Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Proposed Separation Should Offer A Favorable Outcome For Shareholders

This separation should be positive for shareholders - not only from a financial standpoint but also because it might replicate Denner's success at Bioverativ.

In May, Ironwood announced that it would separate into two companies: A commercial company focused on its existing disease areas, and an R&D company focused on rare diseases.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) recently came under pressure as Dr. Alex Denner of activist hedge fund Sarissa Capital attempted to secure a seat on the board of directors. While he was unsuccessful in this endeavor, Ironwood reacted by announcing that it would separate into two entities: A commercial entity focused on its gastrointestinal treatments and a research-focused entity focused on its other indications in rare diseases. I believe that this separation is an attractive outcome for current investors, as it allows both entities to focus in their individual strengths while also setting them up to generate shareholder value through a sale or takeover - highly similar to another transaction that Dr. Denner and his fund were involved in.

Company Description and Overview

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a commercial biotechnology company developing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, abdominal pain and gout. The notable word here is commercial: Ironwood has received FDA approval for three drugs and is actively marketing them, putting it on track to bring in more than USD 300m of revenues in 2018.

Source: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (as of May 1, 2018).

Commercial Pipeline

Linzess (Linaclotide) is used in adults to treat constipation caused by irritable bowel syndrome (IBC-C) or chronic idiopathic (unknown) causes (CIC). Ironwood has partnered with Allergan (NYSE:AGN) to market Linzess, splitting both costs and profits equally in the US while agreeing to receive royalties on sales in most other countries worldwide. As of FY2017, Linzess was by far the most significant contributor to Ironwood's revenues, standing at USD 295.2m relative to total revenue of USD 298.3m. It should be noted that Linzess is not the only drug in the IBS-C/CIC space. It is competing with Amitiza, marketed by Sucampo Pharmaceuticals which was recently acquired by Mallinckrodt (MNK), and Trulance, marketed by Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP).

Ironwood's other approved drugs, Zurampic and Duzallo (Lesinurad), aim to treat hyperuricemia (abnormally high levels of uric acid in the blood) associated with gout. Ironwood acquired the asset through a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in April 2016 for sales-related and other milestone payments of up to USD 265m, and single-digit royalties. At the time of the agreement, Ironwood expected its Zurampic/Duzallo franchise to reach peak sales of USD 300m. However, sales figures failed to even come close to this figure: In Q1 2018, a mere USD 635,000 of revenues was drawn from Zurampic and Duzallo. Ultimately, Ironwood recently announced in August 2018 that it would terminate the agreement with AstraZeneca.

Clinical Pipeline

Ironwood is also developing a number of other drugs which are currently still in the clinical stage: IW-3718, IW-1973 (praliciguat) and IW-1701 (olinciguat). IW-3718 is closer to Ironwood's expertise of gastrointestinal diseases, whereas IW-1973 and IW-1701 focus on diabetic complications and rare diseases, respectively.

IW-3718 aims to help patients with persistent GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), which causes symptoms such as heartburn or regurgitation despite receiving the current standard of treatment, proton pump inhibitors. Ironwood released Phase IIb trial results in July 2017, showing that it had succeeded in reaching the primary endpoint of a percent change from baseline in weekly heartburn severity (decrease by 58% vs. 46% in patients treated with a PPI alone). Notably, however, with those results Ironwood failed to reach a "self-imposed bar" of a 15% improvement on heartburn severity over placebo. Despite failure to reach these self-imposed goals, investors should not discount IW-3718's potential: Proton pump inhibitors account for approx. USD 13b in global sales, an enormous opportunity even if Ironwood were to only capture a small share of the market.

In June 2018, the company announced that it had initiated two Phase III clinical trials, which aim to evaluate IW-3718 vs. placebo in approx. 660 participants in each study. A risk that I see here is that the trial compares IW-3718 alone with a placebo, whereas the previous trial compared IW-3718 + PPIs with PPIs alone. While the outcome vs. placebo might turn out to be statistically significant, market potential would be significantly reduced if IW-3718 fails to be less helpful in GERD treatment that PPIs.

The next drug in development is praliciguat (IW-1973) for diabetic nephropathy (chronic loss of kidney function in individuals with diabetes mellitus) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Ironwood presented initial positive results in December 2017, showing a decrease in blood pressure, fasting glucose, cholesterol, triglycerides and a biomarker of endothelial dysfunction. In June 2018, it provided further data, showing that praliciguat, among other benefits, also improved patient's insulin sensitivity.

The final drug in development is olinciguat (IW-1701) for the treatment of rare diseases - more precisely, achalasia (a rare disorder causing the esophagus to lose the ability to squeeze food down into the stomach) and sickle cell disease (a genetic disease causing red blood cells to be shaped like sickles or crescent moons, which slows or blocks blood flow, causing swelling, severe pain and infections). Ironwood presented IW-1701 preclinical data at the 2017 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, where it showed that it could enhance the effect of hydroxyurea, the current standard of care for sickle cell disease. Olinciguat for the treatment of sickle cell disease received FDA Orphan Drug Designation in June 2018, and a Phase II trial initiated in December 2017 is expected to be completed by July 2019. Sickle Cell Disease is an attractive indication with an estimated 100,000 patients in the US suffering from the life-long disease, but faces competition from companies such as bluebird bio (BLUE), which is developing a promising gene therapy causing patients to produce 'anti-sickling' hemoglobin.

Financials

Let's take a look at Ironwood's income statement as of 2017 year-end:

Source: Ironwood Annual Report (December 2017).

While revenue has increased significantly from 2015 to 2016, it only grew modestly from 2016 to 2017. At the same time, costs and expenses increased significantly, growing from USD 251m to USD 326m in 2016 to USD 375m in 2017, driven primarily by an increase in SG&A. One notable item within cost and expenses is the gain/loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration, which reflects the change in value of Ironwood's expected royalty and milestone payments to AstraZeneca in regards to Zurampic and Duzallo. In 2017, Ironwood decreased its Zurampic and Duzallo revenue projections, thus leading to a USD 31.3m decrease in the contingent consideration liability. With the agreement with AstraZeneca now being terminated, we can potentially expect further impairment charges or further remeasurements of this contingent consideration over the next quarter or two.

Ironwood also provides investors with a breakdown of its R&D expenses:

Source: Ironwood Annual Report (December 2017).

As you can see, Ironwood's R&D expenses for its gastrointestinal disorder indications (including Linaclotide and Lesinurad) make up more than half of the total R&D expenses (USD 67.9m). Other large blocks are its research in vascular and fibrotic disorders (USD 50m), discovery research (USD 21.4m) and central nervous system disorders (USD 8.3m). Given the termination of the agreement with AstraZeneca, I would expect that the R&D expenses for Lesinurad will decline substantially over the next two quarters.

Finally, let us also take a look at Ironwood's most current balance sheet:

Source: Ironwood Quarterly Report (as of June 30, 2018).

As of June 30, 2018, Ironwood had cash and equivalents of USD 181.2m, short-term debt of USD 24.9m, long-term debt of USD 122.6m, and convertible debt of USD 257.2m, bringing its total net debt to USD 223.5m. The long-term debt consists of notes due in 2026 with a coupon of 8.375% p.a., while the convertible notes pay a coupon of 2.25% p.a. with a conversion price of approximately USD 16.58.

Activist Campaign

Source: Yahoo Finance (as of August 6, 2018).

Over the last two years until April, Ironwood's stock was locked mostly in a USD 15-16 range (purple line above). Beginning in April, however, its share price rallied from USD 14.36 (April 2nd) to USD 18.68 (April 23nd) and then reached above USD 20 in July.

The rally was due to the emergence of an activist investor. On April 9, Ironwood announced that Dr. Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital had nominated himself for a position on the company's board of directors. Dr. Denner used to work with Carl Icahn and has a track record for value creation: He helped set up transactions such as the sale of Ariad to Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) in January 2017, and Bioverativ to Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in September 2017. According to an official filing as of December 31, 2017, Denner's fund owned 1.65m shares of Ironwood, valued at approx. USD 31m.

On April 16, Ironwood released further details regarding its interactions with Dr. Denner; Sarissa and Ironwood representatives first met on March 27. In those interactions, Dr. Denner had stated that even though Ironwood had a strong board of directors and that it had done a good job building a company, there were opportunities to improve stock performance, which he could help realize as board member. CEO Peter Hecht replied that he believed its board member process to be fine the way it is, leading Denner to notify the company on March 29 that he was going to run for a seat on the board of directors. As a reaction, Ironwood on May 2 released proxy materials stating that Sarissa had no justification for a board seat, given that he previously only had minimal interactions with the board, had no clear justification, and that the company believed in its existing board and their skills. Investors were instead encouraged to vote for the reelection of three independent directors.

In the end, Ironwood was successful in fighting off Denner, as shareholders decided to reappoint the three independent directors. Nonetheless, Denner's campaign had an effect on the company: On May 1, Ironwood announced that it would separate its commercial and gastrointestinal business and its separate soluble guanylate cyclase ((sGC)) business into two independent, publicly traded companies by the first half of 2019.

Proposed Separation

Ironwood announced that after a strategic review beginning in the fall of 2017, it had decided that a separation of its two platforms (Ironwood and "R&D Co.") into two independent companies would be the best way to drive performance, accelerate growth and unlock value:

Source: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (as of May 1, 2018).

Ironwood said that it would continue to market Linzess and other versions of Linaclotide, Duzallo, and Zurampic (since discontinued), as well as IW-3178 for persistent GERD, while the R&D Co. will be focused on IW-1973, IW-1701, and IW-6434, on severe central nervous system diseases and other advanced discovery programs.

Ironwood expects its commercial company to be profitable beginning in 2019, and to focus on improving its business through measures such as "more innovative consumer-led marketing techniques", broader market access and continued linaclotide collaborations. The key product continues to be Linzess, which is projected to reach over USD 1b in sales (Ironwood has 50% interest) with a 70% commercial margin by 2020.

The R&D Co. is planned to apply its core competencies in its disease indication to rapidly advance its pipeline, accelerate drug development with more parallel programs, and to tailor development approaches to serious and orphan diseases. Its pipeline, as mentioned above, will consist of praliciguat (two phase II studies), olinciguat (two phase II studies), IW-6463 (pre-clinical) and two discovery programs focused on severe liver and lung diseases (pre-clinical).

Let's take a look at the potential value of the two companies. To do so, I have tried to value the commercial entity, and then compare it to the current market value of Ironwood as a whole to assess the R&D Co.'s current value.

In the chart below, I looked at Ironwood's last financial quarter (Q2 2018) and attempted to extrapolate it for 2018 as a whole. In doing so, I assumed that Linzess sales would grow at approx. 6% YOY, which would bring us to approx. USD 325m in total Linzess revenue for 2018. Cost of revenues would also grow accordingly. I assumed that the remaining expenses would remain constant, with the exception of certain one-off expenses (e.g. severance costs related to a reduction in Duzallo/Zurampic salesforce, or restructuring charges), while also considering management guidance on R&D (USD 160-180m), SG&A (USD 230-250m), restructuring expenses (USD 18-21m) and interest expense (below USD 40m) for 2018 as a whole. I then attempted to allocate each of the line items to Ironwood or the R&D Co. You can see the results as follows:

Source: Ironwood Financial Statements (as of June 30), own calculations (With 6% Linzess QOQ growth). All numbers in thousands.

Based on these assumptions, the Ironwood commercial entity would bring in an operating profit while incurring a net loss after counting in interest expense. The R&D Co., unsurprisingly, would bring in a significant net loss, driven by its R&D expenses and the lack of income streams. As a whole, Ironwood would also be unprofitable, driven mostly by the significant R&D expenses of the R&D Co. However, if the above scenario comes close to the actual financials in 2018, in particular with regards to Linzess revenues, I would expect the commercial entity to achieve profitability by 2019.

Before we now take a look at the value of each of these entities, let's first take a look at a situation that was very similar to that of Ironwood, and in which Dr. Denner of Sarissa Capital was also involved in: Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bioverativ spin-off and its subsequent acquisition by Sanofi less than year later.

Ironwood's Separation: Biogen/Bioverativ 2.0?

Alex Denner had long been involved at Biogen: He joined its board of directors in 2009 while still working for Carl Icahn, whose funds at the time owned about 5.6% of the company. Even after leaving the firm in 2013 to start Sarissa, he remained involved on the board of the company, and continues to be invested in Biogen through its own funds - according to an official filing, Sarissa's stake in Biogen is worth approximately USD 130m.

Biogen spun off Bioverativ, focused on blood disorders beyond hemophilia such as sickle cell disease, in January 2017, with investors receiving one share in the new company for each two shares in Biogen that they owned. The company, initially trading at USD 40 per share, rallied up to USD 47.35 on its first day of trading.

Slightly more than year later, Bioverativ was sold to Sanofi for USD 11.6b. After being turned down twice by Bioverativ's board, Sanofi contacted Dr. Denner, who helped facilitate the sale: He helped find the initial offer price of USD 98.50 per share, and even though Bioverativ turned down this initial offer, he made sure that the two companies would continue their discussion. Eventually, by January 22, Bioverativ and Sanofi agreed on a price of USD 105 per share - resulting in a gain of more than USD 75m, or more than 160%, for Denner's fund in slightly more than a year (based on 1.165m shares the fund owned).

Thus, the question here is whether Denner has helped catalyze a similar transaction (and return) for Ironwood's R&D Co. Sarissa owns about 0.7% of Ironwood's outstanding shares, which is significant but maybe not significant enough to potentially bring changes to the company by itself. Additionally, Denner is not a board member like he was at Bioverativ, making it more difficult for him to bring about potentially influential changes from the inside like at Bioverativ, as mentioned when he tried to run for the board. Nonetheless, given his financial interest in the company, I would be surprised if his investment thesis for Ironwood did not involve the facilitation of a sale or takeover - as we were able to see at Biogen and other holdings such as Ariad. In the end, I also wouldn't rule out the potential for the commercial business to stay attuned to the M&A market. If Linzess continues to show strong growth, it could be an attractive asset for large-cap biotech and pharmaceuticals companies looking to expand their pipeline with a potential blockbuster drug by the next decade - maybe even for partner Allergan, if it wants to consolidate its income stream and reduce expenses (e.g. the milestone payments or royalties).

Nonetheless, no matter what Dr. Denner's investment thesis is or was, one useful way to value Ironwood and the R&D Co. is to weigh the potential M&A value, which we will first do for the commercial entity. This will help us discover where the market potentially values the R&D Co.

Valuation

To calculate the value of Ironwood's commercial business, we can use a recent transaction involving one of its competitors: The acquisition of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by Mallinckrodt in December 2017. Sucampo is marketing Amitiza, a direct competitor of Ironwood's Linzess. The company was acquired for approx. USD 1.2b and had brought in approx. USD 235m in revenues in the last twelve reported months before being acquired, thus bringing us to a sales multiple of 5.1x.

Logically, Ironwood's commercial entity would not be acquired by itself prior to the planned separation in 2019. Thus, to help calculate an estimated value of the commercial entity, we make a forecast for total sales in 2019. The company has given the indication that it expects Linzess to bring in USD 1b in revenue by 2020 (out of which half, or USD 500m, can be ascribed to Ironwood). My own forecast for Linzess (as visible above) revenue is approximately USD 300m for 2018 (or USD 600m in total Linzess sales). A reader considering the midpoint would start with Linzess revenue of USD 400m, in 2019. Given the recent termination of the agreement with AstraZeneca, I do not expect any contribution by Zurampic or Duzallo in 2019.

With total estimated revenue of USD 400m for 2019, using the above sales multiple from the Sucampo transaction of 5.1x would drive an enterprise of USD 2.04b for Ironwood's commercial entity. I would assume that the debt from the two debt issuances will remain with Ironwood's commercial entity, as it seems unlikely for the R&D Co. to take on this burden, given its inability to make interest payments (or the payment at maturity). The convertible debt issuance might however be treated differently depending on its exact terms (e.g. if the R&D Co. will be treated as a spin-off or as an actual separation). Subtracting the aforementioned net debt of USD 223.5m, we calculate an equity value of USD 1.82b, or USD ~12 per share.

While it could be argued whether the 5.1x multiple is the perfect figure to apply to Ironwood, I think it is a good guideline, given the fact that Sucampo's Amitiza business is one of its main competitors. To calculate a range of scenarios (a neutral case, a bull case, and a bear case), I thus assumed the multiple as constant, but instead thought about possible variations in the sales forecast:

Source: Ironwood Financial Statements, own calculations. All numbers except share price in thousands. Share Prices rounded to nearest 10 cents (as of August 6, 2018).

In the bear case, I assumed that Ironwood's revenues in FY2019 will be flat relative to my forecasted revenue figure for FY2018. In the Bull Case, I assumed that Linzess reaches its forecasted USD 1b in total revenue a year early, thus resulting in USD 500m in revenue to Ironwood in 2019. The share price range under these scenarios for Ironwood's commercial business lands between USD 9.40 and USD 15.30.

If we assume that Ironwood's current market value reflects the value of both the commercial business and its R&D Co., we can subtract our aforementioned price for the commercial business from Ironwood's current stock price in order to calculate the market-implied share price for the R&D Co. Depending on the case, the market-implied share price for the R&D Co. would stand at between USD 3.10 (in the commercial bull case) and USD 9.00 (in the commercial bear case).

The R&D Co. is obviously harder to independently evaluate, given its clinical nature. In my eyes, there is definitely value in its pipeline, given the promising data for both IW-1973 and IW-1701, IW-1701's orphan drug designation as well as the large target markets for both indications (heart disease, diabetes-related kidney disease and sickle cell disease respectively). Nonetheless, while hard to assess, is there any potential upside that is not yet reflected in the R&D Co.'s market-implied share price? In my eyes, this exists through the possibility of an M&A scenario: As we saw above in the Bioverativ example, even companies without approved drugs can warrant substantial acquisition premia. However, this optionality of the R&D Co. being acquired might not yet be priced into Ironwood's share price as a whole.

Let us take a look at a number of large acquisitions in the pharmaceuticals/biotechnology space in 2017:

Source: Personal Research (as of August 6, 2018).

As you can see, M&A targets in the space warranted significant premia relative to their closing price, ranging from 29% to 75% and averaging around 60%. Thus, if we include this potential acquisition premium in our calculation, we would receive the following theoretical acquisition price for the R&D Co separately, and the total value of both entities combined:

Source: Ironwood Financial Statements, own calculations. All numbers except share price in thousands (as of August 6, 2018).

In conclusion, the total theoretical value of both separate companies combined could stand between USD 20.20 and USD 23.60, representing a premium of 10% to 28.5% relative to the current share price. Of course, this implies that the R&D Co. will be acquired, which I do not find unlikely: Not only would it make sense for the company, given its current lack of an income stream (except the capital markets), but it would also fit into Dr. Denner's "playbook": Given his financial interest in the company, I would not be surprised if he helps facilitate an acquisition of the R&D Co. to increase shareholder returns (to himself and his investors), even though he is (currently) not a member of the board.

Finally, it should also be noted that the above bear case is the bear case for the commercial entity, and not the bear case for both combined companies as a whole. For both companies combined, I would see the worst case as a combination of a commercial entity with stagnating growth (USD 9.40 per share) and an unsuccessful R&D Co. valued at its cash value (USD 0 to USD 0.30, depending on how much of the current USD 181.2m will be transferred to the R&D Co., and how much it will burn). Thus, in total, in such a scenario, our absolute downside value for the combined entity would be USD 9.40 to USD 9.70, or about -47% from current levels. However, such a scenario, in my eyes, is highly unlikely: I would not expect the R&D Co to run out of cash, as it would likely seen necessary capital from the public markets. Meanwhile, I am optimistic for the commercial entity to continue growing its Linzess revenues.

Risks and Concerns

In my eyes, risks to Ironwood stem mostly from the prospects of Linzess: The value of the company as a whole is very highly dependent of the success of its drug against two clear competitors (Sucampo's Amitiza and Synergy's Trulance). If its Linzess franchise fails to realize its growth prospects, Ironwood's stock price might fall substantially. This is also visible in my aforementioned calculation of the commercial entity by itself based on a sales multiple. While this could be offset by some of its other indications in the pipeline, such as IW-3718, I am more skeptical due to reasons as outlined in the course of this article, such as the trial design of the IW-3718 Phase III trial.

Even though the separation should be favorable for Ironwood's commercial entity from a financial standpoint, as it can reduce its R&D expenses to achievable profitability within a reasonable time frame, Ironwood's R&D Co. on the other hand is left with no revenue streams and would thus likely be dependent on a capital raise and/or partnership agreements to maintain its operations, which could lead to dilution for investors.

Conclusion

Ironwood is a commercial-stage biotech company primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. Over recent years, it has been successful in developing its Linzess franchise, marketing it globally together with Allergan. Its recent efforts to split up the company into its gastrointestinal, commercial pipeline and its clinical-stage pipeline focused on rare diseases should be beneficial to shareholders, as it allows the commercial business to focus on its core competencies while setting up the R&D Co. for value creation through agreements or a possible sale/takeover. While risk persists in particular for the commercial company, such as the trial outcome for IW-3718, overall, I see Ironwood's pipeline risk balanced out by Linzess' prospects and potential value creation through the separation.

