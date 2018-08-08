Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) CEO Alexander Smith on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Kathleen Heaney - Investor Relations

Alexander Smith - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Mock - Chief Merchandizing and Marketing Officer

Bill Wafford - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sean Kras - Barclays

Joshua Siber - Morgan Stanley

Kathleen Heaney

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Earlier this morning, we released financial results for second quarter of 2018. A copy of the earnings release can be found at vitaminshoppe.com in the Investor Relations section.

Making presentations today will be Alex Smith, Chairman; Dave Mock, Chief Merchandizing and Marketing Officer; and Bill Wafford, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I need to remind listeners that remarks made during the course of this call may contain Forward-Looking Statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about the company's future results or plans, guidance, strategies and prospects. These are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, implementation of the company's plans to differ materially.

The words believe, expect, plan, intend, estimate or anticipate and similar expressions as well as future or conditional verbs such as should, would and could identify as forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we expressly do not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required to do so by law.

During the call, we may refer to non-GAAP figures. We have provided a reconciliation for these numbers in Table 4 and 5 in the Press Release. We refer all of you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our annual report on Form 10-K as well as our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may have a direct bearing on our operating results, our performance and our financial condition.

I will now turn the call over to Alex.

Alexander Smith

Thank you, Kathleen. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On the 23rd of July we announced that Sharon Leite will be our new CEO. I know from the many years that Sharon and I worked together previously that she is an exceptional leader.

She has an innate ability to coach and couch high levels of performance from a store fleet, a strong customer first focus and the deep understanding of what it takes to built success in today's retail environment I'm thrilled she is joining us.

Two other new senior leaders will present on today's call, Phil Lawford and Dave Mark they are already have a positive impact on the performance of our Company. Throughout the organization we are nurturing the talents we have and bringing a new blood where needed.

As to the quarter ,focusing on retail fundamentals as we strive to turnaround Vitamin Shoppe and build a rock solid platform for future growth is starting to deliver improved performance. To be clear a better quarter and improving trends does not mean we are satisfied or believe that we have things fixed.

I do believe however that it indicates that our strategy is directionally correct. Our focus on upgrading talents, processes, products, and how we engage with our customers.

I will now let Dave and Bill give you some more details. Dave.

David Mock

Thank you, Alex, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to talk with you today about some of our key initiatives. We are seeing improving trends across the business. Comp sale were negative 1.1 in the quarter, which was an improving trend both year-over-year and sequentially.

We saw a healthy sales trend improvement across all major categories including protein. Weight management turned positive in June, while protein trends are encouraging, the category is not where we believe it can be.

As in past quarters, we continue to see good growth in herbs, botanical products and new categories, which includes food. Importantly, we are pleased with the growth we saw across our core vitamin in specially supplement categories.

Margins also improved across most key categories reflecting tighter control over promotion, product mix shifts and a better cost structure as we work more closely with our vendors.

On the customer acquisition front, new customer growth was 14% in the quarter and reflects the initiatives we have started to refine namely media mix, seasonality, incentives, new online capabilities and in-store grassroots marketing programs to help drive strong traffic and customer acquisition.

Digital commerce sales were up almost 40% in the quarter, primarily driven by the success of auto delivery. We are making further enhancements to our website, including a new landing page, improved navigation and more content to ensure that we are differentiating our products and delivering our superior customer service. We also plan to re-launch BOPS, Buy Online Pickup In-Store.

Moving on to promotion and product strategy this is an area where we have made significant improvements and are seeing the benefits reflected in our product margin. By working both more collaboratively with our vendor partners on pricing as well as joint business planning, we have better insight into which promos and brands are most successful. We, along with our partners are now realizing more efficient promotions.

With respect to product assortments, newness and innovation are key for us, as we work to make the stores more productive and provide the shelf space for new and innovative products, we took a real hard look at the inventory and made the decision to remove unproductive inventory. Going forward, for the first time we now have a product clearance plan in place.

We have been working closely with our vendor partners to introduce newness into our assortments, the result of this collaboration along with our own efforts on the private brand side, were evident in the quarter as we launched more than 100 unique items in the quarter and in Q3 we will launch more new products than we have launched all year.

Let me provide you a few examples; in the sports category we launched new brands in our sports supplement and protein powder categories. Additionally, we launched line extensions with established brand in the on-the-go category. Shortly we will be launching a line of hemp extract products that support overall health and wellness and restorative wellness.

We are excited about this launch as it takes us into a new category and we will be supporting it with a full marketing campaign across social media, emails, in-store display and prominently featured on our website.

Growing our private brand business and increasing the pace of new product introductions in private brand is also a key priority for us. During the quarter, we saw improving trends and better margins which were driven by the launch of new products, better pricing, marketing support and an improved cost structure.

We continue to see good growth in our plant line, up low double digits in the quarter, while our BSC products increased high single digits as we added more innovation and supported with increased marketing. In the coming months we will be rolling out many new products from plant. We also are adding more flavors for BodyTech as well as launching several new products under the VFB label.

Customer loyalty and retention. A quick update on SPARK Auto Delivery Program or ADP which continues to perform well. The average units per subscriber are close to three and average order size is in the mid-30s.

As mentioned last quarter, given the success of Auto Delivery we are launching easy reorder, this convenient one click reordering and choice of delivery to home or pick up in-store is currently in pilot. We will have more information to provide on later calls.

We are excited about the opportunity to make it easy as possible for customers who have already shopped with us to continue shopping with us. We recently began a test of our new healthy rewards membership program in a few select markets. The new program is more robust and includes more rewards, more choices and more exclusives, as well as the birthday gift.

Customers will also be here in bronze, silver and gold level getting the opportunity to earn more award and faster. We will be piloting this new programs throughout Q3 and then making a determination in Q4 for the full rollout plan.

I will now turn the call over to Bill to provide further details on the financial results of Q2. Bill.

Bill Wafford

Thank you, Dave and good morning everyone. It is a pleasure to be participating on my first call as Vitamin Shoppe's CFO. Our overall financial performance continues to reflect the benefits from initiatives we launched over the past year, we saw improvement in comp trends, customer growth, transactions and product margin. We opened one store in the quarter and we close two.

On a GAAP basis, earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter was $0.22 benefiting from a $3.7 million pretax gains on the extinguishment of debt, but more than offset by an assortment optimization charge, management realignment expenses and other G&A expenses.

Adjusting for the items shown in Table 4, and the earnings Press Release earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter was $0.31, which was flat with the second quarter of 2017.

During the quarter, we continue to partner with vendors on price and promotion tactics to drive top-line sales as well as improvement in product margin. These actions, along with our more focused marketing initiatives help drive an improvement in transaction count and new customer growth. In turn, Q2 total comps were negative 1.1% which represented an improvement in trends.

Moving down the P&L. During the quarter, we recorded a $3.6 million charge related to an assortment optimization. With the closure of our oldest distribution center and the opening of a new one, as well as changes to the merchandising team and the sales of new [cohorts] (ph) we recognized an opportunity to clear out less productive inventory in stores to streamline operations and to provide shelf space for more innovative products.

Now on the gross margins. Excluding new assortment optimization and the closure of North Bergen distribution center expenses, adjusted gross profit margin increased to 60 basis points from the same period in 2017.

Components of the change in gross profit rate include product margin improvement of 200 basis points year-over-year reflecting benefits from improved vendor partnerships, product mix and promotional execution. This was partially offset by increased shipping costs resulting from the strong growth of our digital business.

Given that we began to realize the significant improvements from vendor partnerships in the third quarter of last year, we don't expect the same level of year-over-year improvement in gross margins going forward. Supply chain and occupancy deleverage by approximately 150 basis points, due to the impact of channel shifts and lower sales.

Reported SG&A expenses were $88.9 million and included $1.8 million expense associated with management realignment and another $1.1 million expense related to shareholder settlement in the closure of North Bergen. On an adjusted basis, SG&A as a percentage of sales delivered by approximately 180 points.

This deleveraging is mainly driven by store payroll, other store operating cost and corporate costs. Corporate costs include higher healthcare cost, in-store impairments combined slightly over $1 million. Below the line we recorded a $3.7 million gain on extinguishment of debt related to our purchase of a portion of convertible notes outstanding.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow. Our balance sheet and cash flow generation remained healthy. We ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of approximately 1.9 million, convertible notes with a total face value of 68.4 million and 3 million drawn on our credit facility.

We opportunistically repurchased $29.9 million face value of convertible debt during the quarter for a total purchase price of 23 million. Cash generated from operating activities was 48.1 million and capital expenditures for the quarter were a 9 million, with funds primarily utilized for IT individual investments.

Let me close with a few words on our outlook for the year; our guidance is unchanged from that we provided on our last earnings call. Our full-year 2018 guidance is as follows: we expect steady progress and improvements in comp sales trends, this expected improvement is driven mainly from continued growth of digital programs and growth in new customer acquisition. We expect comparable sales growth in the negative low to mid-single digit range.

Note, the following two items are on an adjusted basis. The reconciliation to GAAP is shown in Table 5 in today's earnings release. Our adjusted gross margin that excludes the assortment optimization in North Bergen DC charges is expected to be in the 30.5% to 31% range.

We expect an improvement in rate from the annualization of savings from our cost of goods reduction initiatives and moderating fixed cost deleverage partially offset by increased delivery expense. We expect adjusted SG&A to be between 340 million and 345 million. This excludes expenses associated with management realignment and the other costs we called out in Table 4 in today's earnings release.

Total capital expenditures are planned at approximately 30 million. This includes the opening of two new stores and increases in digital investments, which is planned to be our largest area of investment. We plan to close approximately 10 stores during the year.

In summary, we are taking transformative strategic actions that we expect to drive sustainable growth. We are making progress as evidenced by our achievements to-date, but we still have work to do.

This ends our prepared remarks, would be happy to take your questions now. Operator please open the lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from Sean Kras from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Sean Kras

Thanks. Good morning and I appreciate you guys taking my question. Dave maybe just to start you mentioned that the growth in ecommerce in the quarter was driven by Auto Delivery. I guess I'm curious how much of that growth was driven by the program and also two could you give us an update on how large this program is now as a percent of sales?

Bill Wafford

Hey Sean this is Bill. I can take that. We don’t quote kind of the one channel versus the other on our digital platforms. We continue the year-over-year growth and dollar increase was materially driven from Auto Delivery, but we don’t quote that number specifically for you.

Sean Kras

Okay, and then maybe if I can go premature, but can you talk a little bit about what you are seeing with the new loyalty program test and I know it's like been about a month or so, but I guess earlier reads on that would be great.

Bill Wafford

Yes. You know we are wanting those reads too Sean. It's early stages for us and to be fair, when you are rolling out loyalty program the time of the redemption it takes a little time to test that and actually see any kind of movement up or down on it so more to come on that.

Sean Kras

That’s fair. Okay and then a question on the gross margin. You mentioned benefits from favorable pricing and promotion and I guess on that which is say that the levels competitive in times the industry is improving.

David Mock

I would say it’s consistent from what we are seeing, we are not seeing any left or anymore, but it's consistent.

Sean Kras

Okay. And in terms of that we just know that is consistent across categories or just say there is any kind of nuances there?

David Mock

No, I would say pretty consistent across vitamins and proteins collectively.

Sean Kras

Okay. And then maybe I will just sneak in one more and pass on to others. Just with unemployment obviously very low and many other retailers increasing starting wages and benefits and just it seems like there is other competition for talent out there. So I guess my question is what are you guys seeing in terms of employee turnover.

Alexander Smith

We have had a consistent level Sean. We haven't seen material changes in that, we are consistently monitoring kind of our wage rate at store level and depending on kind of by region in the country in terms of where applicable laws, but that hasn’t been a material change in that in our business, but it's something we are constantly monitoring.

Sean Kras

Yes. I appreciate it. I will get back in queue. Thanks.

Alexander Smith

No problem. Thanks Sean.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from Simon Guttman from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Joshua Siber

Hey this is Joshua Siber on for Simon. I'm curious about the gross margin outlook, you have put up about call it 33% in the first half and to get to the high end of the guidance for the full-year would implied about a 29% rate in the back half. Curious what is driving the 400 basis point shift.

David Mock

I mean there is two pieces today Josh. One, when you look at kind of the cyclicality of our business and kind of the balance of it, we typically have a higher gross margin rate in the first half of the year than we do in the second half of the year, that is typically the cyclicality of our business.

The second thing, we talk about pricing and promotion tactics in the first half that we feel like we had smoothed out from a promotional activity, that was able to give us not only a sales lift but also a gross margin rate accretion as well. And so that is really the driver of it more per say then when you look at the back half of that we are dropping off for anything like that.

Joshua Siber

Okay. And then you mentioned last quarter step up in marketing to drive comps. Can you talk about that dynamic in Q2, whether you are leveraging your marketing spend and where do you think the right amount is to drive positive comps going forward.

David Mock

Yes. I don't think we have got a crystal ball on that one Joshua. I mean you will see on from an advertising percent of sales basis, we were flat with last year, but last year was pretty strong quarter for us there. We continue to evaluate our working versus non-working dollars there and feel like that we are starting to hit a good rhythm with that, but we don’t have a target number yet that we are releasing as a percent of sales basis or anything.

Joshua Siber

Okay. Thank you.

David Mock

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Alexander Smith

Okay I think we are finished with the calls, operator. So, thanks to everybody for joining us this morning; we are looking very much to Sharon coming on board as our new CEO and she of course will be leading next quarter’s call. Thank you very much.

