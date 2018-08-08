Your 30 'Safer' Dividend Real Estate WallStars For August

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield 'safer' dividend Real Estate WallStars showed 21.15% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. High price bigger issues led the 'safer' dividend Real Estate WallStars.

Besides safety margin, Real Estate WallStars also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios, to further gauge their dividend backing. Total annual returns narrowed the Real Estate field from 80 to 61 by disqualifying those firms reporting negative numbers.

Top 10 "safer" dividend August RE WallStar annual-yields ranged 7.56% to 13.5% from IVR; MITT, CIM, DX, WMC, CIM, TWO, WMC, EARN, and ORC. Their free cash flow yields ranged 9%-58.3%.

30 of 80 highest yield Real Estate (RE) sector WallStars were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Say Top Ten Real Estate "Safer" WallStars Could Net 13% to 89.2% Gains To August 2019

Three of the ten top Real Estate Wall Stars by yield (shaded in the chart above) were here among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this Real Estate group was graded 30% accurate by broker analysts.

Projections, based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 2019 were:

IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) netted $892.24 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

IRSA Inversiones (IRS) netted $671.13 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% more than the market as a whole.

Colony Capital (CLNY) netted $433.66 based on estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) netted $265.12 based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1,360% opposite the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) netted $198.63 based on estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $190.83, based on estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) netted $186.24 based on a target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

WPT Industrial REIT (OTCQX:WPTIF) netted $160.44 based on estimates from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $155.15 based on dividends plus a median of the target estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

MGM Growth Properties (MGP) netted $130.70 based on estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MGP.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 32.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Real Estate 'safer' dividend WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to volatility 56% opposite the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" title was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

All Nine Industries Put "Safer" Dividend WallStars In The Real Estate Sector

Nine industries compose the Real Estate sector, and all were represented by the 30 equities whose stock reports showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of August 6.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: REIT - Diversified (9); REIT - Residential (2); REIT - Healthcare Facilities (2); Real Estate - General (1); Real Estate - Services (2); REIT - Hotel & Motel (6); REIT - Industrial (3); REIT - Retail (2); REIT - Office (3).

The first four industries listed above populated the top ten Real Estate 'safer' dividend WallStars by yield.

30 of 80 WallStar Real Estate Firms Showed "Safer" August Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 50 top yield and 50 top target gain Real Estate WallStars out of the 80 on this master list.

You see grouped below the tinted list of 30 that passed the Real Estate 'safer' check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial expectations, however, are easily over-ruled by boards of directors or company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Total annual returns limited to positive results narrowed the list by nineteen for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is unique as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Found No Advantage For Five Lowest Priced Of The Top Ten Yielding WallStars

Ten 'Safer' Dividend Real Estate WallStars stocks per August 6 YCharts data ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Real Estate Sector WallStars, Could (13) Deliver 15.04% Vs. (14) 19.07% Net Gains from All Ten By August 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Real Estate Sector WallStars were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 21.15% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced 'safer' dividend Real Estate WallStar, IRSA Inversiones showed the best analyst augured net gain of 67.11% per their targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" Real Estate stocks as of August 6 were: Anworth Mortgage Assets (ANH); Dynex Capital (DX); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Global Medical REIT; Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE), with prices ranging from $4.86 to $14.12.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Real Estate stocks were: Ladder Capital (LADR); IRSA Inversiones; Chimera Investment (CIM); Select Income REIT; CorEnergy Infr Trust (CORR), with prices ranging from $16.83 to $38.34. High priced big Real Estate equities dominated this month.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "Safer" Real Estate WallStar dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. RE Dog photo from: escortsea.com

