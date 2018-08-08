August 2 Natural Gas Storage Report: Market's EOS Expectations Finally Look More Realistic

For the past three weeks, the market has been adjusting is EOS storage expectations to the downside.

We anticipate to see an injection of 47 bcf, which is 18 bcf larger than a year ago, but 6 smaller vs. 5-year average.

THE WEATHER

The U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see an injection of 47 bcf (1 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, 6 bcf smaller vs. 5-year average, but 18 bcf larger than a year ago).

Last week, the number of total degree-days (TDDs) dropped by around 8% w-o-w, as cooling demand subsided in most parts of the country. Concurrently, heating demand went up – especially in Western part of the country. We estimate that total energy demand was no less than 6% above last year’s level. Please note that during this time of the year, heating degree-days (HDDs) have almost no effect on natural gas consumption. Cooling degree-days (CDDs) continue to have a disproportionately stronger effect on consumption and traders should be paying attention to changes in CDDs. Seasonal trend, however, calls for high, but declining number of CDDs and for a low, but rising number of HDDs.

This week, the weather conditions heated up again. We estimate that the number of CDDs will jump by 18.0% w-o-w in the week ending August 10. Indeed, cooling demand should be no less than 35% above last year’s level. Next week, however, cooling demand should be substantially weaker. Currently, we project nation-wide CDDs to drop by 13% w-o-w (see the chart below). In some parts of the country – notably, in the Southwest and Midwest, CDDs should even drop below the norm.

Source: Bluegold Research

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some bullish results (in absolute terms):

ECMWF extended-range model (issued on August 6) projected above normal CDDs in all five forecast weeks (August 17-September 14). However, the model showed fewer CDDs in the first two weeks (August 17-August 24) compared to the previous forecast issued on August 2.

The latest CFSv2 long-range model is projecting above normal CDDs in both August and September.

The latest ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 00z Ensemble mid-range models are both projecting above normal CDDs over the next 15 days (August 8-August 23).

However, there is one very important factor that you need to take into account. Absolute values (such CDDs, HDDs and TDDs and their deviation from the norm) may not matter much in trading. It is assumed that absolute values determine the price regime, while the changes in absolute values determine the price direction. It is therefore further assumed that absolute values are already reflected in the current prices, whereas changes are not and thus a trader should pay a special attention to the actual changes in the forecast if he or she wants to anticipate the price direction.

THE STORAGE

As of this morning, our end-of-injection-season storage index stood at 3,317 bcf, only 71 bcf below market expectations of 3,388 bcf. The gap between our index and market’s expectations has narrowed by almost 150 bcf over the past three weeks.

Check out the chart below. It shows the evolution of our forecast for the EOS inventory number (blue curve), implied market expectations (orange curve) and the price of natural gas futures (green curve). As you can see, our EOS storage index has remained consistently below market expectations (blue curve below the orange curve), which is why we have tended to concentrate on long positions throughout this injection season.

Source: Bluegold Research

However, now that the gap between our projections and market’s expectations has narrowed to the lowest point this year, the long bias no longer looks so obvious to us. In fact, under the latest long-term production and weather forecast (CFSv2), some back-month contracts (specifically, November and December) are beginning to look somewhat overvalued.

THE MYSTERY

As I am writing this article, natural gas prompt month contract (September) is trading near $2.950 per MMBtu. The price is up more than 7% over the past five trading sessions.

If this bullish trend is the result of strong powerburn and strong demand (two most important factors which have kept our EOS storage index below market expectations), then the previous bearish trend (which took the price from $3.000+ per MMBtu in late June to $2.700 per MMBtu in mid-July) was completely irrational, entirely unexplainable and downright stupid. If the market is now worried about very low EOS storage figure, why did it allow the September contract to drop below 2.700 just a few weeks ago? Indeed, lower prices only pushed the demand higher and made it more likely that we will finish the season with fewer molecules in storage.

Source: Blugold Research

Source: Blugold Research

Another mystery is the market’s almost total insensitivity to the bullish weather forecast (see the chart above). Indeed, projected mid-term TDDs have not dropped either below 30-year norm or last year’s level since May 21. Similarly, for the past three months, the extended-range ECMWF model has been showing above normal CDDs for all time-frames (in different proportions). That is why storage injections have not only been bullish relative to historical norms, but have also been bullish relative to market's expectations.

