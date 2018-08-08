WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) CEO Jay Graham on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you for joining our first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me on today's call are Jay Graham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Anthony Bahr, President; and Drew Cozby, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Jay, I’ll provide certain disclosures regarding forward-looking statements that will be made during this call. Some of the remarks and answers to questions by management may contain forward-looking statements and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of management. These remarks and answers reflect management’s current views with regard to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this earnings call.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our statements about and our discussion of our full year 2018 guidance. Please refer to our press release as well as our SEC filings for a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements made during this call.

In addition, non-GAAP financial measures may be disclosed during this call. Reconciliations of those measures to comparable GAAP measures may be found in our press release or on our website at www.wildhorserd.com. Following management's prepared remarks, we will take your questions.

I will now turn the call over to Jay Graham, WildHorse's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Jay Graham

Thanks, Pearce.

In the second quarter WRD reached a new milestone of 145 Gen 3 wells online in record quarterly Eagle Ford. By year-end we expect to surpass production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and should almost reach 200 Eagle Ford wells online.

In addition, our price realizations were strong at approximately 100% of WDI due to our proximity to the Gulf Coast and LLS pricing. We're proud of these accomplishments which lay the groundwork for fulfill development and additional projects focused on maximizing returns to.

At WildHorse, we firmly believe that the way to drive shareholder value is by focusing on attractive entry cost, strong margins, ample takeaway capacity, economies of scale, financial discipline and maximizing the net present value of our drilling units.

Our primary goal is to deliver profitable long-term growth and total shareholder returns not only in comparison of our peers but also to the other sectors in the market. In our 2018 program we’re working on several projects to enhance returns. These include continued completion design improvements, efficiencies on multiple pads, midstream infrastructure, artificial lift enhancements, and faster drilling and completion times.

With a combination of these initiatives, we expect to significantly improve our well level returns even without an increase in commodity prices.

In addition, our infield sand mine is projected to potentially increase well level returns from 68% to 84% upon completion based on current consensus pricing. The sand mines impact on returns becomes even more pronounced at higher commodity prices.

Furthermore, these well level returns over time should translate into an enhanced return on capital employed and even stronger balance sheet and sustainable long-term growth. As more of our acreage becomes a held by production we can also bring value forward by focusing on areas with the highest rates of return.

The current Eagle Ford type curve is a weighted average of multiple internal top curves over 400,000 net acres. It also represents an average of five internal top curves audited by CGA, a reserve auditor that comprise our reserve report.

While the top curve capture a reserve base with an average EUR, the distinctions in the rates return across the 800 square mall area can be lost in the average. In many cases, the wells performing below our top curve on a BOE basis are excellent on a rate of return basis.

For example, wells in northern Burleson County typically performed below the 95 BOE per foot type curve but outperformed the type curve on a barrels of oil basis due to higher oil cut. In addition, these wells are considerably cheaper to drill due to shallower Eagle Ford depths of less than 7000 feet.

As a result, the returns on the northern wells are better than the other parts of the field over 8500 foot in depth or the EUR per foot on a BOE basis is outperforming the type curve. With 145 Gen 3 wells online since inception, we've amassed a tremendous amount of data providing us a much more in-depth understanding of our acreage position.

As a result within the next few quarters we will provide multiple top curves in order to better highlight returns across our acreage position. We expect to do this per our previous practice in conjunction with our CGA annual reserve audit which forms our annual guidance .

As crude prices have remained favorable, we will also assess the potential for increasing activity but we maintain our guidance of 100 to 110 gross wells spud in online in 2018. Given the long wait times for multiple oil pads and decisions to add activity, any decision that activity would primarily increase our year-end DUC count and would also mostly impact production in 2019.

With more than half of the year behind us, we are pleased with our results and progress so far. Our production is expected to be at the upper end of our 2018 annual guidance. Our balance sheet remains strong and our infield sand mine is on schedule. In the second half, we will see more Austin Chalk wells and will continue to evaluate completion design test.

Furthermore, while we guide to have sand mine operational by the first quarter of 2019, we may see some sand loading so there's some sand production in loadings as early as the fourth quarter of 2018. We believe WildHorse is one of the best position companies in the industry with ample takeaway capacity, strong margins with stable oilfield services environment, access to LLS pricing, and excellent full cycle returns.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to WildHorse's President, Anthony Bahr to discuss the operational results for the quarter.

Anthony Bahr

Thank Jay, and good morning.

In the second quarter of 2018, WildHorse brought online 28 gross Eagle Ford wells, and five Eagle Ford refrac. Average daily production was 46,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the second quarter of 2018 which represents year-over-year growth of 107%.

In the Eagle Ford, we have a number of exciting projects planned for the second half. We are currently completing a five well pad, which will include permanently installed fiber optics and downhole pressure gauges to assess cluster efficiency.

In addition, the pad will test stage spacing and diverters and will include micro-seismic analysis. The results from this pad could mean better production, cheaper wells and an improved understanding of well spacing.

In addition, as a PDP base and well density have increased, we're dedicating additional resources to optimizing our base production. This includes finding ways to improve our artificial lift techniques and refining the installation of the different phases of artificial lift to maximize value through the life of a well.

In the Austin Chalk, we continue to be pleased with our well results. At the end of the first quarter on March 31 we brought online the JRGC 1H and Austin Chalk well in Southern Burleson County located 4 miles south of the Bennett B 70H, our previous Austin Chalk test in Southern Burleson County announced last year.

We are continuing to monitor the JRG but thus far the well is outperforming the Bennett for the peak IP30 rate of 747 barrels of oil equivalent per day, on a 5843 foot laterals. While the oil mix was lower than the Bennett given from the JRG's downdip location, the overall liquids mix is slightly greater at 67% with a strong NGL component.

As previously discussed, four additional Austin Chalk wells located in Washington County are expected to come online in the third quarter or very early fourth quarter. These four wells were spud in the second quarter with one well achieving a record 18 days from spud to rig release. A reduction from 37 days on the Winkleman which was our first Washington County Austin Chalk well.

Given recent performance, we believe there is additional room to reduce drilling days from our current target of approximately 30 days from spud to rig release.

In addition, we are very interested in testing the Austin Chalk on the northern portion of our Burleson County acreage. Offset operators have brought online several strong and very oily Austin Chalk wells in the area. We believe that our acreage could have the same potential and plan on testing well in the area in early 2019.

In the second quarter, we also made significant progress on our sand mine. WRD has received all the necessary permits from the Texas commission on environmental quality and additional staff members with extensive sand mine experience have been added to our operations team. We're also constructing the wet plant with three towers already up.

Given our progress, the wet plant should begin washing and stockpiling sand soon. Construction is also started on the dry plant facility, drainage ponds are complete, and the loadout facilities are currently under construction, as well.

Our plan includes dedicated loadout silos for WRD sand requirements and separate dedicated loadout silos for potential third-party sales. With this design, WildHorse will have priority access will never weight behind a third-party customer for sand.

WRD is also continuing to evaluate the potential for an infield oil and produced water gathering system, as well as additional out of basin takeaway capacity. Our path forward on these projects should be finalized in the second half of this year.

Currently, our crude realizations are approximately LLS pricing minus $4.50 per barrel. Accounting for in market supply and demand, as well as the cost of transporting volume for various markets. I cannot emphasize enough the geographic benefits of our proximity to the Gulf Coast which can get even better as we work on ways to further improve our netbacks.

In addition to the sand mine and midstream projects, we see additional ways to strengthen margins including efficiencies on lease operating expenses. Our operations team recently reduced our chemicals usage and through optimization achieved the same result. In addition we've executed procurement labor contracts which have also reduced our LOE. As a result of these efforts, LOE declined by 18% quarter-over-quarter to approximately $2.84 per BOE.

The second quarter marked our first reporting period as an Eagle Ford pure play. The timing of the North Louisiana divestiture could not have been better as LLS pricing remains robust and investors continue to gravitate towards oil well producers.

In addition, the proceeds from the sale allowed us to focus on the Eagle Ford while maintaining capital discipline and protecting our balance sheet. This more of our acreage will be held by production at year end we will be able to bring value forward by concentrating on the highest rates of return areas and focusing on multiwell pad. We are very satisfied with the results thus far and look forward to bringing online additional wells and the sand mine at year-end.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Drew Cozby, WRD's Chief Financial Officer, to provide a financial overview.

Drew Cozby

Thanks Anthony.

WildHorse reported solid financial results for the second quarter of 2018, with adjusted EBITDAX of $161.5 million. Adjusted net income available to common stock holders was $39.1 million or $0.39 per share.

In the second quarter, WRD's crude price realizations were 100% of WTI as a result of the strong LLS pricing. In comparison, our Permian peers are feeling significant pricing pressure with the Midland to LLS differential averaging $14.75 during the second quarter.

Note that WildHorse markets its crude based on the front month LLS contract price. As a result, the increasing LLS premium that we saw during the month of June will be reflected in a higher July price rather than the current earnings report.

In the second quarter, natural gas realizations were lower than the last quarter at 73% of Henry Hub, as a result of divesting of North Louisiana, which had a higher gas price realization. In addition, in comparison to North Louisiana, the structure of our gas contracts in the Eagle Ford allocates a greater portion of gathering expenses to deductions from revenue rather than GP&T expense.

Under the new FASB revenue recognition standard and without the impact of the new standard, natural gas realizations would've been 86% of Henry hub. Lease operating expense or LOE for the second quarter of 2018 was 12.1 million or $2.84 per Boe.

As previously mentioned, LOE was lower as a result of more efficient chemicals usage and new procurement and labor contracts. LOE is expected to be within the full year guidance range of $2.90 to $3.40 per Boe over the second half of 2018.

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization are DD&A for the second quarter of 2018 was significantly higher at $70.7 million or $16.64 per Boe, in comparison to the $59.9 million or $12.70 per Boe during the first quarter of 2018.

In the first quarter DD&A for North Louisiana was accounted for until the execution of the definitive North Louisiana purchase and sale agreement or PSA, at which point we see ceased recording depletion and depreciation.

Due to this effect, DD&A on a Boe basis was lower in the first quarter of 2018. Consensus analyst assessments for the second were based on average DD&A rate of approximately $14.50 per Boe, which is approximately $9 million below our actual second quarter DD&A rate.

As a result, our net income and consequently our earnings-per-share were negatively impacted by the higher DD&A rate in the second quarter, relative to expectations based on the first quarter DD&A rate.

For the second quarter, WRD's GP&T expense was approximately $500,000 or $0.11 per Boe. GP&T was again low in the second quarter as a result of the new FASB revenue recognition standard, which took effect for public companies on January 1, 2018. As discussed, GP&T expense is now partially recognized as a deduction to natural gas and NGL revenues.

Absent the impact of the accounting change, total GP&T for the second quarter would have been $4 million or $0.95 per Boe, which is below our full year guidance range.

The MD&A section of our 10-Q filing in the appendix of our earnings release shows GP&T using the previous accounting convention as well as the new FASB rule, and provides more detail on recent changes in accounting standards.

As a general guide to modeling the remainder of the year, we expect low single-digit production growth in the third quarter followed by sequential growth in the fourth quarter to reach our annual production guidance of 46,000 to 49,000 BOE per day.

In the second quarter our D&C capital expenditures were 233.3 million similar to the first quarter as our budget is front end weighted for the first half of the year. In addition we spent $15.8 million on sand mine we expect to be at the high end of our D&C guidance range for the year which analysts appear to have already factored in to their D&C estimates. And as Jay mentioned production is expected to be at the upper end of our 2018 annual guidance.

In April we issued an additional 200 million of 6.875% senior notes due 2025. This is our most successful debt offering today as it was oversubscribed in price at a premium to par. As of June 30 of this year WildHorse liquidity was approximately 820 million. Our $1.05 billion bond base was not impacted by the issuance of the senior notes. In the second quarter net debt to annualized second quarter EBITDAX was 1.4 times and continues to converge with net debt to latest 12 months or LTM EBITDAX of 1.7 times.

Also in the second quarter Moody’s investor services increase WildHorse’s long-term corporate family rating to B2 with a positive outlook from B3 with a stable outlook. Moody’s has also listed achieving production of 50,000 BOE per day is a significant scale benchmark for another potential upgrade. With a successful execution of our 2018 plan we should soon assume the above of this production level.

In addition to our robust balance sheet hedging continues to be an important component of our strategy approximately 75% of our remaining 2018 oil production is hedged. However WildHorse retains upside potential on an approximately 52% of its remaining 2018 oil production as 27% of our oil production is hedged with put options. As of August 7, 2018 WildHorse has hedged approximately 65% of its remaining 2018 total production including 86% of expected natural gas volumes using the midpoint of our guidance range.

WRD also has our spaces hedges from 54% of its remaining 2018 oil production which locks in and unless the WTI premium spread a little over $3. We’re closely following differentials in the Gulf Coast market and may consider adding LSA basis swaps for 2019. Since our IPO in December 2016 WildHorse is successfully incorporated several major acquisitions also significantly ramping production. As we look back on the past 12 months, we've grown into our balance sheet with an LTM the latest 12 months an annualized leverage metrics well below two times.

Furthermore our borrowing base is increased from 450 million at the IPO to over $1 billion at the spring 2018 redetermination. Our bonds traded at a premium even as interest rates have risen. In addition under a flat annual rig count and stable commodity price assumptions and based on D&C CapEx we see a clear line of sight to becoming free cash flow positive sometime in the second half of 2019 on a quarterly basis.

With each passing quarter WildHorse become stronger and better positioned to deliver our focus on returns and capital discipline. We look forward to seeing many of you at the upcoming conferences.

With that, I'll now pass it back over to Jay for some closing remarks.

Jay Graham

Thank you Drew.

Before opening it up for questions I want to drive home three key points from today's call. First we believe the WRD is the best way for investors to invest in an oil focus producer without the takeaway disadvantages in the Permian. While midstream solutions may eventually reduce Permian bottlenecks we believe LLS pricing will continue trading at a premium to WTI as has been the case for them for most of the past decade. In addition, the greater availability of services in our area and our proximity to the Gulf Coast enables us to maintain profitable long-term growth as industry activity increases with oil prices.

Second, as we have continuously emphasized since the IPO WildHorse is focused on full cycle returns. By the first quarter 2019 or sand mine will significantly improve economics with savings of $400,000 to $600,000 per well. Furthermore midstream infrastructure and efficiencies on our lease operating expenses could provide additional savings and margin expansion.

In 2019 our goal is to continue achieving returns by well performance sand mine savings, midstream infrastructure and other efficiencies. In addition as more of our acreage becomes held by production we will be able to focus on the highest rates of return areas of the field and will drill more development wells.

Third, we work hard to deliver results for our shareholders and to maintain our reputation for reliability. With seven quarters of meeting production expectation we see a clear line of sight to delivering production at the upper end of our annual production guidance. In addition the progress of our sand mine is on schedule and we're excited to soon be using our own infill sand. I truly believe that we have one of the best teams in the MP industry and I am very proud of our accomplishments.

In closing, WRD ended the second quarter in a strong position. Our Eagle Ford production reached record levels in the second quarter and LLS pricing also resulted in record revenues. Our balance sheet is solid and capable of additional activity if commodity prices warrant acceleration. We’re glad to find ourselves in an environment where the Eagle Ford is taking center stage. This is no accident as we choose to operate in this portion of the Eagle Ford in part due to its proximity to the Houston and the Gulf Coast.

When entering this basin we expected that service availability takeaway capacity and logistics would always be more abundant and easier here than in other basins and that strategy is bearing fruits. We believe these competitive advantages will remain and look forward to leveraging them in the quarters ahead.

With that I'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

John Freeman

John Freeman

John Freeman

Jay Graham

Yes John, I would expect if you recall back to our very first initial analyst meeting that we have with you guy pre-IPO we had a slide in that deck that broke those areas our and had multiple type curve I would expect it will stay in a higher level general area consensus as opposed to really breakdown internally we may have as many as 15 or 20 areas but for the also for you guys we'll keep it five pretty broad general areas.

John Freeman

Okay.

Jay Graham

Still ramp five, I can’t promise five but it is somewhere close to five.

John Freeman

And then you talk jay about thinking about as you head into 2019 about considering increasing activity and obviously your highlighted on slide 10 you are making phenomenal cash margins and then with the timing of sand mine coming on early '19, should we improve so.

I am just trying to think kind of through process of what we really have to change for you do not increase activity?

Jay Graham

Let’s - we are getting close to '19 budgeting process. We are not quite at there. I would expect kind of what you guys would expect. We’ll grow double-digit type growth rates and with the sane mine coming on and the increased savings that we see there, we’ll grew at a prudent pace that infield will allow.

We got to integrate the midstream opportunities that we have and some of how we grow in '19 will be depended on what kind of decision we make on the midstream which should be coming up within the next quarter or so.

Anthony Bahr

And John I think you correctly observed that we have the ability to accelerate. Certainly have a footprint that allows for that. But we’re also mindful of the market concerns, past free cash flow run rate, which I mentioned capital discipline lower leverage, so just balancing those consideration in light of the market as we approach the end of the year into 2019.

Our next question comes from Irene Haas of Imperial Capital.

Irene Haas

If you would kind of help remind me looking ahead at year-end you have about 94,000 net acres that’s really outside the three key areas, can you remind me how many wells you drove there and how many are Austin Chalk versus Eagle Ford?

Jay Graham

Irene, I don't have that number on top of my head, how many that we have had some drilled outside of that area, what we’ll do is how we've done in the past, how much of that acreage will move into a 1P type area will be dependent on how we work with Cawley, Gillespie at year-end on adding those areas. And again as we’ve said in the remarks the Austin Chalk has all been to the South. We ourselves have not put on the northern part of the acreage but we've seen some good offset operator activity. And so I think in 2019, you'll see us move some activity up to the north in the chalk also.

Irene Haas

Okay, may I have one follow-up question on the Chalk acreage, you have above 100,000 net acres now first of all Austin Chalk, one is up and running, how much more infrastructure would you need in the development phase if at all?

Anthony Bahr

Irene this is Anthony. Specifically to answer your question, we really don't need any more infrastructure per se. The only gathering systems that are effectively in place today are on the gas side and those are all for the majority anyway owned by energy transfers. So gas gathering is for the most part taking care of in Burleson County and then the oil and potentially water gathering systems to the extent that we announced something to the public in the next quarter or two like Jay said, those would be primarily to service the Eagle Ford activity but as you know the Austin Chalk acreage relies much of the Eagle Ford acreage as well. So it would be all work together.

And the next question comes from Brian Corales of Johnson Rice.

Brian Corales

You talked about kind of differentiation in the acreage some there is with the higher return and the higher oil, are you all to the point where you just going to take one or couple of the rigs and just park them and focus on that part into the high return areas?

Jay Graham

Yes, Brian in 2019 again some of our initial thoughts and we have to plan sometime in advance from a land perspective, we've still got a lot of acreages, our ranges mentioned outside of our lumpy areas where we have to continually set up new units, try to capture some of that acreage, convert it over to HPP. But I'd expect 2019, we will have a component of our program call it want more development based or more in the lawn so to speak.

How many rigs that is, we're not to that point yet but you'll have some portion of the program dedicated to full development in some limited areas.

Brian Corales

And then one of the one talked about some refracs, can you maybe comment on how those wells have performed and what sort of opportunity you have?

Jay Graham

Yes, so on the refracs again, we use them for multiple reasons, some for an analysis of new areas for less capital than it takes to drill a new well, we’re pleased with the results of those refracs and we’ll continue to use that program going forward.

The next question comes from Subhash Chandra of Guggenheim.

Subhash Chandra

Yes, good morning, Jay. It sounds like you’re going to have a lot of pieces in place by 2019, what do you think is an advanced look of the to-do list in 2019?

Jay Graham

I think in 2019, you’ll see us again like what I just said to Brian a portion of our program more in a full on development stage. We’ll have the sand mine up and running and working on getting that full speed, you don’t start it at 100% of capacity on day one, so that will definitely be on the to-do list. Our science projects that we’re doing now, the fiber optics completion design per cluster design, stage basing is always on the to-do list and then as we’ve mentioned a number of times probably before year-end you’ll hear us talk about our midstream path forward.

Subhash Chandra

So do you think these sort of spacing test, what is not I guess officially spacing test with the five low pad and advanced analytics, that’s an ongoing process for next year and would that include sort of stack pay at any point?

Jay Graham

It include what again I’m sorry?

Subhash Chandra

A stacked pay.

Jay Graham

Yes, that pad is not focused on stacked pay analysis, it’s more focused on and what’s the efficiency of the fracs and the completion technique that we’re using and how can we optimize that, I’ve said it publicly and probably said it in a room with you in it, you’ve got a company based four engineers who are always striving to get that asset closer to the wall and so throughout 2019 and all onward we will always be doing sites, projects and one way or another to improve how we do things going forward.

Subhash Chandra

Yes. And could you just remind me what your HPP obligations are remaining?

Jay Graham

No obligations, nothing that forces us into excuse drilling anyone area.

The next question will come from Philip Stuart of Scotia Howard Weil.

Philip Stuart

You all obviously have one of the better cash margins in the E&P industry right now, so I’m just kind of curious when you’re looking at this potential midstream solution maybe if you all could talk about the different options that you’re looking at and then maybe also try to quantify what the per Boe savings could be of having an in-field midstream solution versus trucking barrels to the different pipelines?

Anthony Bahr

Yes, this is Anthony. So there is different phases to potential Midstream solution obviously the first being the Infield gathering system, that helps obviously from a cost perspective, it also helps a little bit and to lead from field operations perspective, we expect to have some reductions in facilities costs for new wells, ongoing chemical and production costs related to our ability to new oil and water by pipe in the field. And some of the efficiencies that come along with that, we’re probably not at the point yet because we haven’t finished negotiations on potential solutions about what the impact to margins on absolute basis will be it except to convey that they will be better.

And then from a basin takeaway perspective the two obvious options are to either Houston or Corpus and there are existing pipelines that go to both of those locations now from our area but all of those pipelines are for all intents and purposes to add capacity. So additional capacity to either one or potentially both of those markets is an option.

Again don’t have good direction yet on the magnitude of the improvement in netback except to say that it will be better than our current position which is good and there is a potential forward to be very much better. We’ve mentioned in the commentary that the pipeline capacity out of the basin is currently full for all intents and purposes and so incremental barrels out of our portion of the Eagle Ford are all being trucked to their final destination, I guess is one way of saying it either to Houston, we do trucks and barrels down to Cuero to get into Kinder Morgan’s land that is about 120 miles.

So we’re not as far away from an ultimate market as the Permian is but cost incrementally at the margin are going to continue to rise as we go forward into 2019 because of pressure from the transportation side of the business. But all-in, we're really excited about the potential midstream option and the benefit is bring back to the company in terms of margin bettering our already good margins.

Next we have a question from Welles Fitzpatrick of SunTrust.

Welles Fitzpatrick

So if I remember correctly about maybe a third of the capacity of the two million capacity on the Sand mine would be I guess theoretically open for third parties assuming that you guys don't accelerate immediately, have you guys now that it's basically coming on right around the corner, have you guys been in discussions with any third-parties to sell that incremental volume?

Anthony Bahr

This is Anthony again, yes we’ve been in discussions, we do not have any firm agreements or obligations to deliver sand at this point. You are correct in saying that at our current level of activity, we will not consume all of the plant capacity for the mine obviously there will be a fair bit available for potential third-party sales but we our first focus is supporting WildHorse’s operations and so we want to make sure that the mine is up and running and commission properly in supplying all of WildHorse’s needs before we make any potential commitments to third parties.

Welles Fitzpatrick

And if I remember correctly also that the mine can be expanded with relatively low CapEx I mean would you look to do something like that if you ended up with a longer-term third party volume commitments?

Anthony Bahr

That is certainly always an option, yes.

Welles Fitzpatrick

And then just one on the chalk, you guys talked about drilling the Chalk in Northern Burleson, is that would that be kind of north of Highway 21 where you don't have a lot of legacy drilling or would it sort of be in between the vertical legacy drilling and sort of the central part of the state for the accounting season?

Jay Graham

Yes, that’s exactly right. Your first what you said first there north of Highway 21 where there's not a lot of legacy chalk drilling.

Jay Graham

Okay, thank you for your time this morning and we look forward to speaking with everyone again on our third quarter conference call, I'm going to turn it over to Pearce to update on our upcoming investor conferences.

Pearce Hammond

Thanks Jay. At WildHorse we will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences, the EnerCom Oil and Gas Conference on Monday and Tuesday August 20 and 21 in Denver, The Simmons European Energy Conference on Tuesday to Wednesday August 28 and 29 in Gleneagles Scotland, the Seaport Global Chicago Energy Conference on Tuesday through Wednesday, August 28 and 29 in Chicago, the Barclays Energy Conference on Tuesday, Wednesday September 4 and 5 in New York and lastly the Johnson Rice Energy Conference on Monday through Wednesday September 24 to 26 in New Orleans.

Thank you for your time and this concludes today's conference call.

