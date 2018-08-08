CEF Space: DMO On Sale

We find that DMO has now reverted back to sensible Discount pricing and may be looking as an attractive switch out of PDI.

This week we add a new report to our suite - 'What's On Sale?'. The motivation for this report is the fast-moving nature of the closed-end fund market. Our intention in this periodic report is to follow a number of price-based fund and sector valuation metrics that may reveal interesting opportunities.

These metrics by themselves do not indicate clear value and should not be interpreted as buy recommendations but can be a good start for more research. There are a lot of value traps in the market and a proper analysis should incorporate many other considerations such as fundamentals and technicals. We think of these as initial ideas worthy of further analysis.

Our plan is to follow both sectors and individual funds. We think this is the right approach in order to give our readers a fuller picture of "value" in the market as well as provide some flexibility on individual fund selection, if we think, for example, that a given sector offers value but don't have strong views on fund selection.

While we have a number of different value metrics we follow, we will try to keep each report confined to one or two metrics or ideas we find interesting, to avoid it being a hard-to-follow data dump. Each idea we will explore a bit further to, hopefully, kickstart a conversation. We think there is much value in crowd-funding opinion so we hope we can continue the dialogue in the comments below.

We think there are secondary benefits in following these metrics beyond just uncovering potential value. Understanding how funds and sectors perform in various environments adds to our understanding of the market and can inform our portfolio allocation methods and risk management.

As the title of the report implies, we will be more interested in funds and sectors that have fallen in value than ones that have strongly appreciated.

The 30,000 Foot View

Often it's easy to lose ourselves in the nitty-gritty of specific analysis, so we think it's worth to zoom out and take a broader, systematic perspective on where we are and what we are looking to accomplish.

Our goal in this type of analysis is to focus strictly on the market performance of fund and sectors and use that information as a starting point to further analysis such as the outlook for a given fund or sector within the broader macroeconomic environment as well as fund fundamentals and technicals.

Therefore we limit the scope of our initial analysis to fund and sector performance attributes such as the ones listed in the first column of the table below.

The row titles are self-explanatory and familiar to fund investors.

The column titles are designed to capture the different ways we can analyze each of the rows. Taking the Discount row as an example:

Absolute - the absolute level of Discount for a given fund or sector e.g. that a given sector is trading at a historically low Discount.

Relative - the relative level of a given fund or sector's Discount to other funds or sectors e.g. that a given sector has the lowest Discount relative to all other sectors.

Change - the change in Discount of a given fund or sector e.g. that a given sector saw the biggest change in Discount over a particular period.

We think all of these metric types are potentially interesting and will include them in our analysis.

Now Enough Lollygagging

We have also color coded the table above for the reason that not each type of analysis is equally interesting. For example, an extreme Absolute Price or Absolute Volatility event for a given fund or sector is not as compelling as an extreme Change in Discount or Price.

We kick off our inaugural report with a fund-level Z-Score screen. We run Z-Scores across a number of time frames, shown in the top row. The "nan" entries in the table means we don't have the data running that far, either because the fund began trading more recently or the quality of NAV data is poor.

Lowest Fund Z-Scores

The fund which stands out to us is the Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO), possibly because this is a fund we love to hate, having written about it before.

Why is DMO on the list above?

Well, here is what's happened to it.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Having traded at a large premium since 2016, it has not come back down to earth and quickly.

Running a quick 5-year comparison to other popular RMBS funds, we get the following.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

The closest comparison to DMO should probably be the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) because it's been an RMBS fund more consistently than PCI.

PDI has outperformed DMO on a NAV basis with similar NAV volatility and much lower Price volatility.

This is how a 5-year NAV chart looks like for the three funds:

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Interestingly, despite the obvious co-movement in the NAVs above between DMO and PDI, daily NAV return correlations are quite low, particularly between DMO and the other two funds, despite the funds holding similar assets. This can be because DMO doesn't actually hold substantially similar assets to the other funds (RMBS assets are not all alike after all) or it marks the Level-3 assets differently. Any insight on this point we would appreciate.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

With the DMO discount now approaching zero (a much more sensible area given the 2022 liquidation date and the fact that PCI's discount is quite low, is DMO beginning to look tempting? With PDI trading at a 13% premium it certaintly looks more tempting than it has been for a long time.

What do you think about DMO?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.