Nordstrom's Philosophy

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) has been going through a tumultuous time. Following a botched attempt to go private, it has been scrambling for a way to get back into Wall Street’s good graces. In the fiscal year 2018, Nordstrom's gross profit margins and its SG&A expenses have taken a hit in the short term, in order for the company to expand the Nordstrom Rack brand and also be able to expand into Canada. Its SG&A expense has increased by 30 basis points, and gross profit has decreased by 20 basis points. However, both can be chalked up to pre-opening expenses associated with store openings and the first ever full-line men’s store that was opened in New York City. In reality, Nordstrom's future is bright due to its Nordstrom Rack brand, the company's cross-channel strategy, its loyalty program, and its sustainable margins.

The Cross-Channel Shopping Strategy

One of the biggest parts of Nordstrom's strategy is promoting cross-channel shopping. Which is basically when the company tries to get a customer to shop at more than one of its channels. For example, it tries to convince a customer who’s shopping on Nordstrom.com to shop at Nordstrom Rack as well, and so on.

(Source: Q1 2018 Nordstrom Investor Presentation, Page 30)

The more channels a person shops in, the more money a consumer spends with the company. However, it creates an interesting predicament for Nordstrom. In reality, a customer who shops online obviously doesn’t want to visit the store, and a customer who shops at Nordstrom Rack obviously doesn’t want to shop at the full-line store. So, in order for customers to move around, there needs to be an incentive for them to do so, which ultimately stems from the company's rewards program. According to its latest SEC filing, Nordstrom Rewards program customers increased by 35% to 10.5 million from 2016. In addition, Nordstrom Rewards customers now represent 51% of sales, up from 44% in 2016. But also, by offering different benefits in every channel, you manage to shift consumers around. For example, the full-line stores offer alterations and other customer service perks, while Nordstrom Rack offers competitive pricing, and Nordstrom.com and Nordstromrack.com are both convenient and accessible. Currently, Nordstrom has 9 million customers that shop with the company in multiple ways.

The Nordstrom Rewards and Card Program

The Nordstrom Rewards program (which is free to join) allows the member to get 1 point for every dollar they spend, and it allows the customer to get access to bonus point events and get style tips and access to trend events. The Nordstrom credit card gives members 2 points per dollar, access to bonus point events, style tips and access to trend events, personal triple point days (which are days that you can choose that will give you 3 points for every dollar you spend), and you’ll get early access to the anniversary sale and reimbursed alterations in notes. Notes are digital certificates that can be spent anywhere within the Nordstrom brand, and for every 2,000 points you earn, you get a $20 note. Now that doesn’t sound like a lot, but in reality, the company is giving you 2% back if you are a card member and 1% if you are a Rewards member.

The Evolution of the Nordstrom Customer

The average Nordstrom customer is 42 years old and has an income of over $100,000. But only about 20% of the U.S. population makes above 100K, according to Census Bureau data. That’s definitely a niche market, considering the competition in the space, so in order for Nordstrom to be able to grow, it needs to expand into the next market: millennials. Currently, 36% of Nordstrom customers are between the ages of 18-34, but the company has seen a 19% increase in sales among the ages 18-34, which, I believe, is driving the growth of Nordstrom Rack.

(Source: Q1 2018 Nordstrom Investor Presentation, Page 37)

The Expansion of Nordstrom Rack

In 2017 alone, Nordstrom opened 17 Nordstrom Rack stores. Nordstrom Rack is one of the fastest-growing parts of the Nordstrom brand, gaining 6 million new customers in 2017 alone. Nordstrom Rack appeals more to young customers, partly because of its more affordable price range. According to Business Insider, the average salary for the ages 18-34 is around 21,840 to 39,416 per year. Now that’s nowhere near the amount of income that you need to shop at the full-line store, so for millennials, Nordstrom Rack is a more affordable option that guarantees good quality as well.

Lastly, in its latest SEC filing, the company mentioned that almost ⅓ of Nordstrom Rack customers are expected to cross-shop the full-line brand over time. Which makes sense, because as the younger customers mature, they start making more money and are able to shop at the full-line store. So, in reality, Nordstrom’s cross-shopping plan is in play years before anybody realizes it.

Digital Margins

One of the biggest problems with e-commerce is definitely the overall profitability. But Nordstrom has proven us wrong once again by showing us that the contribution margin between its retail stores and digital business is the same. Based on the graphic below that was in the company's investor presentation, Nordstrom has a 30% contribution margin on orders in both stores and online. Therefore, it has reduced the risk that e-commerce has on its business. In addition, Nordstrom has since had an 18% increase in sales compared to last year, enabled by its digital capabilities.

(Source: Q1 2018 Nordstrom Investor Presentation, Page 24)

Overall Analysis

Over the past 3 years, there's been a recent shifting in the company's businesses. Nordstrom's full-line stores' net sales have taken a hit, while Nordstrom.com has seen continued revenue growth.

Nordstrom's Full-Line Stores Revenue vs. Nordstrom.com Revenue

(Source: Author Calculations and SEC.gov)

Nordstrom's Full-Line Stores' Growth Rate % vs. Nordstrom.com Growth Rate %

(Source: Author Calculations and SEC.gov)

In addition, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstromrack.com/HauteLook (or the off-price business) have seen consistent growth for the past few years.

The Off-Price Business Net Sales and the Growth Rate % of the Off-Price Business

(Source: Author Calculations and SEC.gov)

And in general, the Nordstrom brand has been growing for the past several years.

(Source: Author Calculations and SEC.gov)

I've visited almost every retail store this summer, and the one that really stood out for me was Nordstrom. Not because of a particularly outstanding collection, but because it had the best customer service. And at the end of the day, consumers are going to shop at a store that makes them happy. This is why consumers who shop at Nordstrom Rack will eventually shop at the Nordstrom full-line store, and this is why Nordstrom.com will continue to flourish. There is no denying that Nordstrom has had its fair share of tough years, but what I realized today is that it possesses a trait that very few companies possess, and that's perseverance. That's why Nordstrom has been around since 1901, and that's why it'll continue to be around for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.