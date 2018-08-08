Intertek To Acquire Alchemy Systems For People Assurance Offerings

The deal will assist Intertek in reigniting revenue growth and provide a full suite of assurance offerings to clients.

Intertek has agreed to acquire Alchemy Systems for $480 million in cash.

Quick Take

Intertek (OTCPK:IKTSY) has announced it has agreed to acquire Alchemy Systems for $480 million.

Alchemy provides People Assurance solutions to companies in a variety of employee-intensive industries.

IKTSY needs to generate topline revenue growth and the Alchemy deal is a natural addition to its suite of quality assurance offerings.

Target Company

Austin, Texas-based Alchemy was founded in 1996 to provide workers with training in the distribution, manufacturing, restaurant, retail and food processing industries.

Management is headed by CEO Jeff Eastman, who has been with the firm since 2008 and was previously the CEO of Alchemy Studios and the President of Imagine Ventures.

Below is an overview video of the company’s programs benefits:

(Source: Alchemy Systems)

Alchemy Systems’ primary offerings include:

Training

Coaching and Reinforcement

Operational Performance

Consulting

Audit Readiness

Professional Development

Custom Programs

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the global corporate workforce training market is expected to grow between 2017 and 2021 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.26%.

Furthermore, per an IBISWorld report, the occupational health and workplace safety industry was valued at $7 billion and experienced annual growth of 2.3% between 2013 and 2018.

Major competitive vendors that provide employee quality assurance training include:

Calabrio

Aspect

Plex

IQMS

CAD

Consona

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Intertek disclosed the acquisition price as $480 million cash on a ‘cash-free and debt-free basis.’

The firm plans to finance the deal using existing debt facilities and cash.

For the current calendar year, Alchemy expects to bill $66 million, so Intertek will pay a multiple of forward billings of about 7.3x. Management highlighted Alchemy’s 2016 - 2018e billings growth rate of approximately 17%.

Intertek is acquiring Alchemy to add employee training capabilities to its suite of product, process and system assurance offerings.

As Intertek CEO Andre Lacroix stated in the deal announcement,

Intertek’s growth in Assurance services has predominantly been focussed on assuring the quality of clients’ systems and operating procedures. Alchemy provides us with the opportunity to expand and broaden our Assurance offering towards the assurance of employee skills across our clients’ organisations.

In the past 12 months, IKTSY’s stock price has appreciated in value by 14.8%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

The red arrow in the above chart shows the stock’s price action since the announcement of the deal, which occurred just before the latest earnings release. It appears investors sold in reaction to the firm’s earnings announcement on August 6 and/or are not happy with the Alchemy deal. It is difficult to separate the two important events.

I’m not surprised: Intertek posted negative topline revenue growth through the first half of 2018, although positive growth in ‘constant rates.’

In any case, I like the Alchemy deal from a strategic perspective. Intertek is acquiring the company to expand its suite of offerings and Alchemy’s people assurance SaaS software would seem like a natural fit.

SaaS services produce predictable and recurring revenues. The cross-selling opportunities are obvious. Alchemy’s leading position in the large Food industry makes that industry a natural first target for Intertek’s post-closing focus.

Intertek expects the transaction to close by the end of September. Assuming that, investors should begin to see Alchemy’s growth potential show up in improved Intertek financial results by Q1 - Q2 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.