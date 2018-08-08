Aviva: Short- And Long-Term Opportunities

Author's note: References made to UK share prices are in GBX, which is the common quote currency in UK markets. GBX is the UK-equivalent of cents, i.e., GBX1 = £0.01.

Company Overview

Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF) is a UK-based "composite insurer", meaning that it provides a wide array of insurance and savings products and solutions ranging from car, home and health insurances to investments, pensions and asset management services. It is the one of the UK's largest insurers, with competitors such as Prudential (PUK), Legal & General (LGNNF), AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) and Zurich (OTCQX:ZFSVF).

Even though the majority of its revenue and profits are derived from the UK domestic market, it has a substantial exposure in Europe (France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, etc.), Canada and Asia (China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, etc.) for insurance products. In total, it operates in 30 countries and has over 50 million customers. Its investments arm, Aviva Global Investors, also has a similar geographic presence.

In terms of its business segments, about 70% of its profit is from its life business (i.e., life insurance and annuities) while non-life (i.e., health and general insurance) contributes about 20% and Aviva Global Investors contributes 10%.

Short-term Idea

We are currently attracted to a potential short-term trade idea of Aviva's US-denominated shares. The company's share price has fallen back 13.7% from its 52-week high of $7.53 in May 2018, currently trading at the $6.50 range. This has been an industry-wide correction as the large-cap insurers have seen downward pressure in the past 3 months.

However, with the company posting relatively strong results, leading to positive sentiment from institutions (see table below), we believe that the correction is limited as fundamentals remain robust. Moreover, as the majority of analysts still retain their positive sentiment towards the company (see table for further details), we see a short-term bounce back of the company's share price.

Broker Target Price (Prior TP) (NYSE:GBX) Last Update Barclays 581.00 (573.00) 17 Jul 2018 Berenberg 495.00 (456.00) 20 Apr 2018 Credit Suisse 590.00 (640.00) 2 Nov 2017 Deutsche Bank 600.00 (585.00) 3 Dec 2017 Goldman Sachs 590.00 (525.00) 13 Feb 2018 HSBC 545.00 (536.00) 8 May 2018 Jefferies 626.00 (606.00) 18 Mar 2018 JPMorgan 636.00 (623.00) 12 Feb 2018 Morgan Stanley 629.00 (649.00) 9 Jan 2018 Societe Generale 530.00 (520.00) 6 Aug 2018 UBS 575.00 (560.00) 16 Jan 2018

Another factor that supports our investment thesis is the potential rebound of the GBP/USD rate. Currently at bearish 1.30 levels due to UK interest rates outlook and Brexit uncertainty, with continuous pressure pushing it further to 1.29, we believe that the negative sentiment is overstated and there should be a short-term reversion towards 1.35 levels. Brexit uncertainty remains as the largest downside risk to the GBP/USD rate being sticky at the current level, or even giving more downward pressure.

We expect the share price of the company to revert to $7.00 in the next 3 months, an +8.5% change over the $6.45 price as of writing the article. We have forecasted the 3-month share price in the UK to be GBX518, and the GBP/USD rate to be 1.35. This is based on our 12-month forecast of the company's share price of GBX540 and we have attributed a larger share of price increase to the next 3 months. Our calculations for the 12-month target price is further discussed in detail in the following section.

Long-term Idea

Aviva has historically suffered from a weak balance sheet. However, management cleverly addressed this issue through the acquisition of Friends Life and the resulting solvency is strong in the context of the UK insurance sector with a coverage ratio of 187%. The balance sheet is relatively insensitive to financial market movements – a 25 bps decline in interest rates only reduces the coverage ratio by 6% points, while a 25% decline in equity market would knock 6% points from the ratio.

We see a re-emergence of growth in asset management and bulk annuities. The multi-asset product AIMS should drive inflows for the whole group due to strong performance since inception, and weak performance of peers notably the market leader GARS, and the strong reputation of the CEO, Euan Munro, with consultants. Aviva has always written a larger number of small bulk annuity deals. We expect it will dial up the case size in 2018 to take advantage of one of the best structural growth opportunities in European insurance. For instance, Aviva has written a £925 million bulk with Marks & Spencer, one of UK's leading retailers. Otherwise, we continue to see the company's strong growth potential in the life business, after having posted a YoY growth of 83% in annuity and equity release sales. The reserve release due to higher death rates (see figure below) will continue to positively affect the share price in the next 12 months, even though we see this as a one-off event.

We have calculated our valuation for Aviva based on a dividend discount model, with estimates aggregated from our proprietary research and referenced with other analysts. Our 12-month target price is GBX540 ($7.02 at current GBPUSD = 1.30 or $7.29 at estimated GBPUSD = 1.35), a +9% change from its last closing price of GBX495.80. This gives an implied forward P/E ratio of 9.4x, based on our 2018e EPS of £0.57. The valuation is consistent with the industry average of 13.6x, given the discount to Aviva's exposure in a wide array of products and markets, and its lack of presence in the US compared to its peers.

Our dividend discount model forecasts dividend growth to be at a perpetuity rate of 3.8%, while the growth up to 2020 will be higher at an average of 16%. Our perpetuity growth rate is based on benchmarking the long-term average dividend growth of Aviva and its peers. The industry long-term average is ~4-5%, while our perpetuity rate reflects the consistent discount in dividend growth within Aviva's business model due to its wider diversification within the insurance and investments industry. The 2018e DPS will be at GBX30, implying a yield of 5.56%. The cost of equity of the company is at 9.3%, as we have factored in the fact that the company has a slightly less healthy balance sheet than its peers, hence we have given a premium over its current TTM equity beta of 0.91 (in fact, our calculations imply an equity beta of 1.16). The strong dividend growth and attractive yield of 5-8% consistently makes a safe and quality investment for pensioners and value investors.

Our key upside risks include:

Relaxation of Solvency II rules (particularly with respect to the risk margin) would enhance the returns on the annuity business. Likewise, a sudden rise in interest rates could increase the attractiveness of this business.

Life expectancy and health issues continuing to positively impact reserve releases.

The continuous implementation of digital strategy across the business can materialise into better cross-selling and more cost-efficient business model.

Key downside risks include:

Capital charges on equity release products would adversely impact group solvency and products would become less attractive to consumers.

Inability to reduce debt portion on balance sheet to peer average levels would negatively impact investor sentiment.

The high proportion of earnings (c.40%) generated from operations outside of the UK (especially growing emphasis in Asian EM markets) imply that FX fluctuations will have significant impact to reported earnings.

Further acquisitions that are seen to be dilutive to earnings and disposals that are valued less than market expectations.

