Bonds Continue On Their Ugly Path

In 2008, the global economic crisis in the form of a housing and mortgage-backed securities debacle in the United States and a sovereign debt issue in Europe hit markets across all asset classes like a ton of bearish bricks. The risk-off period in late 2008 caused fear and uncertainty sending markets across all asset classes significantly lower as investors and all markets participants sought the shelter of cash and high-quality U.S. government bonds.

The world's central banks went to significant extremes to avoid an economic contraction in the form of a recession or even worse, a depression. The Fed and other monetary authorities around the globe slashed short-term interest rates to unprecedented levels. Digging deep into their monetary tool boxes, the central banks instituted quantitative easing programs, led by the United States, which amounted to buying longer-term debt securities to hold rates at low levels further out along the yield curve. The U.S. and other government installed a free put option under the bond market to stimulate borrowing and spending while at the same time inhibiting saving. The price of long-term U.S. government 30-year Treasury securities climbed steadily until July 2016 when they reached a peak.

The long bond futures look ugly

The 30-year U.S. bond futures contract hit a record high of 177-11 in July 2016.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, the bond has been falling steadily since July 2016 reaching its most recent low of 140-05 in May 2018. The rise in open interest in the bond futures market is a technical validation of the bearish trend, and both price momentum and relative strength metrics indicate that the path of least resistance for bonds is lower. Lower bond prices mean that the trend in interest rates is higher. The next level of critical technical support for the long bond stands at the December 2013 low of 127-23.

The Fed picks up the gradual pace

Short-term interest rates in the U.S. have been rising since December 2015 when the FOMC hiked the Fed Funds rate for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis. The second twenty-five basis point increase in the short-term rate came in December 2016, and in 2017 the Fed picked up the pace of gradual rate hikes. In 2018, a new Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell further accelerated rate increases, and at their June meeting, the FOMC told market they added a fourth rate hike to their agenda for 2018. By the end of this year, the Fed Funds rate should stand at the 2.25-2.50% level.

A more hawkish approach to monetary policy has resulted from an increase in the rate of inflation to the central bank's 2% target level as well as a significant increase in the rate of economic growth in the United States. The Q2 GDP data showed a rise of 4.1%, the highest level since 2014. On August 1, the FOMC did not raise short-term rates, but in a sign they will act twice more before the end of the year, they upgraded their view of economic growth from "solid" to "strong."

The Fed manages the economy using short-term monetary policy via the Fed Funds rate. However, market forces determine rates further out on the yield curve. In the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, the central bank in the U.S. introduced a program of quantitative easing where they purchased longer-term U.S. government debt securities to keep rates low on deferred maturities. The QE program stimulated the economy by encouraging borrowing and spending and inhibiting saving. QE amounted to a put option on the bond market that kept interest rates at artificially low levels.

The Fed began tapering the program when the U.S. economy began to grow at a "moderate," and in October 2017 the unwind of QE commenced.

The legacy of QE is unprecedented

The legacy of years of quantitative easing is now rolling off the Federal Reserve's balance sheet each month in a rote exercise the FOMC put in place in late 2017. The Fed swollen balance sheet is now declining as purchases are rolling off as mature. The QE of yesteryear has become today's QT or a quantitative tightening of credit on longer-term government bonds which is putting pressure on the bond market. Moreover, since this is the first time in history that the Fed has tightened using the QT program, the impact on interest rates is a bit of a mystery for both the central bank and the market. The unprecedented nature of reducing the Fed's balance sheet could lead to both increased volatility and price distortions in the interest rate market along the yield curve.

Higher rates will impact other markets

Higher interest rates tend to increase the demand for fixed income products which compete with equities for investment capital. As the risk-free rate of return on government debt securities increase, stock prices tend to fall as capital flows from equities to bonds.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the S&P 500 E-Mini futures contract highlights, the equity index hit a speed bump in early February that took it over 12% lower from the late January peak. While stocks have come back and are now approaching the January high, the corrective move came on the back of rising interest rates. If rates continue to move higher, it is likely that stocks will experience additional periodic downdrafts over the coming weeks and months.

Higher rates have also weighed on commodities prices. The increase in U.S. rates has widened the gap between short-term U.S. dollar and euro currency yields causing the dollar to appreciate against the euro and other world foreign exchange instruments. Since the dollar is the world's reserve currency, there is an inverse historical price relationship between the dollar and many raw material prices. A stronger dollar tends to be bearish for the prices of commodities. Additionally, higher rates increase the cost of carrying long positions or inventories of commodities adding more downside pressure to the asset class.

Trade issues with China that could lead to a trade and currency war are also weighing on the bond market. China is the leading buyer and biggest holder of U.S. debt. If China decides to slow their bond purchases or sell some of their holdings, it could send prices lower at a time when the Fed is both raising short-term rates and allowing the legacy of QE to roll off its balance sheet. Chinese selling in the bond market could add insult to injury on the downside for U.S. bonds if the protectionist wave continues and deteriorates over the coming weeks and months. Trade, higher rates, and a strong dollar have combined to create a bearish storm of many commodities prices over past weeks. The prices of precious and base metals, lumber, and many agricultural commodities have declined to their lowest level in 2018, and in some cases to multiyear lows. The price of crude oil has moved lower to a lesser extent because of potential issues with Iran in the Middle East.

Given the upward pressure on short, medium, and long-term interest rates in the United States and the unknown consequences of what amounts to quantitative tightening, volatility in markets across all asset classes is likely to be the norm rather than the exception throughout the rest of 2018 and into 2019.

VIXY is a short-term trading tool that should rally as the long bond makes a new low

Stocks are approaching the highs from earlier in 2018 on the S&P 500 index. The recent rise has come mostly from tax reform which bolstered earnings for companies that released Q2 results over the past few weeks. However, rising interest rates are a dark cloud that is hovering over the stock market, and as the earnings season comes to an end, we could see rising rates begin to weigh on the equities sector. The next line in the sand could come as soon as September 26. If the FOMC hikes rates by 25 basis points at their next meeting, another December rate hike will result in a 1% rise in the Fed Funds rate in 2018 with more increases on the horizon in 2019 and 2020. Rising rates may become too much for the stock market to handle and we could see some significant downdrafts in the leading equity indices.

At the same time, the trade issues have been weighing on the Chinese economy and their stock market. The last significant correction in U.S. stocks came in early 2016 on the back of selling in the Chinese domestic equity market.

The VIX index is a compilation of the implied volatilities of put and call options on stocks in the S&P 500. Volatility in the stock market tends to rise during selloffs in equities markets. Therefore, in many ways, the VIX acts like a put option on the overall performance of the S&P 500 index.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the VIX exploded to over the 50 level in February during the corrective move in stocks. Meanwhile, the rally back towards the highs has taken the measure of price variance down to under the 11 level as of Wednesday, August 8. Rising interest rates have increased the potential for corrections in the stocks market presenting a case of less downside risk than upside opportunity in the VIX these days was the 10.62 level on August 8.

A short-term instrument that could offer an opportunity to market participants to position for a correction in the stock market is the VIXY or the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures product.

Source: Barchart

VIXY traded to a high of $45.86 in February when stocks hit the skids and has declined to just over the $23 level. This short-term trading instrument that acts as a short position on the S&P 500 index has net assets of $114.1 million and trades almost 1.5 million contracts each day making it a highly liquid tool. Timing is an issue with VIXY as its value erodes over time. As an example, in 2011 it was at over the $12,000 per share level adjusted for splits. However, on a short-term basis, VIXY can be an excellent tool to hedge stock portfolios or position on the short side for a stock market correction.

The bond market continues to be on an ugly path, and that could catch up with stocks sooner, rather than later.

