Want To Be A High Yield Landlord? Hop Aboard The REIT Income Train

A top idea he's currently eyeing in the REIT sector is EPR Properties (EPR). Read on to find out why he finds it so compelling.

While rising interest rates aren't typically favorable for REIT price growth, that's not as big a concern for the income crowd.

It's a commonly held belief about real estate investment trusts (REITs): rising interest rates typically lead to stunted growth. With the Fed projected to raise interest rates four times in 2018, that would not seem to bode well for the sector. However, some believe rising rates will actually benefit REITs, stimulating their growth engine and even restoring REITs' outperformance by "reviving internal and external growth rates." Of course, if you're an income investor, you might care less about the growth engine, as long as the dividend train keeps chugging along, slow, steady, and on schedule.

Income first, appreciation second is Jussi Askola's primary focus on his Marketplace service, High Yield Landlord. He and his members take a "value-driven" approach, which he explains in more detail below. The end game is to generate income through strong, consistent dividends rather than stock price growth. In this Roundtable interview, Jussi describes how he applied this approach to vet his "#1 Growth REIT Investment Idea," where he's seeing opportunities in the largely unloved retail REIT sector, why he isn't buying Realty Income (O), and why he's jazzed about entertainment industry REIT EPR Properties (EPR).

Seeking Alpha: What is the appeal of the “high yield landlord” approach to investing? How is it different from the way most people invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs)?

Jussi Askola: At “High Yield Landlord,” we are a group of landlords seeking high income from real estate opportunities, without all the hassle that comes with owning rental properties. Our team and our community work together to find the best opportunities in the liquid real estate space, so that we can grow your investing income together, rather than doing it alone. This is the main appeal to us and our members.

Unlike most REIT investors, we follow a strict “value-driven” philosophy targeting REITs selling at low cash flow multiples, high dividend yields, and discounts to NAV. We rather generate returns through high and predictable dividends than more unpredictable capital appreciation. In this sense, we focus on income first, appreciation second.

SA: Can you give an example of what that actually means and how you go about it?

JA: We typically start our research process by screening for potential investments on the “REIT Market Intelligence” section of our Google Sheets at High Yield Landlord. It includes a list of every single REIT grouped by property sector along with a set of important data and ratios to help us screen new potential REIT opportunities:

Expected FFO growth rate

Current FFO multiple

Dividend yield and payout ratio

Debt/EBITDA and credit rating

And much more…

In addition to these corporate-level metrics, we spend a considerable amount of time researching what really drives the underlying performance of property investments. We for instance look for “hidden” growth by evaluating the level of the current rents and the occupancy rate compared to market conditions. This recently led us to invest in UMH Properties (UMH) which we named our “#1 Growth REIT Investment Idea.”

UMH owns a diversified portfolio of manufactured housing assets with enormous growth potential as the company keeps hiking its rents and finds new tenants for its vacant lots. At just $424 rent per month (on average), we believe that the runway for further rent increases remains sizable as even at $500 per month, it would be difficult for tenants to find cheaper alternatives.

Moreover, the average occupancy level of the properties shows a clear uptrend and has room for continued growth:

Even a 1% increase in occupancy results in significant new cash flow, and therefore going from 83% closer to 90% could be massive to UMH shareholders.

We see great potential for up to 10-15% FFO growth p.a. over the next years as the company continues to increase rents and occupancy – unlocking significant value to shareholders along the way.

SA: You wrote that you’re buying malls with yields up to 15%. Do you not see them as a risk, or as risky, as National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) portends? What’s the opportunity there? Are there specific names you’re eyeing or have purchased?

JA: NAREIT is correct to note that retail REITs are riskier than most other property sectors today. The growth of Amazon-like (AMZN) companies and the changing consumer behaviors are causing considerable stress to many traditional retailers, including Sears (SHLD), Macy’s (M), and J.C Penney (JCP) who are not only closing stores, but even at risk of bankruptcy.

As the landlords of such tenants, mall REITs are faced with tenant bankruptcies, increasing vacancy, and lower bargaining power with retailers. This is especially true for the lower-quality mall REITs CBL (CBL) and WPG (WPG) which are experiencing even greater pain today.

There is no denying that the headwinds are massive here. However, because of that very fact, the market is pricing CBL and WPG at such deeply discounted prices that even here, the value proposition becomes compelling.

The opportunity lies in (1) the extremely low valuation and (2) the massive improvement potential that lower-quality malls may have. Priced at just 2-4x FFO, CBL and WPG are basically priced for an inevitable bankruptcy, yet we expect both companies to remain sustainable in the long run. As the malls continue to be improved and vacant space is released to better retailers such as H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Cheesecake (CAKE), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), we expect substantial upside over the next 10 years. The thesis has a very long time horizon as it takes time for malls to be improved, and the risk is abnormally high, but the upside potential is also asymmetrical. While we wait, both companies pay a +13% dividend yield.

SA: Let’s talk about Realty Income (O). You said you view it as a buy because you see very little risk in the portfolio, you like its consistent growth trajectory, and management has a strong track record of delivering value. But you’re not buying it because it’s too conservative an investment for you. Why is that, and if O isn’t right for your portfolio, who might benefit from picking up shares?

JA: We believe that Realty Income is a great company sold at a reasonable price. It has been and remains a great BUY & HOLD investment for conservative investors seeking safe monthly income along with consistent long-term growth. The same could be said about its closest peer National Retail Properties (NNN).

That said, for more aggressive investors seeking maximum total returns with a high ongoing yield, this is not the right fit. At High Yield landlord, we prefer to invest in Spirit Realty (SRC) as it owns very similar assets, but is sold at a 35% discount to Realty Income and comes with a +8% dividend yield. The risk is a bit higher since the management does not possess the same track record, but in the long run, we expect greater returns, given the higher yield and upside potential.

In other words, Realty Income is a BUY to conservative investors, but not to the more aggressive investors seeking maximum total returns.

SA: You’ve also written that you like Hersha Hospitality Trust’s (HT) investment story. It’s a hotel REIT, which is an area that’s poised to do well due to economic growth. Has anything changed about the story since you wrote about this stock in late June? If not, do you expect its strong performance to continue?

JA: We have been covering Hersha since 2016, and the main thing that has changed since then is the share price, which has kept on rising. The buy thesis for Hersha has always been very simple and remains the same today:

Hotels are set to benefit from the current economic expansion. Hersha owns the highest quality hotels in attractive sub-markets. It has one, if not, the best management team of its industry. The valuation is appealing, and the company is buying back stocks massively.

We believe that Hersha deserves to trade at a premium to peers given its superior portfolio and management, but it continues to sell at just 10x FFO, or in line with lower quality peers. The recent results prove once again that the assets are positioned for strong growth, and we expect a dividend increase to be announced in the coming quarters.

The margin of safety and capital appreciation potential is not as strong as it once was, but despite the recent run-up in share price, we expect further outperformance from Hersha.

SA: What’s your outlook for REITs as a whole for the remainder of 2018/early 2019?

JA: As long-term driven real estate investors, or “landlords,” we do not like to make short-term predictions. The market is highly unpredictable in its nature, and to be honest with you, we do not know whether the market will go up or down in a given year.

What matters to us is that we do not overpay for our property investments (through REITs) and that we are able to produce sufficient investment income to achieve our return objectives.

Given that our HYPO Portfolio holds today many positions trading at their lowest valuations in years, we feel comfortable today. We consider these to be greatly undervalued by the market and expect significant upside to materialize in the next years, in addition to the generous +8% dividend yield. With the majority of the marketplace starting to look expensive, our portfolio appears to be particularly well positioned for 2018 and beyond.

SA: What’s a REIT idea you’re especially excited about right now, and what’s the story behind it?

JA: EPR Properties (EPR) is a simple case of an above average REIT trading at a below average valuation. EPR is one of the largest landlords of entertainment-related properties throughout the US and a leader in its industry. It has one of the strongest track records of all REITs having produced total returns up to 3x higher than broad benchmarks during the last 20 years. Yet, during the first quarter of 2018, the company sold off massively for what we consider to be unwarranted reasons.

We have been very vocal about this opportunity with 2 public articles written since the beginning of the year, and thus far, it has been one of our most profitable investment in 2018.

Today, even after appreciating by 33% since its 52-week lows, we continue to believe that EPR remains a “Top Dividend Idea”.:

The dividend is at 6.3%. The payout is a conservative 71%. The growth rate has historically been 7% p.a., and we expect 5% in the long run. The cherry on top of the cake is that the dividend is paid on a MONTHLY basis.

At $68.81 per share, EPR is clearly not as opportunistic as it once was when we wrote our last article at $56 per share and a 7.7% dividend yield. Nonetheless, EPR remains very attractively priced relative to peers, has solid fundamentals, and a highly favorable dividend story – making it a Top holding in our HYPO Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

