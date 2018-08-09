Are Tariffs Good Or Bad News For Archer Daniels Midland?

The trade dispute going on these days between the United States and China has not been kind to the agricultural markets in the United States. The U.S. slapped $50 billion in tariffs on China, and the Chinese retaliated with a proportionate response. Last week, President Trump ordered his trade negotiators to look into upping the ante to a 25% instead of a 10% duty and increasing the amount to cover $200 billion in Chinese goods coming into the United States. China promised that they would respond with another measured response should the U.S. carry through on the President's latest threat.

China typically purchases one-quarter of the U.S. soybean crop each year, so their cancelation of orders for 2018 and 2019 sent the price of the oilseed to a decade-low in the futures market over recent weeks. At the same time, companies involved in the agricultural sector have watched their share prices move lower as China's retaliatory measures could reduce their addressable market by almost 1.4 billion people in the world's most populous nation. Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), an agricultural equipment supplier, declined from a record-high of over $175 per share in February of this year to the current level at $145 as of Wednesday, August 8. The price of soybeans and Deere & Company stock are just two examples of the pressure that trade is putting on asset prices.

Archer Daniels Midland is a U.S. company that procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and around the globe. Meanwhile, while other companies are reeling under the prospects of a trade and currency war between the U.S. and China, ADM shares moved to their highest level since mid-2015 at $50.60 on Tuesday, August 7.

ADM is the supermarket to the world

Archer Daniels Midland has been around since 1898, and its headquarters are in the center of the United States in Chicago, Illinois. The company is a diversified producer and processor of agricultural products and the leading corn processor in the world. The company is the first of the ABCDs which are the four companies that dominate the global agricultural commodities trade along with Bunge (NYSE:BG), Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus. ADM owns many components that make up the world's food supply including the elevators and terminals that store grain, the barges that transport it, its production of fish meal, animal feed, and human food ingredients. The company was a leader in the production of high fructose corn syrup and ethanol, which received subsidies from the U.S. government. ADM's products are in most items found on supermarket aisles, and the company used to market itself as the "Supermarket to the World." ADM is also a leader in green chemistry as it has been heavily involved in environmentally-minded innovation.

The stock is threatening to move to a new high

ADM has a market cap of just under $28 billion and trades over 3.6 million shares each day.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, ADM shares have risen from a low of $29.86 in January 2016 to $50.60 on Tuesday, August 7. The all-time peak in the shares was in December 2014 at $53.91, and the share price is now mounting a challenge of that record level. ADM trades at a price to earnings multiple of 14.57 times earnings and pays a dividend of 2.68%. The latest earnings report from the company sent the shares to just above the $50 per share level.

Earnings were excellent

Second-quarter earnings doubled and beat Wall Street estimates as a drought in Argentina, and the trade skirmish between the U.S. and China boosted result from the company's trading and oilseed processing business.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread that reflects the economics of crushing soybeans into meal and oil shows, the spread appreciated from the $1.50 level at the end of Q1 to almost $2 in Q2 which increased ADM's profitability over the period. At the same time, higher crude oil and oil product prices have been good news for the company's ethanol processing business.

Operating profits for ADM's origination business, which includes grain trading, more than tripled in Q2 from a year ago to $189 million. The company benefited from increased volumes and profit margins for U.S. corn, soybean, and wheat exports as the drought reduced the Argentine harvest. Net profits for ADM rose to $566 million or $1 per share in Q2 2018, compared to $276 million or 48 cents in Q2 2017. The company earned a total of $1.02 per share beating estimates of 77 cents per share. Total revenue rose to $17.07 billion, 14.2% higher on the quarter.

Protectionism has provided support

The trade issues between the U.S. and China may have sent the price of soybeans and other grains lower, but it helped ADM's profits in Q2. ADM capitalized on the trade dispute by shipping Brazilian soybeans to China and crushing U.S. beans into soymeal and oil as China's demand for the oilseed from other producing nations increased.

CEO Juan Luciano characterized the U.S.-China trade dispute as "manageable" for the company and added that the outlook for 2018 has improved because of global demand for food commodities. While ADM's relationships around the world, particularly in South America, allowed the company to circumvent the tariffs issue, the recent decline in the soybean crush spread could impact earnings in Q3. However, the protectionist wave causing price distortions in many agricultural commodities has offered ADM the opportunity to profit given its vast global network.

A new all-time high could be in the cards

As we are now in August, the 2018 harvest season in the United States is still weeks away. However, ADM shares seem headed for a test of the all-time high at $53.91 per share. I have been recommending this stock since the price was under the $40 per share level in late 2017 and early 2018. It is now an excellent time to start taking profits by selling on a scale-up basis to ring the register on a percentage of a long position, or to at least put a trailing stop on the stop that has moved appreciably higher since the beginning of this year.

While ADM is positioned well for the trade issues that currently face the market, a prolonged trade and currency war between the U.S. and Chinese could impact future earnings. ADM is the supermarket to the world, and while the global population continues to grow providing more customers for the company's products, putting some money in the bank on long positions is always a winning proposition.

So far, tariffs have been a supportive factor for the price of ADM shares, but there are no guarantees that will continue if the protectionist wave intensifies over the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.