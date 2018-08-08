Helios And Matheson Called The Wrong Data Play

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jeffrey Carr as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

"It's about the data."

That's what Helios & Matheson (NASDAQ:HMNY) CEO Ted Farnsworth told MarketWatch in an interview from Jan. 2, 2018. Unfortunately, the data that Farnsworth was talking about was more akin to digital surveillance than pseudonymised and aggregated subscriber data, but that wasn't the worst of it. CEO Mitch Lowe provided the details at the Entertainment Finance Forum on March 3, 2018:

We get an enormous amount of information. Since we mail you the card, we know your home address, of course, we know the makeup of that household, the kids, the age groups, the income. It's all based on where you live. It's not that we ask that. You can extrapolate that. Then because you are being tracked in your GPS by the phone, our patent basically turns on and off our payment system by hooking that card to the device ID on your phone, so we watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards, and so we know the movies you watch. We know all about you. We don't sell that data. What we do is we use that data to market film.

Lowe's data strategy had three critical mistakes. One was that they didn't anticipate or even recognize the "creepiness" factor in that level of surveillance. Within days after Lowe's speech, the company fielded a barrage of criticism from privacy advocates. The company's privacy policy failed to disclose the multiple points of data collection, instead disclosing only a "single request" at the time of booking a theater. Shortly thereafter, in response to the outcry, the company dropped location tracking from their mobile app.

Their second critical mistake was that they grossly overestimated the value of that data. "Our bigger vision is to build a night at the movies," (Lowe) said, "whereby MoviePass would direct subscribers to places to have dinner before or after a screening, for instance, getting a cut from vendors." Even if Uber paid a small commission on MoviePass referrals, or perhaps a restaurant app like Open Table shared a .5% fee per referred booking, it wouldn't begin to cover the cost of even one movie ticket over and above a MoviePass subscriber's monthly fee, let alone three or more movie visits per month.

The third, and worst mistake, which probably contributed to mistakes one and two, was that, according to Lowe, they never intended to sell the data in the first place: "We don't sell that data. What we do is use that data to market film." That wasn't the impression held by Chris Aronson, head of distribution at 20th Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), who told MarketWatch that "they've made no secret that their goal is to mine data from subscribers. We'd be very interested in that."

And Aronson was correct - there's a lot of interest (and money) in viewer data that would give studios insight into de-risking their acquisition bets on feature films. It's one of the reasons why Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a four-letter word among the majors. The company has viewing data for over 100 million subscribers worldwide that no one else has, and they aren't sharing. MoviePass had an opportunity to trade movie tickets for viewer data; especially if their subscribers were also Netflix customers. That could have been a gold mine for any company, let alone one whose president is a former Netflix executive.

If you are asking yourself how a publicly traded data analytics company could make so many blunders on the data side, the answer is that HMNY has very little depth of experience in the field. Look at Netflix, or Disney (NYSE:DIS), or Legendary Analytics for examples of what's possible in the entertainment industry with skilled data scientists, subscriber viewing data (except for Legendary), and an open API. Any comparison of those companies with HMNY raises serious questions about what exactly HMNY has done in the field of data analytics. The answer appears to be, apart from MoviePass, nothing.

HMNY's Indian Predecessor Helios & Matheson Delisted from NSE and BSE After Its Liquidation Over Fraud Allegations

Helios & Matheson is an Indian company formed in 1991, headquartered in Chennai with offices in the U.S. and the EU. They IPO'd in 1999, and were listed on the National Stock Exchange (heliosmath), the Bombay Stock Exchange (helios), the Madras Stock Exchange (HMS), and were listed on Bloomberg (HMIT IN). It was an IT consulting company according to a cached webpage of the company's now-defunct website. It has faced liquidation proceedings since 2016 and been under investigation by the Serious Frauds Investigation Office since that year. It was delisted on May 30, 2018 by the NSE and BSE in March.

2016 was also the year that Helios merged with Ted Farnsworth's company Zone Technologies, a digital crime-mapping platform (the only data analytics experience that I can find for HMNY).

According to the Miami Herald:

The merger allowed Zone shareholders to gain stock in Helios - and allowed Helios to meet the minimum $2.5 million market cap requirement to remain listed on the NASDAQ exchange, according to a Helios filing. In January 2017, Helios named Farnsworth as CEO. That August, Helios purchased a majority stake in MoviePass.

The HMNY website announces that it has solutions for many industries but only lists two products: Zone Technologies and MoviePass. While it lacks experience and technical depth in analytics, it still has its estimated 3,000,000 subscribers - a data goldmine.

Conclusion

It's not too late for MoviePass to either acquire or bring onboard a data analytics team that could evaluate the company's source data, identify one or more significant markets for it, and sell access. The entertainment industry is poised for new disruptive solutions, however unless MoviePass moves in this direction quickly, a different disruptive startup surely will take its place.

