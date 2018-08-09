These 2 Nuveen Funds Are Starting To Look Attractive

Both Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income (JDD) and Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) cut their distribution rate this month. Both funds manage their distribution to keep it steady, so the reduction in the distribution comes as a surprise to investors. The recent history shown in the two tables illustrates the components of the distribution and the recent reduction in the distribution rate.

Table 1 JDD distribution history

Declared Date Payable Date Ex Date Distrib Amount Income Long Gain Short Gain ROC 6/1/2018 7/2/2018 6/14/2018 $0.1669 $0.1207 $0.0462 $0.0000 $0.0000 3/1/2018 4/2/2018 3/14/2018 $0.2700 $0.2700 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 12/15/2017 12/29/2017 12/26/2017 $0.2576* $0.0000 $0.2576 $0.0000 $0.0000 12/1/2017 12/29/2017 12/14/2017 $0.2700 $0.1277 $0.0753 $0.0000 $0.0670 9/1/2017 10/2/2017 9/14/2017 $0.2700 $0.1347 $0.0618 $0.0000 $0.0734

The distributions for 9/1/18 and 12/1/18 include a Return of Capital (ROC). The distribution on 6/1/18 income and long-term gains only, with no return of capital. This reduction in the distribution amount represents a 38% reduction in the distribution for JDD.

Table 2 JRS distribution history

Declared Date Payable Date Ex Date Distrib Amount Income Long Gain Short Gain ROC 6/1/2018 7/2/2018 6/14/2018 $0.2050 $0.0709 $0.0182 $0.0000 $0.1159 3/1/2018 4/2/2018 3/14/2018 $0.2300 $0.0977 $0.0248 $0.0000 $0.1075 12/1/2017 12/29/2017 12/14/2017 $0.2500 $0.1076 $0.0824 $0.0000 $0.0600 9/1/2017 10/2/2017 9/14/2017 $0.2500 $0.1142 $0.1014 $0.0000 $0.0344

Table 2 shows that JRS continues to use ROC to support its distributions and that the latest distribution represents an 11% reduction.

Both of these CEFs have managed distributions, which means that the fund managers attempt to maintain a set distribution amount despite the ups and downs of the market. A managed distribution can provide a steady income stream for the investor, giving some peace of mind knowing that the income will keep rolling in at a constant rate. When the manager is forced to return capital that could be used in investing, this can have a negative impact on the performance of the fund. ROC is not sustainable over the long term, and reducing the distribution is a good move for the health of both funds. Unfortunately, it has caused investors to move out of the funds en masse, causing a sharp reduction in the share price and a corresponding increase in the discount. The movement of investors moving as a group is known as herding and creates an opportunity here for the individual investor. Nuveen is a reputable closed-end fund manager, with a long history. Both JDD and JRS are given four stars by Morningstar. The sharp increase in JDD’s discount corresponds to this reduction in distribution payments. The discount change for JRS has not been as dramatic, and the distribution cut was much less. However, barring a significant improvement in interest and capital gains from investments, JRS may be forced to cut distributions as well.

Figure 1 JDD price and net asset value

JDD seeks high current income and total return through dividend-paying common stocks, dividend-paying common stocks issued by companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from real estate, and debt securities that are issued by, or that are related to the government. That is a very big net! It might be simpler to look upon JDD’s strategy as being very similar to JRS, with the restriction of being 100% committed to real estate removed. This gives the fund managers some discretion in pursuing attractive opportunities outside the sector. In addition, JDD is somewhat more internationally invested than JRS, with 20% of his holdings in investments outside of the USA.

Figure 2 JRS price and net asset value

JRS seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. To achieve its objective, JRS will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in income-producing common stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and debt securities issued by real estate companies.

The two funds hold several assets in common. JDD’s largest holding right now is the British Pound (at 1.6% of total holdings). This is followed by ProLogis (PLD) at 1.43% of holdings and Public Storage (PSA) at 1.22% of holding. JRS’ largest holding is Public Storage, followed by ProLogis. JDD underperformed its benchmark last year, while JRS was roughly in line with its benchmark. Both funds have historically produced yields of over 8%, compared to the yield of 1.82% for the S&P 500.

Although both funds underperformed the S&P 500 index on a year-to-date basis, they both still offer significant income to long-term investors seeking exposure to equities. As managed funds, they may have less systemic risks to market shocks brought about by short-term hyper trading by quant funds and passive ETFs.

Normally, we would like to wait for a period of extreme fear to enter the market for a short-term trade. The market is currently far from fearful as measured by the CNN Fear and Greed Index. Both of these CEFs are solid long-term investments, and JDD is part of our lazy portfolio. Our lazy portfolio is a diversified basket of six CEFs designed to provide a high level of total return over a long-term investment horizon. The lazy portfolio uses a mixture of CEFs strategies to include both income and capital gains from an international blend of equities and fixed income investments.

This might be a good time to add to your position for a long-term investment. For the reasons already stated, JDD looks attractive here as both a long-term and a short-term investment. JDD could bounce as the price rebounds towards NAV. JRS is a good long-term prospect, but at risk for a further reduction in distributions, which could have a negative impact on its price at one of the next few distribution announcements. Over time, the price of the shares of JRS should move back toward NAV, but the next distribution announcement could alter the timing of that move. The future is not certain, and making long-term investment decisions based on a hunch of what the future will bring is potentially dangerous. If you are looking for a short-term investment, you must use caution, especially with JRS. With stocks, you would use trading stops to limit your losses. These two funds have a very low trading volume, and a stop order could result in a very poor trade. For this reason, you must have a clear exit strategy in place if you are looking at these two funds for a short-term investment.

