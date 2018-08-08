W&T Offshore - Second-Quarter Results Analysis

In my opinion, WTI is still expensive above $5.25, and I recommend a hold.

The funding for the JV Drilling Program was closed in June which raised $361.4 million. Three successful wells have been drilled so far.

W&T Inc. released its Second-quarter earnings results on August 1. Revenues jumped to $149.612 million in Q2, up 21.3% from a year ago and up 11.5% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is typical mid-tier US offshore producer. It is a business primarily confined to the US Gulf of Mexico.

The company produces from assets located either in the Deepwater segment (>500 feet of water) representing about 45% of the daily production of oil or in the Shelf segment of the Gulf of Mexico (<500 feet of water,) which represents over 50% of the daily output.

The company's founder and CEO, Tracy Krohn, has been leading W&T for the past 31 years.

W&T Offshore produces oil and liquids NG which represent 60.1% of the total production and natural gas which is the remaining 39.9%. Revenue repartition is indicated below.

2018 is so far an excellent year for the company which enjoyed a significant increase of the oil prices, in spite of lower production of oil equivalent - averaging now about 37.15K Boep/d on a yearly basis compared to about 42K Boep/d in 2016.

With the extra revenue generated, W&T was able to strengthen its weakening balance sheet with some impressive growth potential highlighted by the recent joint-exploration program with Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHGE).

WTI owns low-decay offshore assets that have continued to produce, even with lower CapEx levels. It is mainly due to the nature of the offshore wells that present a much longer "production life" compared to a Permian well as you can see below:

I still consider WTI overbought and recommend a hold. Production is too low to justify an increase of 224% since September 2017, and I would be more comfortable with WTI trading in the $5's.

Successful drilling from the JV could trigger a rally though. The JV closed in June could eventually help the situation considerably.

So far, it is promising and the Mahogany well - the Ship Shoal 349 A-5 sidetrack - which is part of the JV Drilling Program was completed in July and brought online. The well had an initial rate of about 2,700 Boep/d, which was about 81% oil. Same for the second well of the JV (Virgo well) reaching a peak rate of over 1,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

As I explained in my preceding article, W&T Offshore is an "easy-to-follow" company which will move fundamentally based on three principles:

West Texas crude oil spot price and NG price. The Daily output of oil equivalent. The Debt load and ability to pay it off.

W&T Offshore Inc. - Q2 2018 Balance Sheet. The raw numbers

W&T Offshore Inc. 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 126.23 104.06 77.72 99.66 107.40 115.21 124.39 123.32 110.28 129.10 134.21 149.61 Net Income in $ Million −477.57 −51.61 −190.51 −120.92 45.93 16.48 23.24 31.94 −1.30 22.47 227.50 36.08 EBITDA $ Million - - - 67.89 68.00 76.14 52.23 72.27 77.15 88.10 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 42.8% 14.3% 18.7% 25.9% 0 17.4% 19.7% 24.1% EPS diluted in $/share −6.29 −0.68 −2.49 −1.58 0.48 0.65 0.17 0.23 −0,01 0.17 0.19 0.25 Cash from operations in $ Million 53.88 −1.57 29.71 −40.98 2.10 23.35 81.18 −15.60 64.74 29.09 74.98 40.21 Capital Expenditure in $ Million - - - 24.54 24.19 20.46 35.34 50.99 21.12 27.30 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 11.59 −39.01 16.81 −45.86 −4.28 −1.20 56.99 −36.06 29.40 −21.90 53.86 12.91 Total Cash in $ Million 7.46 85.41 370.62 171.82 73.35 70.24 126.10 72.32 106.16 99.06 130.71 129.44 Total LT Debt in $ Million - - - 1,020.73 1,018.98 995.48 993.76 992.15 970.34 985.83 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - 137.33 137.51 137.55 137.58 137.83 138.85 138.93 Oil Production K boe/d 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 46.8 44.8 43.3 42.9 41.5 40.3 42.7 43.1 36.5 37.5 37.0 Realized price ($/boe) 28.92 24.84 19.33 25.28 27.97 30.83 32.12 31.10 41.50 36.79 39.92

Liquidity: At June 30, 2018, WTI total liquidity was $269.7 million, consisting of an unrestricted cash balance of $129.4 million and $140.3 million of availability under our $150 million revolving bank credit facility. By July 30, 2018, WTI cash balance had grown to $190.8 million, and our total liquidity was $331.1 million.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Revenues

Revenues jumped to $149.612 million in Q2, up 21.3% from a year ago and up 11.5% sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second-quarter of 2018 was $93.3 million, and the company adjusted EBITDA margin was 62% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $72.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 59% for the second-quarter of 2017.

One significant event was the JV created to drill up to 14 wells. Three successful wells have been drilled already. The JV should have enough cash to drill the 14 wells.

The company is guiding lower for the third-quarter assuming disruptions due to the Hurricane season. However, if outages expected are not materializing as expected the company may well surprise next quarter.

2 - Free cash flow

W&T Offshore is generating positive free cash flow and made $74.27 million ("TTM") and $12.91 million for 2Q'18. W&T Offshore is passing the test FCF, and continuing oil prices strength will help W&T to generate more FCF in 2018.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Note: Oil and liquids represented about 60.1% of the second-quarter production, up from 58% the first-quarter.

Production averaged about 37,571 barrels of oil equivalent per day which was in the middle of the company production guidance range. Production was lower due to well and platform maintenance, weather and pipeline outages.

Reserves as of Q2'18 (From the last press release):

Mid-Year 2018 SEC proved reserves were 78.0 million Boe, up 5% from year-end 2017 SEC proved reserves, primarily due to upward revisions of previous estimates of 12.7 million Boe. The increase in proved reserves was more than sufficient to replace production and a conveyance of proved undeveloped reserves. The present value of our reported SEC proved reserves, discounted at 10% ("PV-10"), was $1.3 billion, a 30% increase from year-end 2017, primarily due to upward revisions of previous estimates and higher average prices.

4 - Net debt

According to Morningstar, the Net debt is about $856.3 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.96x which is still too high and need to be reduced further. Tracy Khron said:

Funding for the JV Drilling Program was closed in June which raised $361.4 million from outside investors and W&T, which is expected to cover the cost to drill and complete 14 identified projects. The program is off to an excellent start with three successful wells drilled so far and two wells currently underway. The JV Drilling Program is helping us maximize our liquidity, while increasing our cash flow. Our capital expenditures for the first six months of 2018 were $31.8 million and our Adjusted EBITDA was $170.5 million. The JV Drilling Program was a key aspect of our strategy to increase our free cash flow, strengthen our balance sheet and put ourselves in an excellent position to manage our debt obligations as well as end the year with a much improved financial position,

The joint venture program provides more financial flexibility to the company. WTI will spend less on exploration CapEx. As a result of establishing a JV drilling program, the company has revised its 2018 CapEx program downward to $75 million from $130 million as previously reported.

WTI Unsecured Senior Notes have a balance outstanding of $189.8 million that moved to current maturities in June 2018 as the notes are due in June 2019.

Commentary and Technical analysis (Short-term).

WTI balance sheet is now in much better shape, due primarily to rising oil prices which reached $43.38 per Boe this quarter, and a timely Joint Venture with Baker Hughes. I consider the debt as an issue, of course, but it is not threatening the financial stability of the company anymore.

As I said the precedent quarter, investors have to concentrate solely on the future price of oil and future oil and gas production. The recent joint-exploration program is a significant positive because it gives more flexibility to the company to pay the debt in 2019/2020 and allows the company to maximize the drilling potential of its precious assets.

WTI retraced recently after reaching a double top at $9 (strong sell recommended). The stock is now trading at support around $6.60 (cautious buy potential depending on the future oil prices). In my opinion, WTI is still expensive above $5.25, and I recommend a hold. However, if the stock retraces to its $5 support I recommend accumulating the stock again.

Final note: Tracy Krohn said in the conference call:

Finally, I do expect to have even more good news in the not too distant future regarding other things not discussed in today's call. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year.

