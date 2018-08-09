Polyus: Lowest Cost, Highest Growth

I think that Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) is an extremely undervalued company with strong operational performance. Despite the highest FCF margin, highest dividend, yield, and highest growth, Polyus is traded with a significant discount to peers on most valuation metrics. That said, I view Polyus as a good investment opportunity.

Company Overview

Polyus Gold is Russia's largest Russian gold producer and 10th-largest globally. It is also among the top 5 international gold companies by reserves. It has four operating mines in Siberia and the Far East of Russia and a number of greenfield projects at different stages of development. Polyus was founded in March 2006 as a result of a spin-off from the gold assets of Norilsk Nickel.

The company performed very well in 2017. Gold sales increased by 13% year-on-year to 2,158 thousand ounces reflecting higher gold production. Revenue totalled $2,721 million compared to $2,458 million in 2016, driven by increased sales volumes. Net profit for 2017 amounted to $1,015 million, a 7% increase from the prior year. Capex was $804 million, primarily due to the ramp-up of construction activity at Natalka mine.

Polyus' results for 1Q-18 and 2Q-18 are also reasonable. The company sold a total of 531 koz of gold in 2Q 2018, up 16% compared to 1Q 2018 and up 7% compared to the prior-year period. Revenue totaled $692 mln, up 12% q-o-q, driven by higher sales volumes. Year on year, revenue rose by 11%. The company kept its 2018 gold production guidance unchanged at 2.375-2.425 million troy ounces, adding that the ramp-up of production at its major Natalka gold deposit in Russia's far east is in its final stage. Natalka, currently operating at above 90 percent of its design capacity, produced 39,800 ounces of refined gold for the period.

According to the current dividend policy, the company will pay dividends on a semi-annual basis in an amount of 30% of the company's EBITDA but not less than 550 million US dollars in respect of each of the years 2017 and 2018. Payment will be calculated on the basis of the consolidated financial statements of the company in accordance with IFRS requirements, provided that the net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) ratio is lower than 2.5x. Polyus is actively deleveraging and the management team has plans to reduce Net Debt/EBITDA from 1.8x in 2017 to 1.4x by the end of 2018. As a result, if 30% of the company's EBITDA is paid in 2018, the dividend yield will be around 6% vs. 1-1.5% on average among international peers.

Polyus has a number of significant competitive advantages. The company has one of the largest proven and probable gold reserves, and one of the lowest cost of production. It also has one of the highest average life of mine, which makes the company way more sustainable to fluctuations in gold prices and currency risks in the long-run. Cash costs for the production of one ounce of gold are only $364 vs. the gold spot price per ounce of $1215.

The company is currently undertaking exploration works at its most ambitious project, Sukhoi Log. It is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the world, located in the Bodaybinsky District of the Irkutsk Oblast. Polyus estimates the deposit's Total Inferred Mineral Resources to be at 58 million ounces, grading 2.0 g/t, according to AMC Consultants Pty Ltd's generated 3D resource block model. The deposit is characterized by a complex structure, and its development would require significant effort by the company. This year Polyus will pump about $850 million into projects including remote-controlled drilling machines, self-driving trucks, and computer-controlled vats that purify lumps of pulverised rock into gold bars. Preliminarily, Sukhoi Log will increase Polyus' gold production by 1.6 million ounces per year to more than 4 million ounces per year of total gold production. So the stakes are high, but the reward is also expected to be promising.

Peer Comparison

From a valuation standpoint, Polyus looks unreasonably cheap compared to peers. P/E and EV/EBITDA are substantially lower compared to other gold mining companies. And as I said before, the Polyus' dividend yield is expected to be one of the highest in 2018.

Risks

I see following challenges/risks for Polyus in the years ahead:

High dependency on the Olimpiada mine (more than 50% of the company's revenue) carries a significant risk to the company's attractiveness in case of the mine's underperformance.

The future of Sukhoi Log still lacks certainty. With the scoping study being completed, Sukhoi Log is entering the pre-feasibility stage. The next update of the economic parameters is expected after completion of the pre-feasibility study in 2020. There is a risk that the updated data may imply higher capex which will result in lower FCF after 2020.

The family of billionaire Suleiman Kerimov (added to the US SDN list since April 2018) owns a controlling stake of 82.44% in PJSC Polyus. I believe that this brings a risk of a majority vs. minority shareholder conflict over time. The majority owner already had plans to buy out all the shares and make Polyus a private company, and there is no guarantee that these plans will not arise again in the long term. Possible sanctions exposure to Polyus is also in place.

Final thoughts

The combination of a low price, high expected dividend yield and high potential for operational performance makes Polyus an excellent investment case in both the medium and long term. Nevertheless, the company's future results largely depend on the implementation of complex projects, such as Sukhoi Log. That carries significant operational risks an investor should consider.

It's also important to note that Polyus is traded only on the OTC market in the US. Less liquidity will be a risk in case of any political turbulence between US and Russia.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. Author-generated charts and spreadsheets are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.