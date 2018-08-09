Is A Technical Metric Telling Us Silver Is Ready To Turn Higher?

Like gold and many other commodities over recent weeks, the price of silver remains close to its lows. Silver is both a precious and an industrial metal and its long history of incredible price volatility at times has caused speculators to flock to the metal when it looks like a price explosion or implosion could be in the cards. Silver also has a long history of sending lots of market participants the wrong signal at the wrong time which is why selling tends to intensify near lows and buying near highs.

When it comes to the futures market and many of the ETF and ETN instruments that seek to replicate the price action in the silver market, the vast majority of players in the silver market wind up selling the lows or buying the highs causing them to lick their wounds when the price action reverses. Memories of runs to highs of the $50 level in 1980 and 2011 and the subsequent price implosions are enough to keep silver on the radar of trend-following traders.

These days, it seems like some market participants could be positioning for what they hope will be an implosion to the downside after the recent price action in the precious metals sector.

Silver made a marginally lower low

In mid-July, silver fell to a new bottom in 2018, and the lowest price since April 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the silver fell to a marginally lower low in mid-July. Technical support stood at the July 2017 bottom at $15.15 per ounce. Last year during July, a flash crash in the silver market during the early hours of Asian trading when the silver market has the least liquidity, took the price to the level that stood as support. While many longs likely placed stop orders just below the price and others could have piled in on the short side on a break below $15.15, silver only made it down to a low of $15.135 before bouncing back to just above that level. Since then, the price has not traded above $15.70 on the September futures contract as the bearish pressure continues to dominate the market in the speculative precious metal.

Open interest is growing at the bottom end of the trading range

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric often provides valuable clues about the trading and speculative activities of market participants.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September COMEX silver futures the open interest metric was at 232,754 on June 14 which was the day that silver reached its most recent peak at $17.43 per ounce. The decline from that level caused open interest to decline to lows of 204,306 contracts on July 6. It is likely that those looking for silver to break higher exited their long positions as the price failed and turned lower. However, since the low in the metric on July 6, it climbed back above the June 14 level and was at 235,440 contracts on August 7, an increase of 31,134 contracts from the lows. In a futures market, rising open interest and falling price tends to provide a technical validation of a bearish trend. However, in the silver market, it could just mean that the overexuberance of the bulls at the highs, has turned to the same for the bears as silver trades near its recent lows. Those bulls and bears can be speculators or come from the commercial end of the market.

Not much insight from the latest COT

The COT or Commitment of Traders data published by the CFTC each Tuesday breaks down the open interest metric between large and small speculators and commercial hedgers and spreaders in the silver market. The data can provide a more granular view of who is doing what in the silver market.

Source: COT Gold, Silver and US Dollar Index Report - August 3, 2018

As the chart shows, commercials are shorter than long silver as of July 31 and increased positions since the prior report. However, both large and small speculators in the silver market are net long and have increased longs and decreased shorts since the past release of COT data. It is likely that short positions grew since the release of this report.

As an aside, I do not understand why in these days of modern technology the CFTC cannot provide COT data on at least a daily or preferably in real-time in the interest of transparency. I respectfully suggest that CFTC Chairman Giancarlo look into and report on the potential for real-time COT data releases which are long overdue for the futures markets.

Sentiment will determine the path of least resistance for the price - a reversal

Early in my career one of my bosses told me that market prices go higher when there are more buyers than sellers, and they move to the downside when selling overwhelms buying. While this sounds like a very simplistic explanation for price behavior, in a sentiment-driven market like the COMEX silver futures market sentiment is the primary driver of the path of least resistance of the price of the precious metals. Hordes of buyers can take the price of silver appreciably higher in short time frames while crowds of sellers often cause downdrafts. Buying tends to come to the silver market at a steady, if not slow, pace. Selling often comes all at once. Silver tends to take the stairs to the upside and the elevator shaft lower. Understanding the nature of the beast when it comes to silver market participants is a critical factor in the analysis of price behavior. At the end of last week, silver issued a sign that a corrective move to the upside could be on the horizon.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price of silver put in a what was a bit of a reversal trading pattern on Friday, August 3. The price fell to a lower level than the previous session and closed above the prior day's settlement price on the third highest volume since July 19. On July 19, a down day in the silver market, silver fell to its low at $15.135 or $15.185 on September futures on volume of 113,147 contracts. On July 31, an up day in the silver futures market, volume as at 84,161 contracts. Last Friday, another day where silver posted a gain, volume was at 81,557 contracts. Time will tell if the silver market can muster the strength to stage a price rebound and cause those commercials to reverse positions from net short to net long.

Silver always tends to surprise

Silver is sitting at a price level where the odds favor a significant move to the up or downside over coming sessions. A break below the $15 per ounce level would be highly bearish and could threaten a test of the December 2015 low and area of critical support at $13.635 per ounce. If silver broke that level, it would send it to the lowest price since 2009.

Over the course of my almost four-decade career in watching and trading precious metals, I have learned that those looking for the big move to the up or downside tend to scurry for the exit when the price reverses at critical levels. While trading for an upside break in the months and years leading up 1980 and 2011 was a mega-profitable approach and a short position once silver turned south in those years offered even swifter gratification and rewards, those times were the exception rather than the norm.

Silver has a long history of surprising market participants, but those surprises tend to come in the form of failures and reversals at critical highs and lows when the price action to follow through is compelling and cause an increase in traffic in the form of volume and open interest on the long or short side of the market.

It feels like one of those surprises on are on the horizon in the silver market, but given its history, the odds favor a recovery in price rather than a freefall. Risk-reward seems to support the upside, never rule out the chance of that low-odds move as they do occur at times.

I will be trading in the silver futures market from the long side with a tight stop or using the USLV triple-leveraged ETN product. On the downside, if the price of silver starts to make a move that would indicate a low-odds downside break I will be quick to reverse course shorting futures or using the DSLV ETN product.

Silver also has a history of chopping up traders looking to hop on a trend, that is why I tend to like fading moves on an intraday and overnight basis. Meanwhile, it is about time that the CFTC rolls out a real-time COT report as the weekly data is stale by the time of its release. With its significant investment in Fintech or Financial Technology isn't it time the regulator finally takes a giant step towards real transparency on a real-time basis?

