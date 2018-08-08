Beijing Enterprises Holdings:  Valuable Chinese Infrastructure At Only 0.7x Book Value

Debt at the company seems quite comfortable with financial leverage and interest coverage of 2.5x and 6.0x respectively.

Beijing Enterprise Holdings (OTCPK:BJINY) is a combination of essential former state businesses in the utilities and infrastructure space as well as one of China's largest breweries. Together, the company's businesses are decently profitable and the assets throw off stable earnings to shareholders through their current 2.6% dividend yield. With the company currently trading at only 0.7x book value and with a P/E ratio of 7.1x, the potential long-term returns could be enticing. Investors might want to get more familiar with this essential services company and load up during the current Chinese market downturn.

BJINY data by YCharts

An Introduction to the Company

The company has multiple utility businesses spanning natural gas, solid waste treatment, water and environment, and my personal favourite consumer staple, beer. The company was formed in 1997 as a combination of businesses and was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as a "red chip" stock (that is a mainland Chinese company listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange). A brief outline of their major business are below:

The company's natural gas business operates in 29 Chinese provinces and has roughly 29 million subscribers (almost the population of Canada!).

operates in 29 Chinese provinces and has roughly 29 million subscribers (almost the population of Canada!). Their water and environment business operates 782 plants in mainland China, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, and Portugal with a capacity to treat 31,387,820 tons of water a day.

operates 782 plants in mainland China, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, and Portugal with a capacity to treat 31,387,820 tons of water a day. The solid waste treatment business services include household waste incineration power generation, hazardous and medical waste treatment, sludge treatment, waste collection and transportation with total waste incineration and power generation integrated treatment capacity is 21,975 tons/day.

business services include household waste incineration power generation, hazardous and medical waste treatment, sludge treatment, waste collection and transportation with total waste incineration and power generation integrated treatment capacity is 21,975 tons/day. Their beer segment is represented through their 80% holding in Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company which has market share of 85% in Beijing and 50% in Northern China. The brand has successfully consecutively ranked among the top three breweries in PRC for more than a decade.

As is the case with many Chinese companies, the government controls the majority of shares and only 38% are held by public investors. This government ownership can obviously lead to stakeholder issues where the company could be run in the best interests of the government and its citizens with little afterthought given to investors. However, this does not seem to be the case as the company has remained decently profitable for a regulated business over the past decade.

A Profitable "Real Assets & Infrastructure" Company

The company's diverse set of stable utility and infrastructure businesses have allowed it to earn a nicely profitable and stable return. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) of 9.3% and 6.8% respectively. While this level of profitability is below my usual rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, it is normal for a company that operates in the regulated utility/infrastructure space where returns are lower. The company has also continued to grow its book value and dividends per share which allows me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to not only maintain its intrinsic value by meeting its cost of capital but also looks able to continue to increase its intrinsic value as it has in the past.

Source data from Morningstar with dividend info from corporate website

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $HKD 20.19 in 2008 to $HKD 53.54 in 2017 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 15.9% annually. For an infrastructure company whose business is based off "real assets" such as pipelines, water and waste treatments plants, book value is a great indicator of growth and earnings potential. As will be discussed later, if the company's shares can be purchased at less than book value, that 9.3% average ROE could be higher for potential investors.

Debt in the Capital Structure

It is always important to look at a company's debt obligations and liquidity but especially so in capital intensive infrastructure businesses such as Beijing Enterprise Holdings where leverage can be a significant source of risk and return. Debt at the company seems quite comfortable with financial leverage and interest coverage of 2.5x and 6.0x respectively.

Source data from Morningstar

This compares favorably compared to Waste Management (WM) with financial leverage and interest coverage of 3.6x and 7.0x respectively and also pipeline operator Enbridge (ENB) who has been known to toe the line in recent years with financial leverage and interest coverage of 3.2x and 1.2x respectively.

Valuation & Potential Returns

Beijing Enterprise Holding's P/E of 6.8x can also be expressed as a 14.7% earnings yield, which is high in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history and essential assets. Adding 3% to represent the company growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 17.7%.

Source data from Morningstar

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 9.3% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 0.7 when the price of the OTC BJINY shares are $USD 48.24, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 13.7% for an investor's equity at that $USD 48.24 purchase price, if history repeats itself. Adding the same 3% long term growth rate could increase this yield to 16.7%.

Conclusion

The shares of Beijing Enterprise Holdings look attractive in my opinion at current prices. While the company's historic ROE of 9.3% and ROIC of 6.8% have not been spectacular, equity in the company can currently be purchased at only 0.7x book value. Investors might want to get more familiar with this essential services company and load up during the current Chinese market downturn.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the follow button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BJINY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.