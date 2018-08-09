Rakuten Inc.: Q2 Update

Rakuten is much more than an e-commerce company, although the rest of the business is often overlooked.

Back on May 10, 2018, I wrote my first article on Rakuten Inc. (OTCPK:RKUNY) detailing, through a sum of parts valuation, why I believed (and still do) the company to be significantly undervalued. If you are unaware of the Rakuten story and complex business structure, then I recommend giving that article a once over and rejoining us after. In that piece I concluded:

Despite the intense competition and demographic headwinds, I believe in Rakuten's ecosystem of businesses, as it has yet to show any signs of weakness. The company's investment prowess and aggressive growth strategy coupled with growing brand recognition give them long-term staying power that I believe investors and analysts are overlooking. A sum of parts valuation puts a $11.35/share price target on Rakuten, implying some 58.3% potential upside. Considering the company is also hovering around its 52-week low, with 20% YoY revenue growth and an EV/EBITDA of just above 7, I believe it's time for value investors to start paying attention.

Since then, shares of Rakuten have continued to fall, as the market has sided firmly against the company's move into the telecom industry. Q2's earnings report provided some relief to investors as share prices have moved back up some ~8% in the past few days. Still, as of today Rakuten remains a beaten down, oversold and under-covered value play.

Today, I wanted to take a look at the Q2 report to see how things are progressing at Rakuten. After doing my research my bullish view on the name is definitely reaffirmed. Rakuten is a consistently profitable, diversified conglomeration of companies whose growth cannot be halted even by the likes of Amazon (AMZN). Eventually, the market will recognize that this is a company that has continually posted ~20% revenue growth but trades at just 6.36x EV/EBITDA and 1.14x sales. Rakuten has been able to produce solid results while building out a costly MNO business in Japan. In FY2019, the company will finally start to receive dividends from that capital spend. The upside potential of Rakuten outweighs macroeconomic risks in my view. I am reaffirming my BUY rating.

Q2 Results

Rakuten continued its 'ecosystem' expansion strategy in Q2 2018, increasing the number of unique Rakuten IDs while building the 'One' delivery system that connects the company's business units and allows for greater efficiency. In Q2, Rakuten was able to reach an impressive 90% nationwide coverage for next day delivery, after starting the program only quarters ago. The Rakuten payment and rewards system is also thriving. Rakuten Points, Rakuten Card, and Rakuten Pay are all showing strong growth YoY.

Rakuten posted solid Q2 results buoyed by recent acquisitions, one off revenue and a strong performance from the investment business. Consolidated revenues grew some 18.5 % YoY in Q2 and operating income followed suit up 118.3% YoY. Once again this figure was helped immensely by one off revenue of JPY 7.6 billion from the bargain purchase of Rakuten General Insurance Co. as well as an impressive performance from the investment business.

Rakuten's e-commerce business continued its disappointing trend in Q2. Although revenues did grow 6.8% it was at the cost of operating income which fell some 19.1% YoY, in large part due to increased marketing costs. The e-commerce business did show strong c2c business growth, even in spite of the new 3.5% commission fee which just recently was put into place. However, operating income is set to continue decreasing due to further required investment and pricing wars in the very competitive Japanese e-commerce market.

There were a few positives in domestic e-commerce during Q2, for example, the Rakuten Brand Avenue outlet style fashion retailer was able to raise gross merchandising sales (GMS) by 57.6% in Q2. Rakuten Books also grew GMS by 32.6% in Q2. The fashion segment of Rakuten's portfolio has outperformed. That being said, overall Rakuten's domestic e-commerce business is in decline as Amazon seems willing to lose money hand over foot in an attempt to gain market share from the Japanese e-commerce contender.

Next, I wanted to touch on the potential of Rakuten's ad business. In June, Rakuten acquired Ad application developer LOB for an undisclosed amount in a move to expand its advertising business to external applications. The company has made clear it aims to increase advertising revenue to JPY 200 billion by 2021. Rakuten's ad business is growing at an average of 17.8% YoY over the past six months (not including acquisitions). The potential is great, but reaching the JPY 200 billion figure is a lofty target.

As I discussed earlier the investment business of Rakuten aided Q2's figures substantially. This isn't a rarity for the company, however. In fact, RKUNY has an investment record I'm sure even a few venture capitalists would be jealous of. High profile stakes in companies like Lyft and Pinterest have made the company serious cash over the past five years, and they are hoping to continue the streak of investment wins with two new recent purchases. The first, local restaurant reservation site Gurunavi, will add to Rakuten's current reservation site Rakoo which lists 50,000 restaurants. Rakuten paid JPY 4 billion ($36 million) for a 10% stake in the company. Secondly, Rakuten acquired mobile ordering and pickup startup Curbside for an undisclosed amount. To date, Curbside has enabled several million curbside pickups at its over 8,000 U.S. locations. The company also has some traction in non-U.S. markets, including Canada and India. The investment business was a standout performer in Q2, as always.

Speaking of standout performers, the Fintech division has been a consistent winner for Rakuten over the past few years and Q2 was no different. In the quarter alone, Fintech's revenue and operating income both rose some ~27%. A significant portion of the revenue increase did come from the addition of General Insurance which contributed JPY 14.1 billion of revenues, however, that was offset partially by the termination of reinsurance policies in the Life Insurance business which caused a 10% drop in revenues there.

The Life Insurance business was able to increase operating income substantially during the quarter despite the termination of reinsurance policies due to strong insurance premium growth. For example, annualized insurance premiums for new policies in Q2/18 grew by some 32.1% YoY.

Rakuten Securities has also been a winning business since its founding (more on this in my previous article) and that continued in Q2. Revenue and operating income were both up substantially due to strong growth in domestic stock brokerage trading. Furthermore, the company's Malaysian online equity broker, Rakuten Trade, which was started just last year, also had a strong performance in Q2. With 15,000 customers gained in only ~9 months, it seems the business is set to begin adding material operating income going forward.

Rakuten Bank is also a consistent performer for the company that witnessed strong growth in Q2. Revenues were up by 9.6% and op income was up by over 16% due to increased growth of loan receivable balances.

The core business of Rakuten Bank is clearly strong as well, as evidenced by its constant core deposit growth.

Rakuten Card also had a solid Q2 performance, increasing revenues by 13.8% YoY and operating income by 16.1%. This was due to a 19.6% YoY increase in cash advances and a 20.3% increase in card shopping transaction volume.

Finally, Rakuten was boosted by continued growth from its cross-platform messaging app, Viber and the American e-commerce firm, Ebates. Ebates was boosted by 2017 and early 2018 acquisitions which caused a significant increase in operating income. Organic growth remains in the high single digits.

Viber is Rakuten's hidden gem in my view. As of July 31st, the app had an incredible 1.03 billion unique users. Although Rakuten has been slow to monetize the platform things are beginning to take off, revenues increased 69.1% YoY in Q2. Even more impressively the business is now contributing an operating profit. The real value of Viber may be in its ability to connect users to the Rakuten ecosystem and act as a source of data for the advertising business.

Overall Q2 was a strong quarter that revealed many continuing trends for Rakuten. Although domestic e-commerce continues to struggle, the Fintech segment and the investment business, along with Viber and Ebates have been able to right the ship as Rakuten awaits the deployment of its mobile network in FY19. Although, Q1 2018 saw a significant rise in debt as the deployment of the MNO began, in Q2 total debt from outside institutions actually fell JPY 32 million vs. Q1. And with cash on hand surpassing JPY 700 billion in the quarter, the company is set to advance with its MNO roll-out without the need to raise further capital.

The MNO Business

Perhaps the most important part of the 2018 Q2 report was the information regarding Rakuten's plans for its controversial mobile network operator (MNO) business. Rakuten began its foray into the mobile network business with its mobile virtual network operator(MVNO), which leased its telecommunications infrastructure from established mobile carrier NTT DOCOMO, back in 2014. The business now has 277 shops, 59 of which opened in Q2/18 and had over 1.5 million customer accounts at the end of 2017(reported annually). Revenue growth at Rakuten Mobile has been impressive as well. Each year since its founding the business has at least doubled its revenues YoY.

Currently, Rakuten has plans to establish its own MNO infrastructure by the beginning of FY 2019 in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The remainder of the country is expected to be covered by 2026. In February, Rakuten gave investors a capital investment plan which included a JPY 600 billion cap-ex price tag for the MNO construction. Some good news was revealed in Q2 as reduced cap ex figures are required due to the installation of base systems coming along better than expected.

Although the new cap-ex estimate is still well over JPY 500 billion the reduction is good news for the business going forward. Only time will tell if Rakuten can be successful with this new venture, but for now, Q2's numbers are made even more impressive by the knowledge that much of Rakuten's business spending is going into future investments which won't pay dividends until 2019. Furthermore, Rakuten has a history of successful moves into new businesses and the lack of legacy outdated infrastructure which burdens competition should benefit the new MNO.

Another interesting development witnessed in the Q2 conference call has to do with Rakuten's new CTO, Tareq Amin, who was Reliance Jio's former Senior Vice President of Technology Development. At the end of the Q2 conference call, Mr. Amin was brought to the stage and he quickly discussed the MNO then spoke of 'exciting developments' that he couldn't share with us at this point, but he promised we would know more as the year goes on. When I hear things like this on conference calls I don't normally think much of it, however, his remarks reminded me of something he had said when he was first hired as CTO at the end of May:

I am taking the CTO role of one of the largest e-commerce companies in Japan, Rakuten, to build another green field cloud-native 4G/5G network

I remember finding it odd that he would say 5G when up to this point Rakuten only has a 4G license. I would not be surprised if that is exactly why Rakuten brought in Mr. Amin, to establish a cloud-native 5G network. Amin certainly has the experience having worked closely with the likes of Huawei and T-Mobile in technology development. Even if 5G isn't on the table the new hire is another step in the right direction for the MNO.

Major Risks: Trade Negotiations and The Japanese Economy

An investment in Rakuten is not without its risks. Trade negotiations between the United States and Japan will begin Aug. 9th as Robert Lighthizer, the top U.S. trade negotiator, heads to Japan to push for a new bilateral trade agreement. The risk to the Japanese economy is great as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes to keep the status quo. As we have seen with China, one wrong move against the Trump administration and an all out trade war isn't far behind. That being said, the relationship between Japan and the U.S is far less adversarial and we have a much more reasonable trade deficit with the country. Japan had a $69 billion surplus with the U.S. in 2017, sending roughly $136 billion in goods and receiving $67 billion in goods. Going into negotiations the dollar has seen almost five straight months of gains vs. the Japanese Yen. This brings us to our secondary risk a Japanese recession.

Although Japan's economy has been relatively strong thus far in 2018 there have been multiple worrying developments in the lead up to the Friday release of Japan's GDP data. First, Japan's household spending fell 1.2% in June, the fifth straight month of declines. Second, Japan has experienced poor weather conditions throughout H1 2018 which could affect GDP. Third, the Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI and the sales DI for July in the Japan Finance Corp (JFC) Monthly Survey on SME Trends both fell. Fourth, there was also a fall in the July Consumer Confidence Index. There are clearly fears of recession in Japan as consumer spending has tightened(this won't help Rakuten's e-commerce business). That being said, it is important to note Japanese wages grew at their fastest pace in more than 21 years in June which will provide some support for pricing. This along with the low levels of household debt in Japan are positive signs for the economy going forward. All in all, I believe Friday's GDP figures will be telling in regards to the prospects for the Japanese economy. In a recent report, analysts at Nomura concluded:

We expect the first preliminary GDP estimates for Q2 2018 to show moderate growth, but we see downside risks to overseas demand.

Investors should be aware of the risks related to an investment in Rakuten. If the Japanese economy does falter, or even worse if Japan is added to the list of trade war targets, surely RKUNY will be affected.

Valuation

Using a sum of parts valuation in my last article on Rakuten I found the company to be materially undervalued. Although I am not going to repeat that valuation after Q2's earnings release I remain confident that Rakuten presents value for investors. The classic valuation metrics below reveal a similar conclusion.

Rakuten is a consistently profitable company whose revenues are growing at almost 20% YoY. Despite this, the company trades at just 6.36x EV/EBITDA and 1.14x sales. Considering Rakuten's investment business alone holds a fair value of over $3 billion it seems frankly quite absurd that the entire company could be valued at just $9.5 billion. With the over 1 billion members of Viber and the revenues of Ebates, with the growing MNO business and the very profitable Fintech segment, with the Rakuten Eagles baseball team and the advertising business, with the domestic e-commerce business and curbside, I just don't see how this company could be so overlooked by investors. Don't get me wrong, like all investments, an investment in Rakuten does come with considerable risk, however, given the consistent performance of the business and low valuation I believe Rakuten is still a BUY.

Rakuten Rakuten 5 Yr. Avg. Price to Sales 1.14 2.92 Price to Earnings 10.69 38.95 Price to Cash Flow 9.12 - Price to Book 1.72 4.12 EV/EBITDA 6.36 -

Conclusion

Rakuten is a diversified, undervalued and under-covered Japanese conglomerate. The company posts strong revenue and operating income figures every quarter yet the market cannot see past the bleeding e-commerce business. Even though domestic e-commerce provides less than 50% of op income and revenue, it seems investors main focus is on declining margins in e-commerce caused by competition from Amazon in Japan. I would urge potential investors to look at Viber, Ebates, Curbside, Price Minister, Rakuten TV, Rakuten Marketing, the Fintech segment, the MNO business, etc. in order to recognize the value of Rakuten's total ecosystem instead of just its largest business.

Rakuten's strength lies in its ability to monetize, and then convert into loyal patrons, a large percentage of customers that pass through the Rakuten web of interconnected businesses. The 'One' delivery system, along with Rakuten Pay, Rakuten Card and Rakuten Points are all designed to keep customers' dollar within the ecosystem of businesses. I believe the MNO fits in perfectly with this system as it A) increases the total number of Rakuten IDs and B) enables Rakuten to increase their data collection, which is now monetizable through the new Advertisement business. With FY 2019 finally bringing revenues from the MNO spend I believe Rakuten is set to prosper. This is a company that trades at just ~10x earnings despite double digit revenue growth. I believe Rakuten is oversold and a potential value play for investors, therefore I am reiterating my BUY rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RKUNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.