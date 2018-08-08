Patriot One Technologies: Developing Technologies To Reduce Mass Shootings

Patriot One has 453 PATSCAN detection units on pre-order which will generate over $4MM in revenues when the system launches commercially by the end of 2018.

Mass Shootings in the United States have reached a critical level that needs attention and solutions to ensure the safety of the general public.

Company Overview

Patriot One Technologies (OTCQX:PTOTF) is a security technology firm that specializes in creating commercialized systems for detecting concealed knives, firearms and explosive devices. They offer the only threat detection system that can specifically identify unique weapons without violating the subject's personal privacy or capturing full body images. Preliminary tests of the detection systems have been able to successfully identify what specific weapon a subject is carrying 93% of the time due to the implementation of a machine learning software that is constantly updating and optimizing the scans with each additional subject. Patriot One currently trade on the TSX.V and US OTC exchanges, under the tickers PAT.V and PTOFT, respectively. The firm is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, but plan to operate in an assortment of countries including the United States.

Market Opportunity

The United States currently suffers from an epidemic of active shooters committing mass shootings. The United States Congressional Research Service defines "public mass shooting" as "one in which four or more people selected indiscriminately, not including the perpetrator, are killed". We have experienced this epidemic in our country in an array of venues including workplaces, schools and public settings.

Source: Washington Post Article: "The terrible numbers that grow with each mass shooting"

As this problem continues to persist it has caught a massive stream of media attention, especially after the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school and Mandalay Hotel in Las Vegas. Below is a chart that portrays the number of school shootings experienced in the United States from 2013 to 2018*.

Source: Statista and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund

Finally, below is a chart showing the concentration of deaths and injuries as the result of mass shootings from 1966 to 2018*. As can be seen below the concentration of both deaths and injuries have been increasing exponentially over recent years.

Source: Washington Post Article: "The terrible numbers that grow with each mass shooting"

We believe that this epidemic provides a welcome market opportunity for firms such as Patriot One Technologies to provide innovative and effective ways to keep the people and children of the United States safer. An IHS Markit report estimates that the revenue value of security systems in educational institutions was $2.7 billion in 2017. This market only includes educational facilities not government buildings, businesses or other public venues that have traditionally been considered target rich environments by security analysts and experts. Each of these venues/public areas could and should continue to utilize such technologies to reduce risk and provide early threat detection.

Technology

*Image & Video Source: Patriot1tech.com*

Patriot One's flagship product is their PATSCAN weapon detection system. The system consists of two antenna/scanning units and a central detection unit that can be easily installed in walls, lobby desks, controlled entrances and public access points. PATSCAN can detect weapons and explosives up to two meters away through its proprietary Cognitive Microwave Radar technology (CMR-1). CMR operates by sending out 1,000 electromagnetic pulses every second. When the signal reached an object, it bounces back to the central detection unit which quickly runs a variety of search algorithms to decipher the signal and determine if a flagged weapon or device was detected by the signal. PATSCAN operates at a frequency between 500MHz and 5GHz, the same frequency band as a microwave. The benefit to keeping the device on this band is to prevent the system from disrupting commonly emitted signals from cell phones and smart devices.

PATSCAN's weapon detection system also includes machine learning functionality. Patriot One does a fantastic job of regularly updating their weapon database with new weapon signatures but realized the limitations of manually updating and improving their technology. This led to the inclusion of a machine learning software that sits overtop the scanning/detection programs and constantly optimizes the scanning criteria to best fit the specific environmental and personnel signatures it encounters. Autonomous machine learning capabilities create an endless amount of possible applications for the PATSCAN technology. Since the programs can adjust to best fit any new environment, Patriot One does not need to dedicate resources to fitting different PATSCAN systems to individual environments.

Patriot One also built the PATSCAN system to be connected to their own unique network, meaning the devices can communicate with each other, and Patriot One can communicate with all active devices at the same time. This connectivity has multiple benefits associated with it. It enables Patriot One to update system databases automatically and without the need to take the devices offline. It also enables devices to improve each other by sharing more field-data than any one device could collect on its own.

Financials

Patriot One's threat detection products have not been commercially released and the company is not currently generating revenues. While the lack of revenue is understandable for a young company preparing for their first commercial release, it does drastically increase the risk of Patriot One as an investment and investors should only invest money they are willing to risk losing.

Patriot One devices are currently in the testing stage of their development and are being installed in selected pilot locations where they will be collecting real-world data that is crucial to ensuring a successful product launch. PATSCAN units will cost retailers and distributors $10,000 and an additional annual subscription fee of $500 to connect the unit to the Patriot One network. The price tag keeps PATSCAN technology competitive with other threat detection systems though PATSCAN is the only product incorporating machine learning, and specific weapon signature detection, separating them from their competition by offering a product that continuously improves and can provide information on the type of weapon detected rather than simply sending an alert that some type of weapon was discovered.

Source: Patriot One's Q3 2018 MD&A

While expenses and shareholder deficit are piling up while Patriot One prepares for their product launch, sale and purchase agreements for 2017 came in above company expectations. Patriot One most recently reported on their current orders in January 2018, when CEO, Martin Cronin, revealed 453 units were under delivery commitment within the next 12 months. At an expected selling price of $10,000 per unit and $500 subscription per year, Patriot One will realize $4.8MM in revenues and generate an additional $226,500 each year from recurring subscription fees.

As previously stated, operating expenses for Patriot One have been steadily increasing since IPO as the company prepares for launch. This is to be expected of a young company still perfecting their technology and actively bringing on directors to aid in growth and expansion efforts. The coming quarters will be crucial to the progress of Patriot One as investors should be expecting personnel, R&D, and business development/marketing expenses to plateau as focus shifts from the development phase to the production phase. Investors should take note that working capital more than doubled after the closing of a $25.3MM bought deal. While the financing round will lead to an additional 1.9MM entering the market at an average price of $2.13, the financing units were sold at a 157% premium to the calculated $1.27 per unit fair value. With the unit exercise price currently 10% out of the money, investors can find some comfort in knowing the backers of the deal are also highly exposed to the same business risks as shareholders. While it is difficult to get a full handle on Patriot One's financial situation in these early developmental stages, there are no substantial red flags that would indicate an inability to fulfill their goals due to financial restrictions.

Partnerships

Patriot One Technologies Affiliates:

McMasters University

The Science for Peace and Security Programme; a NATO Organization

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

Kyiv Polytechnic Institute

Macadamian

Aside from the affiliates that the company lists on the company website, Patriot One has an assortment of companies and organizations that are interested in applications of the PATSCAN system. Patriot One is one of three companies that has been enlisted by Student Shield to aid in securing schools. Moreover, they have announced partnerships with the following organizations:

Awards

Patriot One has received two awards since it began to develop and launch its technology. The first is a prestigious award provided by ISC West, the largest security conference for new products, training, and networking. In 2017, they received the award for Antiterrorism and Force Protection, which is presented to a company with leading innovation in the space. The second award that they received was the best in show award from Cambridge House International "Extraordinary Future" event. Both awards present positive support for the future technology that Patriot One will apply to secure areas through early threat detection.

Putting It All Together

Patriot One offers an amazing way to help solve the growing number of violent events. With numerous distribution partnerships lined up and product launch expected to happen within the calendar year, Patriot One is primed for a successful operational. Their technology is unrivaled in both detection technology and institutional uses. The small profile allows the device to be installed nearly anywhere drastically increasing its possible applications in public and private settings. While Patriot One is still a young company with uncertainties surrounding their potential to become profitable in the near future, they offer investors a unique opportunity that gives them limitless growth potential while also providing a community-oriented service that has the potential to save lives.

