Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) CEO John O'Donnell on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018

Executives

William McCarthy - VP, Financial Analysis & IR

John O'Donnell - President and CEO

Bonnie Lind - SVP, CFO and Treasurer

Analysts

Jonathan Tanwanteng - CJS Securities, Inc.

Daniel Jacome - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Steven Chercover - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bill McCarthy, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

William McCarthy

Thank you, and good morning. On the call with me today are John O'Donnell, our Chief Executive Officer; and Bonnie Lind, our Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks covering progress against key initiatives and quarterly financial results, John and Bonnie will open up the call for questions.

We released earnings yesterday afternoon and reported record quarterly revenue of $271 million. This reflected continued strong organic growth and added acquired sales and technical products. And Fine Paper and Packaging revenues that were equal to last year. Both segments benefited from increased selling prices, and a higher value mix and Technical products results were also helped by currency translation.

As we communicated in our May call, second quarter results included an impairment charge related to the plant sale of our office product mill in Brattleboro, Vermont. This $32 million noncash charge, along with $1.3 million of expense related to withdraw from a multi-employer pension plan and other restructuring activities, resulted in a GAAP operating loss for the quarter of $4.3 million or $0.29 per share.

Excluding these items, adjusted operating income was $29 million, in line with last year and adjusted earnings per share were $1.18 versus a $1.22 in 2017. We have reported adjusted earnings, when it improves understanding of results and comparability between periods and provide a reconciliation of these measures to comparable GAAP figures in our press release.

I'd also note that our comments today include forward statements and actual results could differ from these statements due to the uncertainties and risks outlined on our website and SEC filings.

With that, I'd like to turn things over to John O'Donnell.

John O'Donnell

Good morning everyone. I'll start with a brief overview of segment results and then update you on some of our ongoing growth initiatives.

Our business has performed well in the second quarter, as it grew consolidated sales 9%. Offset heightened input costs pressures-and significantly improved cash flows. Starting with Technical Products, both top and bottom line grew at a double-digit pace. This resulted from organic sales growth of 5% to 6% both filtration and in performance materials, complemented by added sales from our Coldenhove acquisition.

Filtration growth was led by higher sales out of Appleton and I'll talk more about that shortly. In Performance Materials, sales were up in backings, label and other specialties, with backing groups helped by added distribution of a premium tape product.

In Fine Paper and Packaging, sales were in line with last year and we made significant progress mitigating fiber and freight cost pressures to restore EBIT margins, while adjusted EBIT was down versus last year was up substantially from the first quarter. The improvement came from actions taken to revamp our shipping practices to be more cost effective as well as additional selling price realization.

Next, I'd like to comment on progress against a few of our long-term growth catalyst. First, we're continuing to ramp up sales from our Appleton filtration facility. Projected 2018 sales are now likely to be in the top half of the $15 million to $20 million range we previously communicated. At this point, 80% of the sales are A qualified with customers up from 70% on our last call.

Even more encouraging is the number of North American customers that are engaging with us regarding future projects and opportunities. As I've noted before our capacity addition comes out at good time. Global market demand continues to grow and there have been no other meaningful capacity additions.

So, customers are seeking suppliers who have the ability to grow with them. Our investment provides these customers with best-in-class quality and costs. While we're excited about what we're seeing on the top-line, I'd be reminisce [ph] if I didn't mention that there have been a few challenges. In addition to be in squeeze by increasing input cost qualifications, this year we're currently below desired internal productivity and yield targets.

To address the needed improvements, we've implemented teams focused on specific operational areas and made some necessary organizational changes. While still early in these efforts, I believe we're on the right track. We continue to expect this investment to turn profitable next year and for profits to grow each year as we move forward ultimately delivering an attractive into curve cash flow and return.

Our second growth catalyst is the acquisition of Coldenhove late last year. This gave us a leading position in the fast growing $200 million market for digital transfer media. I've been extremely pleased with what the team has been able to deliver.

As noted on the last call, we've realized synergies more quickly than anticipated as we implemented go-to-market strategies for our complementary products and customers and expanded our market reach. We acquired this business with $45 million of sales, sales and profits are well ahead of original projections and should easily top $50 million this year with a double-digit EBIT margin.

Finally, we continue to realize attractive growth opportunities in premium packaging. In the second quarter, sales again grew by double-digits with increases in label, premium folding board and live format products. And almost 20% of Fine Paper and Packaging sales, we remain believers that premium packaging can transform the segment into organically growing one while maintaining its very attractive margins.

While on the subject of Fine Paper and Packaging, I'll note that our sale process for Brattleboro is on track and we'll communicate update as we progress. With sales of over $30 million most of this business was not a strategic fit with Neenah and the divestiture is a part of a broader effort to increase efficiencies in Fine Paper and Packaging.

As I mentioned on our last call, we expect these efforts to lead to an annual improvement in operating income up around $5 million. So, in summary I'm pleased with the results in the second quarter and progress on our strategic growth initiatives. Given expectations of a continued inflationary environment for commodity input cost, we still got plenty of work ahead.

I'll talk about this later, but first I'll turn things over to Bonnie to cover quarterly financial results in detail.

Bonnie Lind

Sure. Thanks, John and good morning everyone.