NASH is a prevalent ongoing global disease with a sizable addressable market and no FDA approved therapies.

The multi-factorial causal pathways for NASH pathophysiology/pathogenesis affords Inventiva the clinical platform to validate the anti-NASH benefits of lanifibranor in its ongoing Phase 2b NASH trial. Moreover, preliminary data from patients with type 2 diabetes demonstrates lanifibranor clinical benefits. The current article focuses on NASH and Inventiva’s therapeutic approach to Systemic Scleroris will be discussed in a forthcoming article. Lanifibranor was granted orphan designation by FDA and EMA for Systemic Sclerosis.

Inventiva does not yet have the name recognition in the US because it was a privately held company until its IPO on the Paris stock exchange in February 2017. Furthermore, it is not listed on the US stock exchange. Given significant investors overall awareness and interests in therapeutic drug candidates affecting the liver diseases, NASH and PBC, this article exposes the hidden gem and huge potential of Inventiva’s pipeline in their therapeutic approach to rare and fibrotic diseases affecting the liver and skin.

Present-day price is a good opening for short and long term investors. The next 12months, with anticipated topline results in H1/2019 for Systemic Sclerosis and H2/2019 for NASH data readout, will validate its pipeline as potentially value yielding. The most significant downside risk is setbacks in clinical trials. Inventiva has multiple shots on goal (including other drug candidates), but a negative readout for Systemic Sclerosis or NASH could lead to downward pressure and call into question the scientific integrity of lanifibranor.

Inventiva (Data Presented In US$ After Conversion from Euro):Market Assessment & Financials

Inventiva is still relatively new to the stock market having gone public on the Paris stock exchange, Euronext, in February 2017. A strong buy from 2 analysts rating with a 12-month consensus price target of 13.4 and a price to book value ratio of 2.29 suggests a favorable assessment of lanifibranor by the stock market. The following institutional holders BVF Partners (15%), Sofinnova Partners (7.10%), Novo (8.86%) and Perceptive Advisors (24%) have all established positions.

At the end of Q2, Inventiva had a Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $88.6M sufficient to fund for ongoing operations until 2020. Two strategic partnerships that provide research fees, milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory, commercial milestones and sales royalties have been established with AbbVie on ROR in auto-immune field and with Boehringer Ingelheim on an undisclosed target in preclinical development in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

What Is Lanifibranor?

The setback in clinical outcomes in first generation PPAR-α, Pan PPAR and PPAR-γ agonists due to numerous severe adverse events and lack of anti-inflmmatory benefits heightened the research and pharmacological development of new generation Pan PPAR agonists with excellent safety profiles that can deliver superior therapeutic manifestations over the former. Some pharmacological information that is pertinent to lanifibranor’s clinical efficacy in fibrotic diseases including NASH will now be reviewed.

Full activation of the PPAR-γ receptor for certain compounds is associated with many adverse events as documented with thiazolodinediones, a PPAR-γ agonist. However, it is now known from genetic human and mice studies that suboptimal activation of the PPAR-γ receptor induces more anti-MetS benefits (Cho et. al. Curr Top Med Chem. 2008; Feldman et. al. Curr Top Med Chem. 2008).

For this reason, lanifibranor, a well-balanced next generation Pan PPAR (α, d and γ) agonist, was uniquely, pharmacologically and structurally designed to specifically induce modest activation of the PPAR-α, d, γ receptors to increase efficacy but lacking toxicities (Boubia et. al. J. Med. Chem).

Undeniably, toxicology data from non-human primate and rodents treated with lanifibranor over a 26 to 52 week period showed an excellent safety profile and devoid of first generation PPAR agonists adverse events such as myofiber degeneration, elevated creatinine, hemodilution, heart weight gain and proliferative changes in bladder epithelium. Similarly, interim data readout from ongoing 2 year carcinogenicity studies in rats revealed lanifibranor treatment did not cause urinary bladder tumors.

Inventiva’s concept for developing a Pan PPAR agonist for NASH is based on the scientific evidence that MetS, a well-known risk factor for NASH, is not a single disease but a constellation of different clinical conditions with no specific therapies to treat all of these conditions. Inventiva’s hypothesis is that lanifibranor, an oral once daily drug candidate, that undergoes enterohepatic recycling will specifically activate all 3 PPAR subytpes to clinically exert potent therapeutic benefits as shown in Fig. 3 (see below).

PPAR-α, PPAR-d and PPAR-γ all have distinct and overlapping tissue expression and functions, with both PPAR-δ and PPAR-γ differentially expressed in hepatic stellate cells (NYSE:HSC), the key driver of liver fibrosis. Fibrosis is the sole histopathological feature independently associated with increased susceptibility of liver-related mortality.

Lanifibranor Therapy And NASH

The clinical misconception that NASH was a complication of diabetes that could be curbed by anti-diabetic therapeutics hindered advancement in NASH research and drug developemt. NASH is an “Equal Opportunity Disease” that can affect anyone irrespective of age, gender, nationality, race, color, marital or financial status, physical or mental aptitude. NASH, an asymptomatic progressive chronic liver disease affecting at least 10% of the global population, is triggered by a variety of ever growing causal pathogenic pathways.

The 3 NASH hypotheses have been proposed “for now”as highlighted in my recent article and KOLs are in unison that inflammation, metabolic disorder and fibrosis are all driving forces in the pathophysiology of NASH, possibly at different stages of the disease.

They say the proof is in the pudding and the following summarized studies justifies the in progress Phase 2b proof-of-concept trial. Data generated in multiple relevant pre-clinical models of NASH provided initial evidence to support the insulin-sensitizing, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of lanifibranor (Wettstein et. al. 2017, Hepatology).

Importantly, early phase 1 and 2a clinical trials involving 100 healthy subjects and 56 diabetics, demonstrated a central role for lanifibranor in clinically exerting anti-metabolic benefits by improving insulin sensitivity and altering dyslipidemia reflected by increased circulating HDL and decreased circulating triglycerides.

Notably, lanifibranor treatment in diabetic patients also stimulated the production of adiponectin, an anti-inflammatory adipokine, primarily secreted in adipose tissues following PPAR-γ activation. Documented functional effects of adiponectin includes enhancement of glucose uptake in peripheral tissues, fatty acid β-oxidation in hepatocytes, attenuation of hepatic steatosis and improvement in systemic insulin sensitivity (Ye & Scherer, 2013, Molecular Metabolism). Lanifibranor therapy was safe and was not associated with hypertension, hemodilution or weight gain or other adverse events.

Phase 2b NASH Clinical Trial

Lanifibranor is the first new generation Pan PPAR agonist to be clinically evaluated without adverse effects. The NATIVE Phase 2b trial is a randomized (stratified on diabetes), placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-assignment, dose-range 24 weeks multicenter study involving 225 adult NASH patients with liver steatosis and moderate to severe necroinflammation without cirrhosis.

Stratification on diabetes is an important undertaking because it provides profound insight on the rate of therapeutic response of diabetic versus non-diabetic NASH patients to lanifibranor. Since diabetes is a risk factor for NASH, it beg the question will some NASH-specific therapeutics make anti-diabetic drugs obsolete?

The study includes two active dose arms (800 and 1200 mg of lanifibranor) and a placebo comparator arm. The primary efficacy endpoint is NASH resolution with an improvement of at least 2 points of NAS combining hepatocellular inflammation and ballooning without worsening of fibrosis. Specifically, a decrease from baseline of inflammation and ballooning without worsening of fibrosis. Topline data readout is expected in H2/2019. An upcoming investigation-initiated Phase 2 trial will also evaluate lanifibranor efficacy in patitents with Type 2 diabetes and NAFLD.

Epilogue

Things are not always right because they are hard, but if they are right one must not mind if they are also hard-Winston Churchill

Since my first article on new generation PPAR agonists with detailed assessment of the science, the field has rapidly developed. CymaBay Therapeutics and Inventiva have both seen impressive progress in their clinical development. NASH and metabolic disorders are both ongoing medical concerns that seems to have no end in sight due to urbanization, increasing affluence, widespread increase in sedentary lifestyles and diet westernization.

With an expected concomitant increases in the development and diagnosis of type 2 diabetes to mirror NASH epidemiology, seladelpar and lanifibranor, individually, may be the one therapeutic stone that killed two disease birds (metaphorically speaking) given their anticipated insulin-sensitizing and anti-NASH hepatoprotective clinical benefits.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please "like" and "follow".

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.