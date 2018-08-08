What The Tesla Tweets Are Really All About

Let me begin by saying that I doubt Tesla (TSLA) is about to go private. If Elon Musk was really distracted by short propaganda, that makes him a bad manager. I have no means to assess him in that capacity, but what I do know is that he is an excellent media/market strategist. In today's overcapitalized markets the latter can be more valuable than the former. At the very least, I'm certain that Musk isn't nearly dumb enough to go announcing a buyout before the decision is final and terms are set. So why the tweets?

A Short Squeeze?

A minor short squeeze could ensue. 27% (34.7M) of floating TSLA shares were shorted as of July 13th and the private sources I look at indicate that the situation probably hasn't changed all that much since those last official numbers were released. I doubt if we're even back at the 39M seen at the end of May and April. The rebate rate has risen a quarter of a percent in recent days and is somewhat elevated. To be clear, I don't see this as anything like the historic squeeze I documented in my second article, or even the one that occurred about a year ago.

Any squeeze would probably be emotionally gratifying for Musk, but it doesn't directly benefit him or his company unless they sell more shares, and that's what this is really all about, but maybe not in the way you think...

An Equity Sale in Disguise

As I wrote in my fourth Tesla article, at the end of February 2014:

The pricing of Tesla Motors convertible bond sale has been reported and once again the terms are absurdly favorable. All the convertibles have an equity conversion premium of 42.5%, which equates to ~$360 per share, based on yesterday's closing price. So far, $800M of the bonds are five-year debt with a coupon payment of 25 basis points and $1.2B are seven-year notes at 125 basis points. These terms are 25 basis points better than the even best projections I'd seen from analysts.

Note that the first of these bonds mature in less than a year, at a time when the company needs operating cash badly. By pushing shares above the conversion price, Tesla does an equity sale in disguise. It stands to gain up to $2.3b in cash, and save the redemption value of notes. This is a win for the company and for its bond holders. The only possible losers are those who incorrectly interpret news posts and buy into the hype. I have no doubt that Musk considered taking the company private. The latest news as of this writing is that he even discussed it with the board last week. I also have little doubt that the board will drag things out long enough for as many conversions as possible to take place, before deciding against going private.

Just In Case Fundamentals Start to Matter

In five years and 150 articles, I've written only seven that concerned Tesla. That's because the base investment proposition hasn't changed much over that time. If you want to read about them, Tesla's Matrix Moment is still free for all to read, and more relevant today than when it was written. About the only thing that's changed is that the rise of natural gas will make hydrogen a more viable means of energy storage in coming decades than I had originally envisioned. I've come to see the transition away from fossil fuels as the quintessential investment theme of our time, but the pace of that transition has implications that are much different than many assume. It's led to a number of investment finds that seem unrelated but which actually have a great deal to do with the transition:

Stock Began Coverage Subsequent Gain First Article Award Subsequent Gain AES July 31, 2017 31% March 16, 2018 -- 31% NYLDA Feb. 7, 2018 16% Feb. 13, 2018 Pro 17% CVA Feb. 18, 2016 45% Dec. 7, 2017 Top Idea 21%

TSLA isn't going to be one of these stocks in the foreseeable future. For one thing, they all pay dividends and the Gains columns include those. Even with such payments, there are key points where one is better off taking profits. My private pre-earnings warnings on Intel (INTC) are a good example. That becomes all the more important with a volatile, yield-less stock like TSLA in the face of events like this. Of course, the stocks above are only the energy-related picks that I've published here, and not all good investments have to do with energy. What's almost always true, though, is that if you want these sort of gains you need to stop just paying attention to the news and trailing numbers and start understanding businesses and the science they rely on. That said there are situations where experience in markets and financing becomes critical, and I believe this is one of them for TSLA share and bond holders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AES, CVA, NYLD, NYLDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.