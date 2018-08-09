Upside For Oil Services Company Archer Driven By Strengthening Order Book And Industry Tailwinds

Based on the valuation analysis, an upside potential of 104% is likely in the next 12-18 months.

Archer has high leverage, but the company's debt servicing remains manageable and with likely growth in EBITDA, credit metrics will remain strong.

In North Argentina, the Vaca Muerta shale resource is likely to keep the company's drilling rigs busy.

Archer has a strong order book in the platform drilling segment that provides clear revenue and EBITDA visibility for the next 3-4 years.

Investment Thesis Summary

I am initiating coverage on Archer (OTCPK:ARHVF) with a “Buy” rating and an initial investment horizon of 12-18 months. Based on the analysis, I expect an upside potential of 104% in the given investment horizon. This initiation will discuss my rationale for being bullish on this global oil services company.

For Archer, the platform drilling segment is likely to be a source of firm revenue and cash flow with market leadership position in the North Sea. With firm order backlog of over $1.0 billion with backlog (including options) close to $2.5 billion, the segment will deliver strong numbers going forward.

The company's land drilling segment is likely to see interesting developments in North Argentina with value unlocking at Vaca Muerta likely to benefit the company's high specification drilling rigs.

Archer is a deleveraging and growth story where the given valuation gap has been created on unjustified concerns related to the company's debt. The coming quarters will alleviate this concern significantly as strong numbers flow along with cash flows that reduce leverage through EBITDA growth and debt repayment. This is likely to trigger stock upside.

Archer is listed in the Oslo exchange (ticker “ARCHER”) where the stock trades with higher liquidity. The company trades with current market capitalization of $166 million.

Why The Valuation Gap Exists

The investment thesis will discuss the key growth triggers and the possible valuation gap. The key factors that contribute to the valuation gap of 104% are as follows:

The skepticism related to the company's leverage is overdone. That's the single biggest factor contributing to the valuation gap. With debt reduction initiatives underway, visibility for higher EBITDA and potential cash flows for debt reduction, I expect this concern to alleviate in the coming quarters. The company's land drilling assets have started showing growth only after 2Q17, with order backlog improving across segments in 2018. As strong quarterly numbers flow, the focus will shift towards valuation and with strong revenue and EBITDA growth visibility in 2019, stock upside is likely. Archer is a relatively small name in the oil services industry and the stock is underfollowed. This is also one of the factors that contributes to the valuation gap.

Small Company, Big Clients: Platform Drilling Segment

Archer is focused on providing drilling services, well integrity & intervention, plug & abandonment and decommissioning to its upstream oil and gas clients. The company operates in 43 locations over 17 countries with main operations in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Currently, Archer trades at a market capitalization of $166 million and can be categorized as a small-cap stock. However, the company has some big clients, which underscores the fact that Archer is a quality player in its drilling and well services business.

In particular, Archer Platform Drilling is the market leader in North Sea with a portfolio of 44 platform rigs, 3 semi-submersibles, 2 modular rigs and 1 MODU tender barge.

To put things into perspective, the chart below gives the platform drilling order backlog and clients for the period 2018-21.

I must mention here that on April 3, 2018, Equinor (Company name changed from Statoil to Equinor) (EQNR) confirmed a 4-year firm contract to Archer on a total of 12 platforms located on the NCS. The firm contract award has a value of more than $720 million and ensures Archer’s continued operations for Equinor in the Norwegian continental shelf until at least October 1, 2022. If Equinor exercises all options, the total value of the contract is likely at $1.8 billion.

Further, it is worth mentioning here that the platform drilling segment had a total firm order backlog of over $1.0 billion, with backlog (including options) close to $2.5 billion. With the clients mentioned in the chart above, the counterparty risk on firm order backlog is minimal.

For 1Q18, the platform drilling segment contributed 49% ($107.9 million) of the revenue and I expect revenue contribution from the segment to increase in the coming quarters.

Even considering a 3-5-year time horizon, I am bullish on the platform drilling segment. The reasons are as follows:

Archer is the market leader in platform rigs in North Sea. For FY18, the petroleum sector is expected to contribute 14% of Norway's GDP and 19% of share of investments. With significant economic dependence on the energy sector and with oil prices firm at higher levels, investment in the sector is likely to translate into higher order backlog in the coming years. Confirming my first point, the chart below from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate shows that production in Norway is likely to increase steadily in the coming years. This implies continued investment in existing and new discoveries.

Drilling Segment: North Argentina In Focus For Growth

For 1Q18, the company’s drilling assets contributed 41% ($89.2 million) of the revenue and the segment is important to discuss considering a key growth trigger.

In terms of presence, Archer is one of South America’s leading providers of land drilling and work over services. As of 1Q18, the company had 19 drilling rigs and 33 work over rigs in operation.

Importantly, as the chart below shows, the number of drilling rigs and work over units has been steadily increasing for Archer since 2Q17. In particular, Archer has witnessed strong demand North of Argentina (Vaca Muerta).

The following point from the EIA puts into perspective my view that North of Argentina will continue to be a key growth driver for Archer even as activity remains relatively weak South of Argentina –

Argentina is the third country in the world, after the United States and Canada, to commercially develop tight oil and shale gas. Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation within the Neuquen Basin has an estimated 308 Tcf of technically recoverable shale gas resources. Vaca Muerta’s geologic properties have been compared to the Eagle Ford play near the Gulf of Mexico in Texas in terms of its depth, thickness, pressure, and mineral composition.

Further, it was reported in March 2018 that Argentina is readying a tender for a $500 million train line to unlock the potential of Vaca Muerta.

With these developments, Archer is well-positioned in the land drilling segment and continued focus on North of Argentina is likely to deliver results.

Another interesting point to mention here is that on August 25, 2017, Equinor signed an onshore exploration agreement with YPF to jointly explore hydrocarbons in the Bajo del Toro block in the Neuquén Basin onshore Argentina.

Equinor has a firm business with Archer in the NCS and with the company making inroads in the Vaca Muerta, I expect Archer to benefit through drilling and work over contracts.

In addition to Equinor, companies like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) have also committed investments in Vaca Muerta and these companies are already in the existing client list for Archer.

It is also important to note that Vaca Muerta will continue to spur demand for unconventional drilling and there is limited supply of unconventional drilling rigs in the region.

This article from S&P Global is worth reading on overall growth and projections related to shale investment. Among many factors and positive triggers, the article points out the following:

To ramp up production, however, Meehan said more infrastructure is needed, from roads to trains and pipelines, as well as frac sand and rigs.

Considering these factors, Archer is well-positioned for growth in North Argentina and the positive outlook is likely to sustain for long term.

Financial Concerns Unlikely To Overshadow Positives

It is worth noting that Archer trades at a market capitalization of $166 million with the company having firm order backlog in excess of $1.0 billion from the platform drilling segment alone.

In addition, the company’s prospects in the land drilling segment have been discussed and term contracts will increase the revenue and EBITDA visibility from the segment. On June 14, 2018, the company announced a 3-year contract with Pampa Energy S.A. for high specification drilling rig. This is just an example of the point I am making.

However, investors will question why Archer trades at a market capitalization of just $166 million with the given positives and with FY17 EBITDA of $55.5 million. In addition, EBITDA growth is likely for FY18 and FY19.

The answer to this question is the company’s balance sheet. As of March 2018, Archer had total debt of $664.3 million. Considering FY17 EBITDA of $55.5 million, the company’s leverage comes to 12.0.

For a small company, high leverage is a concern and this is the sole factor that has kept the stock depressed.

I would, however, like to point out that the concerns are overdone as industry conditions improve. As the company’s revenue and EBITDA increases on firm order backlog, I expect the stock to trend higher.

My view is supported by the following points:

For 1Q18, Archer reported cash interest of $10.3 million and this translates into annualized interest expense of $41.2 million. Archer reported EBITDA of $55.5 million in FY17 and with improving industry conditions and new order backlog, the EBITDA is likely to be higher in FY18. Even if FY17 EBITDA of $55.5 million is considered, the company's EBITDA interest coverage comes to 1.3 and this indicates manageable debt servicing. The company’s Equinor order has a firm value of $720 million over the next 4 years. This would imply annual revenue visibility of $180 million just from one contract. With multiple clients and improving industry sentiments, it is very likely that EBITDA trend will remain positive in the coming years. Archer is subject to certain financial covenants. The first covenant requires the company’s EBITDA to be at least $55 million in 2018, $65 million in 2019 and $85 million by 2020. The second covenant also relates to EBITDA with requirement of positive EBITDA on a 12-month rolling basis. Archer already achieved EBITDA of $55.5 million in FY17 and as discussed above, even 10% EBITDA growth in FY18 would imply EBITDA of $62 million. With Statoil order, Pampa Energy contract and contract from Apache in January 2018, I don’t see concerns on meeting the EBITDA covenant in FY19 as well. Archer is also subject to minimum cash holding covenant of $30 million and with cash of $50.8 million as of March 2018, the company is in compliance. In addition, the covenant restricting capital expenditure to $40 million is not a concern as the company’s focus in the coming 12-24 months will be on increasing existing asset utilization than acquisition of new assets. Archer holds 28.7% stake in Quintana Energy Services (QES) that got listed in NYSE in February 2018. Considering the current market capitalization of $235 million, the company’s stake in QES is valued at $67 million. This provides an additional liquidity cushion.

The company's stake in QES can potentially be used to reduce debt going forward and an indication of the same was given in the company's 4Q17 conference call. If debt reduction is carried out in FY18 or FY19 through offloading of stake, it is likely to provide another stock upside trigger on deleveraging. According to the management -

Then as you also know, we have now with the QES ownership a possibility, pending on valuation and timing and need, the ability to reduce our debt through offloading some of that holding, but that we will monitor closely over time. I think we have quite a bit of flexibility in the 2018 in terms of net interest bearing debt position at the end of 2018.

Valuation Analysis

The company's steady growth in key segments coupled with a robust order backlog does point to potential stock upside. The valuation analysis further strengthens the case for upside in the next 12-18 months.

The table below gives the company's 2019E EV/EBITDA valuation and potential upside.

The following points have been assumed for calculation -

The consensus estimate for FY18 expects revenue of $957.5 million. Further, the company has stated in its 4Q17 conference call that it expects EBITDA margin to improve by 100 to 200 basis points in 2018. For FY17, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.6%. Assuming a 150 basis points increase in margin to 8.1%, it is likely that Archer reports 2018E EBITDA of $78 million. Further, for FY19, analyst estimates peg revenue at $1,110 million. I expect EBITDA margin to expand by at least 150 basis points in FY19 with higher fleet utilization. Considering potential EBITDA margin of 9.6%, the company's 2019E EBITDA is likely at $107 million. It is worth noting that the company's total debt declined by $161 million in FY17 as compared to FY16. I have already mentioned in the thesis that the management continues to focus on deleveraging. While there are no targets from the management on debt reduction, I am assuming $60 million in debt reduction until December 2019. It is worth noting that for 4Q17, Archer reported strong OCF of $32.4 million. As a base case scenario, if annual OCF for 2019 is $60-70 million, debt reduction of at least $60 million is on the cards.

Aker Solutions (OTCPK:AKRYY), which is also a provider of products, systems and services to the oil & gas industry, can be considered for peer valuation analysis. While Aker Solutions is much bigger in terms of revenue and market capitalization, it can be considered for judging the valuation gap in the absence of a closer peer.

Considering the valuation multiple of Aker Solutions, an upside potential of 104% is likely and I expect this valuation gap to fill within the next 12-18 months.

Even on a standalone basis, Archer is attractive considering the potential cash flows the business can generate as industry activity picks up in the coming quarters.

Risk Factors

In the North Sea, the key advantage for Archer is that there are several large projects with low break-even oil price. Therefore, even if oil were to decline from current levels, the NCS activity is likely to remain robust.

However, North Argentina, which has been my focus in the thesis, has relatively higher break-even as overall infrastructure development is still at an early stage in the region. If oil were to decline below $60 per barrel, drilling activity can be potentially impacted.

Even in this scenario, the upside potential will be restricted, but I don't see significant downside risk. To elaborate on this point, even if 2019E EBITDA were 20% lower than projected, the company's valuation would be at par with peer (Aker Solutions).

Conclusion

There is no doubt that the energy industry has uncertainties associated with it and that makes investors fearful when it comes to considering exposure to a company with high leverage.

However, Archer is interesting and the company’s financial position is likely to remain stable on the back of a firm order backlog.

With the platform drilling segment having a positive outlook for the next few years and with the land drilling segment expected to be boosted by developments in North Argentina, the company's growth prospects are bright.

I expect the company’s order backlog swells further in the coming quarters as oil remains firm and investments in the energy industry increase. With the stock currently depressed, exposure can be considered.

Based on the valuation gap, a potential upside of 104% is likely in the next 12-18 months. Depending on the deleveraging initiatives, the upside potential can be higher than estimated.

Archer is also scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on August 14, 2018. I expect quarterly numbers to be encouraging and that can potentially trigger stock upside.

