Another Driller Bites The Dust - Industry Implications

The fragmented industry needs to see some players go away from the market, and that's exactly what is likely to happen in this case.

Unlike restructurings of Seadrill and Ocean Rig, this restructuring is unlikely to put Fred. Olsen back in the game.

An interesting topic was raised in the comment section of my recent article on Noble Corp. (NE). Fred. Olsen Energy (OTCPK:FOEAY), has provided an update on refinancing which indicates that the company is on the verge of significant restructuring.

Fred. Olsen is mostly a North Sea player. The North Sea segment is the only segment of the offshore drilling market that is experiencing true recovery right now, so a restructuring of a company which has rigs suitable for this market is a significant development for any company with interests in the region.

Fred. Olsen Energy is a pure floater play, so the developments in the company are primarily interesting to holders of Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore (DO) shares (which have floaters operating in the North Sea), but the presence of two drillships in Fred. Olsen’s fleet makes its restructuring an interesting topic for shareholders of other companies like Ensco (ESV), Seadrill (SDRL), or Ocean Rig (ORIG).

Let’s quickly look at what happened with Fred. Olsen and then proceed to the impact of its restructuring on the industry.

Put simply, Fred. Olsen failed to keep its rigs employed during the downturn:

Source: Fred. Olsen Energy Q2 presentation

The only rig that is working right now is Blackford Dolphin, which is on contract with BP (BP). This had a crushing impact on the company’s revenues, which were just $17 million in the second quarter of this year. At the end of the second quarter, the company had $193 million of cash and $737 million of debt. Importantly, the debt waivers expired in June 2018, and the whole debt is classified as current.

Here’s what Fred. Olsen Energy stated in its refinancing update. The company received proposals which include new equity financing, full equitization of outstanding bond debt, and partial conversion of secured debt. The existing share capital and bond debt are valued at approximately $10 million.

In my opinion, the key topics in this restructuring are 1) does Fred. Olsen have a fleet that may survive and 2) will the company be able to continue operations after restructuring. Unsuccessful restructurings lead to liquidation, as was vividly shown in the case of Hercules Offshore in the beginning of the current downturn.

So, let’s look at Fred. Olsen rigs. Belford Dolphin (2000) is a previous-era drillship. It will never come back to the market and will ultimately be scrapped. Bolette Dolphin (2014) is a modern drillship, the only rig of the company with a significant valuation ($206 million - $227 million according to Bassoe Offshore). Blackford Dolphin (1974), the only rig that is working right now, is a deepwater semi-sub. The remaining fleet are mid-water semi-subs: Bideford Dolphin (1975), Borgland Dolphin (1977), Bredford Dolphin (1980), and Byford Dolphin (1974). As highlighted by Awilco’s (OTCPK:AWLCF) order of a newbuild mid-water semi-sub, there’s demand for such rigs in the North Sea market.

However, the return of the old rigs from the cold stacked mode will demand very significant investment. In my opinion, there’s a negligible chance that they will be able to return to the market. Fred. Olsen's financial situation is dire, and I doubt that even restructuring will be able to significantly improve. Potentially, Bolette Dolphin could find work, but what oil company would like to deal with a drillship from a driller in such a distress when there are many modern rigs available from established players?

All in all, I think that the situation with Fred. Olsen restructuring may ultimately drift to liquidation. De facto, the company consists of two rigs, Bolette Dolphin and Blackford Dolphin, while the rest is scrap. One of offshore drilling industry problems is its fragmentation. In absence of major M&A deals (outside Ensco’s bet with Atwood Oceanics), liquidation of weak players contributes to solving this problem. I view this development as positive for the industry in general and for the North Sea segment as I do not believe that restructuring will be able to put Fred. Olsen back in the game.

