Another Tesla Tweet Shaking Up Markets - Today's Editors' Picks

It's another Elon Musk tweet shaking up the investment world.

A lot has been said here and elsewhere regarding Musk's statements suggesting he's ready to take Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) private. Without getting into the debate, we have a few opinion pieces that could help frame the conversation surrounding this battleground stock:

Here's a look at our latest Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: TSLA trading chart, Aug. 7, 2018.

Comment of the day, from MassSpec Guy, on Chinese LNG tariffs (yeah, we're avoiding TSLA here):

Long term, it appears the sale of Russian natural gas to China will increase. Accordingly, the networks of pipelines connecting Russian gas fields to Chinese consumers will grow. Transporting natural gas by pipeline is cheap. As (another commenter) points out, it's much cheaper than LNG.

Image of the day: Tesla Gigafactory.

Fun fact of the day:

English inventor Thomas Parker, who was responsible for innovations such as electrifying the London Underground, overhead tramways in Liverpool and Birmingham, and the smokeless fuel coalite, built what's considered the first production electric car in 1884, using his own specially designed high-capacity rechargeable batteries.

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor's Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael